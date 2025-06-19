Combate Global: “Combate Female 2” Live Play-By-Play & Results

Combate Global staged another all-female fight card tonight at Mediapro Studios in Miami, Florida. Combate Global: “Combate Female 2” featured a strawweight matchup between undefeated Melissa “Mamba” Amaya and Shooto standout Megumi Sugimoto, who stepped in on short notice.

In the 130-pound co-main event, Kaytlin “Katniss” Neil battled the unbeaten Regina “Kill Bill” Tarin. Elsewhere on tonight’s card, Kelly Staddon looked to extend her winning streak when she faced Melissa Gomez at 110 pounds. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the “Combate Female 2” card.

Melissa “Mamba” Amaya vs Megumi Sugimoto

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ramon Ramos. Amaya landed a right hand in the opening seconds and followed with a knee to the body in a clinch. When the fighters broke apart, Amaya landed a head kick and then dropped Sugimoto with a right hook. Sugimoto recovered and Amaya sprawled out to defend against a takedown attempt. She elbowed the side of Sugimoto’s head and then moved straight to mount. Sugimoto gave up her back as Amaya punished her with punches and Amaya continued to strike until the bout was waved off.

Winner: Melissa Amaya by TKO (Punches) at 3:51 of round one. She improves to 8-0-0.

Regina “Kill Bill” Tarin vs Kaytlin “Katniss” Neil

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcos Perez. Tarin punched her way into an early clinch and she landed an elbow while pressing Neil against the fence. When the fighters separated, Tarin kicked at Neil’s lead leg. She switched to a southpaw stance and landed a quick one-two and another leg kick. Tarin threw a hook kick that grazed Neil’s jaw. She closed in with hooks to both sides of Neil’s face. Neil tied her up in a clinch and Tarin was content to knee her thigh and body. 10-9 Tarin.

Round 2:

Tarin landed elbows during a brief clinch in the second round and she mixed up her strikes with right hooks and leg kicks. Neil fought on gamely, but she was not able to land anything of substance and Tarin kept her on the defensive. Tarin landed a body kick and then flurried with rapid-fire punches. Neil covered up as Tarin continued to land punches and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Regina Tarin by TKO (Punches) at 4:16 of round two. She improves to 6-0-0.

Melissa Gomez vs Kelly Staddon

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ramon Ramos. Gomez kicked at Staddon’s lead leg while circling to her left and Staddon lunged forward with right hook attempts. Very little was thrown as Gomez continued to circle, but she did land a hard uppercut when Staddon dropped levels and tried to clinch. 10-9 Gomez due to being slightly more active.

Round 2:

Action remained sparse in the second round until Gomez eventually landed a solid uppercut. A few leg kicks were exchanged in the final 30 seconds, but that was the extent of the action. Terrible round. 10-9 Gomez.

Round 3:

Staddon at last secured a takedown 75 seconds into the final round and she worked for a rear-naked choke from Gomez’s back. Gomez eventually turned over and Staddon trapped her in an armbar. Gomez stood and she grabbed the cage to avoid being taken down again. The fighters separated and Staddon shot in for one more takedown attempt. 10-9 Staddon.

Winner: Melissa Gomez by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 5-1-0.

Karen “KO” Omen vs Katherinne “La Maldita” Machuca

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcos Perez. Machuca backed Omen up against the cage and kneed her midsection. Omen reversed position and she landed some knees of her own. The fighters separated briefly before Machuca pushed Omen against the fence once more. Omen separated and she landed leg kicks after opening a cut beside Machuca’s left eye with a short strike in close. Machuca could not get a takedown and Omen landed knees until the final few seconds when Machuca scored with a right hook. 10-9 Omen.

Round 2:

Machuca grazed with a spinning backfist in the second round and she countered a leg kick with an overhand right. Near the midway point in the round, Omen backed Machuca up with a hard one-two. Machuca clinched and Omen pressed her against the cage., and Machuca remained unsuccessful in her attempts to get the fight to the ground after the fighters broke free. Omen landed right hands as she walked Machuca down. 10-9 Omen.

Round 3:

The pace slowed in the final round, but Omen remained the aggressor as she walked forward and landed a few body kicks. Omen held her against the cage and landed a knee to the body. Both women landed punches momentarily and Omen took Machuca’s back. She kneed Machuca’s thigh and Machuca threw a spinning back elbow that missed. It allowed her to separate from the clinch and she finally managed to take Omen down. Omen landed hammerfists from the bottom until the bell. 10-9 Omen despite the late takedown.

Winner: Karen Omen by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

Blanca Medina vs Claudia “Lobita” Pizarro

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ramon Ramos. Medina quickly dragged Pizarro down into side control and used punches to set up a move to mount. Pizarro covered up and Medina landed dozens of punches and elbows until the fight was stopped. Dominant performance.

Winner: Blanca Medina by TKO (Punches & Elbows) at 2:44 of round one. She improves to 2-3-0.