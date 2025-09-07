Deep Jewels 50 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels came to New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan tonight with a 12-bout, all-female card. Deep Jewels 50 was topped by an undisputed strawweight championship rematch between Si Woo “Korean Queen Bee” Park and Machi Fukuda, whom Park narrowly defeated in their May 2024 bout.

In the 50kg co-main event, veteran grappler Emi Tomimatsu took on highly popular rising star Keito “Kate Lotus” Oyama, who had won four of her past six fights. Elsewhere, Yuko Kiryu battled Sarah in a 49kg super atomweight contest. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 50 card.

Deep Jewels Strawweight Championship – 3×5

Machi Fukuda vs Si Woo “Korean Queen Bee” Park

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The fight began slowly as the fighters were cautious on the feet and neither committed to anything aside from an occasional leg kick. Calls for action came in from referee Fukuda and eventually both fighters were given a formal warning for timidity. Fukuda landed leg kicks and Park responded with a kick to the upper body.

Round 2:

Action was fairly sparse again in the second round. Park would not commit to anything and only struck when Fukuda threw first. Fukuda did land a few leg kicks and two left hands to the body. Late in the uneventful round, Park backed Fukuda up momentarily with a one-two combination and Fukuda closed out the round with one more left hand to the body.

Round 3:

Prior to the start of the final round, both fighters were given a Yellow Card for timidity. Fukuda tried for an early takedown, but she could not get Park down. The fighters separated and Fukuda took Park’s back after clinching again. She got Park down to a knee and then finally put her on her back. Park stood and Fukuda very briefly tripped her again. The fighters engaged in a clinch battle against the cage and Fukuda took Park’s back. Park turned into the clinch and broke free. Fukuda jabbed and landed a lead right hook.

Judges Nagase and Shibata score the fight 28-27 for Park. Judges Uematsu, Uchida and Hashimoto have it 28-27 for the winner by Split Decision, Fukuda.

Winner: Machi Fukuda by Split Decision (28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 27-28, 27-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 9-2-0 and becomes the new Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion.

50kg Bout – 3×5

Keito “Kate Lotus” Oyama vs Emi Tomimatsu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The southpaw Oyama landed a nice left cross just over a minute into the fight when Tomimatsu tried to close the distance. Oyama followed up with another left hand and a combination that backed Tomimatsu up. Tomimatsu dove for a takedown, but she was unsuccessful and resorted to holding Oyama against the cage. Following a lengthy clinch, Oyama flurried with punches and dropped Tomimatsu with a left hook to the body. Tomimatsu recovered and action resumed on the feet with Oyama landing more punches to Tomimatsu’s body and head.

Round 2:

Oyama hurt Tomimatsu with a combination to her face early in the second round. Tomimatsu fought on and walked forward, but Oyama backed her up again and bloodied her nose. A clinch led to nothing and the fighters were separated. Oyama landed two straight lefts and a leg kick. She used her jab to keep Tomimatsu at bay and then hurt her with a flurry against the cage. Tomimatsu dove at Oyama’s ankle, but she could not get a takedown and was forced to stand back up. Tomimatsu covered up as Oyama landed more punches to her head and body. When Tomimatsu dropped to her knees again, Oyama landed punches until referee Uematsu waved off the lopsided fight.

Winner: Keito “Kate Lotus” Oyama by TKO (Punches) at 4:03 of round two. She improves to 8-7-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Sarah Ellen vs Yuko Kiryu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Kiryu begins the fight with a Yellow Card due to missing weight. Sarah sprawled out of a Kiryu takedown attempt and held her down in half-guard. She postured up with punches until Kiryu stood up. Sarah stuffed another takedown and Kiryu landed a right hand. Seconds later, Sarah dropped Kiryuy with a big right hook. A barely conscious Kiryu fell on her face and referee Nagase waved off the fight before she could sustain any further damage. Big win for Sarah over a much more experienced opponent.

Winner: Sarah Ellen by KO (Punch) at 2:16 of round one. She improves to 2-1-0.

50kg Bout – 2×5

Princess Saaya vs Junna Tsukii

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Saaya immediately rushed at Tsukii and clinched, then took her down into a partial back control. Saaya hunted for a rear-naked choke and Tsukii turned to her right to escape. She stood up and Saaya took her down again. Tsukii countered with a guillotine choke from the bottom, but Saaya freed her neck and passed to side control. Tsukii kicked off of the cage and then tried to kick Saaya off of her. Saaya dropped down into Tsukii’s full guard and time was called when Tsukii landed an upkick to Saaya’s eye as Saaya stood up. The strike appeared to be legal, as Saaya’s knees were not on the ground. Nevertheless, it was treated as an illegal strike and a lengthy timeout ensued. Saaya could not continue and Tsukii was disqualified for the foul that did not seem to actually be a foul.

Winner: Princess Saaya by Disqualification (Illegal Upkick) at 3:36 of round one. She improves to 2-3-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Nonoka Sakamoto vs Misaki Horiuchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Sakamoto dove at Horiuchi’s ankle and then hopped on her back. She dragged Horiuchi down and then locked on a tight arm-triangle choke. Horiuchi tried to fight it, but she was rendered unconscious and the bout was stopped.

Winner: Nonoka Sakamoto by Technical Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 1:03 of round one. She improves to 2-0-0, 1 NC.

52kg Kickboxing Bout – 3×2

Manaka vs Riko Kita

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. The southpaw Manaka circled and threw early leg and body kicks. She landed straight lefts when Kita closed the distance. Kita found her range and landed a nice combination followed by two leg kicks. Manaka tagged her with a straight left hand and a knee to the body.

Round 2:

Kita remained the aggressor and she countered a combination from Manaka with a flurry of her own. Kita landed a leg kick and a right hook, and Manaka fired back with two knees to the liver. Late in the round, Manaka landed two front kicks to Kita’s body and a pair of straight lefts to her face.

Round 3:

Kita opened the final round with a three-punch combo and she walked Manaka down with more punches. Manaka’s best success in the round once again came in the form of knees to Kita’s liver, but they did not slow Kita down and she flurried with lefts and rights to close out the fight.

Judges Shibata and Uchida both score the fight 29-28, while judge Hashimoto has it 30-27. All see it in favour of the winner by Unanimous Decision, Manaka.

Winner: Manaka by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three 2:00 rounds.

Featherweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko “Pochan Z” Matsuura vs Hitomi Taniyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Taniyama connected with a lead left hook and Matsuura answered by clinching and kneeing her in the midsection. Matsuura landed more knees and left hands as she continued to attack Taniyama’s body. Taniyama reversed a clinch and landed short right hands until the fighters separated. In the final minute, Taniyama pushed Matsuura up against the cage. Matsuura kneed Taniyama’s body again and Taniyama landed a right hook before the bell.

Round 2:

Taniyama jabbed her way into a clinch, but she could not take Matsuura down. The fighters were separated and both landed right hooks. Taniyama clinched again and both women landed knees to the body. Matsuura’s were more impactful and Taniyama could not make any progress in the clinch. Once more, the fighters were separated. Matsuura slowed down but she landed a lead left hook and two right hands as Taniyama closed the distance. She attacked Taniyama’s body with a series of knees as Taniyama threw short right uppercuts in response, and the fight ended in a clinch.

Judge Uematsu scored the fight even at 19-19 and awarded his Must Decision to Matsuura. Judges Uchida and Shibata both scored it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Matsuura.

Winner: Yuko Matsuura by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Matsuura]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-8-0.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Suzu Ooi vs Kimika “Jaka” Kawaguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Ooi stunned Kawaguchi with straight lefts and an early combination. Kawaguchi recovered and tried to jump guard. Ooi pushed her down to the ground, but Kawaguchi quickly postured for a triangle choke and then switched to an armbar. Ooi managed to free her arm and she stood over a downed Kawaguchi. The fight was brought back to the feet and Ooi snapped Kawaguchi’s head back with hard jabs. She followed with an overhand left that also landed. Kawaguchi tried to jump into a flying guillotine choke, but Ooi shook her off and the round ended with Ooi landing a right-left combo.

Round 2:

Ooi stunned Kawaguchi with a combination early in round two. Kawaguchi landed one right hand in response, but Ooi continued to soundly outstrike her with quick punching combinations. An overhand left backed Kawaguchi up once more. When Kawaguchi tried to charge forward, Ooi popped her in the nose with a jab. Late in the fight, Ooi bloodied Kawaguchi’s nose with a three-punch combo.

Judges Uematsu, Nagase and Uchida all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Ooi.

Winner: Suzu Ooi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Marin Yamabuki vs Akipi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yamabuki secured a body lock and muscled Akipi down to the mat. Akipi punched from the bottom and Yamabuki postured up with right hands to her face. Akipi stood up momentarily, but she was taken back down and Yamabuki peppered her with more right hands to her nose.

Round 2:

The second round began with an exchange of punches and Yamabuki tied Akipi up in a clinch. She got Akipi down into mount and punched from the top while eyeing a twister setup. Akipi reversed into top position, but Yamabuki kicked her off and rose to her feet. She took Akipi’s back in a standing clinch and then dragged her down into a tight rear-naked choke, but time ran out and Akipi was seemingly saved by the bell.

Judges Uchida, Nagase and Uematsu all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yamabuki.

Winner: Marin Yamabuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 49kg Bout – 2×3

Asuka Yokoe vs Serina Wada

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Yokoe quickly clinched and the fighters battled for position against the cage. Yokoe tripped Wada and worked from her full guard. Yokoe stood and then dropped down into side control. She passed to mount and then took Wada’s back, but Wada stood up and shook her off. Yokoe secured another takedown and she held Wada against the cage when Wada got to her feet before the bell.

Round 2:

Wada initiated a clinch to begin the second round, but Yokoe turned her around against the cage and then scored a takedown into half-guard. Wada worked her way back to her feet and Yokoe maintained double underhooks. She got one more takedown with 30 seconds remaining and closed out the fight with short hammerfist strikes.

Judges Uematsu, Uchida and Shibata all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yokoe.

Winner: Asuka Yokoe by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 51kg Bout – 2×3

Yuna Suyama vs Chanrina

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Suyama clinched right away and pinned Chanrina against the cage before taking her down into mount. Suyama maintained the position and landed short punches from the top. In the final minute, she postured up and rained down heavy punches that forced Chanrina to roll to her side and cover up, and referee Uchida waved off the fight.

Winner: Yuna Suyama by TKO (Punches) at 2:23 of round one.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Kokoro Taniyama vs Mion Wachi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Quick jabs were exchanged and Wachi landed a strong overhand right. Taniyama caught a kick and Wachi cracked her with two more right hands. Taniyama responded with a looping left hook, but Wachi remained effective with straight lefts as her opponent moved forward. Taniyama landed a one-two before the bell.

Round 2:

Taniyama chased after Wachi in the second round and she landed a flurry of punches that backed Wachi up against the cage. Wachi circled away and Taniyama continued to walk her down. Wachi’s offence slowed and Taniyama tagged her with lead right hooks and left hands. Late in the fight, Wachi landed a straight right and Taniyama countered with more one-twos. Action-packed fight to open the card.

Judges Uematsu, Hashimoto and Shibata all score the fight even at 19-19. Hashimoto awards his Must Decision to Wachi, while Uematsu and Shibata both favour Taniyama for a hard-fought Split Decision win.

Winner: Kokoro Taniyama by Split Decision (19-19 [Must Decision: Taniyama], 19-19 [Must Decision: Taniyama], 19-19 [Must Decision: Wachi]) after two 3:00 rounds.