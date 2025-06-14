Shooto: “Colors 5” Live Play-By-Play & Results

Shooto held its fifth all-female Colors event tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. The nine-fight Shooto: “Colors 5” card was headlined by a strawweight matchup between promotional veteran Momoka Hoshuyama and 17-year-old prospect Atsuhi Takada, who turned pro in December.

In the co-feature, Chiyo Takamoto faced Mio Shimaya in an Infinity League 2025 women’s super atomweight tournament bout. Elsewhere on the card, Mikiko “NFC” Hiyama sought her first victory against Noa Tokumoto at atomweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the “Colors 5” card.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Momoka Hoshuyama vs Atsuhi Takada

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Kataoka. Hoshuyama takes top position after knocking Takada down with a leg kick. Takada closes her guard and Hoshuyama punches continuously from the top. Takada attempts an armbar and Hoshuyama counters with hammerfists. Takada switches to a triangle choke, but Hoshuyama frees her head and lands more punches from the top until the bell.

Round 2:

Hoshuyama catches a Takada head kick and takes her down. She moves from half-guard to mount and rains down punches. Takada gets a leg in and manages to somewhat improve her position by getting to side control, with Hoshuyama still on top. Hoshuyama punches and elbows Takada’s body during the final minute.

All three judges score the fight 20-18 for Hoshuyama, who states that she wants to be in attendance for the Shooto Women’s Strawweight Championship fight between Emi Fujino and Bo Hyun Park on July 21st.

Winner: Momoka Hoshuyama by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 6-6-2.

Infinity League 2025 Women’s Super Atomweight Tournament Bout – 2×5

Chiyo Takamoto vs Mio Shimaya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Kataoka. Takamoto misses with a head kick attempt and both fighters come up short with jabs. Takamoto clinches and puts Shimaya in a corner, then repeatedly knees her in the body. Takamoto throws Shimaya to the mat and punches continuously from Shimaya’s half-guard. Takamoto passes to side control and then to mount, and finishes the round with an armbar attempt.

Round 2:

Takamoto takes Shimaya’s back in a standing clinch, then pushes her to the ground and takes top position. She moves from half-guard to side control, and then to mount. Numerous punches and hammerfists score for Takamoto until Shimaya sweeps and lands punches of her own. A scramble ensues and Takamoto secures top position once more. She works for an armbar and Shimaya rolls to escape.

The judges score the bout 20-16 and 20-18 twice for the winner, Takamoto.

Winner: Chiyo Takamoto by Unanimous Decision (20-16, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-3-2.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Noa Tokumoto vs Mikiko “NFC” Hiyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Kataoka. Tokumoto lands a leg kick and follows with a head kick attempt that misses. She lands a front kick to Hiyama’s body and Hiyama clinches. Tokumoto knees her in the head and Hiyama loses her balance. Tokumoto takes top position on the ground and escapes from a Hiyama armbar. Both women stand and Hiyama tries for a waist tackle.

Round 2:

Tokumoto lands a head kick and a front kick. She clinches and scores with elbows. Hiyama shoots for a takedown and Tokumoto counters with knees to her body after sprawling. She takes Hiyama’s back and drags her down to the mat. Tokumoto locks on an armbar from the top and Hiyama taps out.

Winner: Noa Tokumoto by Submission (Armbar) at 3:16 of round two. She improves to 1-0-0.

Amateur Bantamweight Bout – 2×3

Mai Suzuki vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yuta Nabekubo. Murayama lands a right hook and both fighters score with leg kicks. Murayama lands three more right hands and Suzuki takes her down. She punches Murayama’s body from half-guard and attacks with more punches. Suzuki stands, then drops back down and continues to strike.

Round 2:

Suzuki lands a right hook to the body and a clinch ensues, with Suzuki landing knees to Murayama’s midsection. The referee separates the fighters and Suzuki lands a right hook. She closes out the fight with another takedown.

One judge scores the fight even at 19-19, while the remaining two both have it 20-18 in favour of Suzuki.

Winner: Mai Suzuki by Majority Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Shiho Fukai vs Emi Yasuda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akinobu Watanabe. Jabs are exchanged and Fukai lands leg kicks in a clinch. The fighters battle in a corner until they are separated. Yasuda lands a right hook and Fukai takes her down into back control as Fukai sits up.

Round 2:

Fukai initiates a clinch in the corner and Yasuda reverses it. She attempts a single-leg takedown and eventually gets Fukai down. Fukai gives up her back and scrambles, then takes back control herself before the end of the fight.

All three judges score the fight 20-18 for the winner, Fukai.

Winner: Shiho Fukai by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

54kg Grappling Match – 1×8

Manaka Okuda vs Saki Ueta

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yuta Nabekubo. After an early arm battle, Okuda gets the fight to the mat and attempts two leg submissions. She uses the second one to sweep into top position and then takes Ueta’s back. Ueta escapes from an armbar and winds up on top in Okuda’s guard. Okuda locks on a tight kimura from her closed guard and Ueta taps out.

Winner: Manaka Okuda by Submission (Kimura) at 4:12 of round one.

51kg Grappling Match – 1×8

Ayane Hirata vs Tomoko Inoue

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yuta Nabekubo. Inoue pulls Hirata down to the mat and tries to isolate her arm, but Hirata stands up. Both women attempt leg submissions and Hirata works for a toe hold until Inoue takes top position. She stands and Inoue pulls her down into a triangle choke attempt. The fight is brought back to the feet and Hirata attempts an armbar in a subsequent ground exchange. Inoue escapes and goes back to another leg lock. She alternates between arm and leg submissions, to no avail. Inoue continues to attempt submissions, but she cannot secure one and time runs out.

All three judges score the bout 10-9 in favour of the winner, Hirata.

Winner: Ayane Hirata by Unanimous Decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) after one 8:00 round.

Strawweight Junior MMA Bout – 2×3

Miku Kim vs Julianne Sakura Endo

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yuta Nabekubo. Endo sprawls out of one takedown attempt from Kim, but Kim gets her down into back control and locks on a rear-naked choke. Endo cannot escape and taps out.

Winner: Miku Kim by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:52 of round one.

37kg Kids’ Grappling Match – 1×3

Koyuru Sugimoto vs Miho Ohashi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akinobu Watanabe. Ohashi clinches and Sugimoto tries to pass to side control on the ground but she can’t. She moves to North-South position and attempts a kimura, but Ohashi stands up. Ohashi pulls guard and grabs on to Sugimoto’s arm in her closed guard. She slowly postures for a triangle choke before the bell.

All three judges score the bout 10-9 in favour of the winner, Sugimoto.

Winner: Koyuru Sugimoto by Unanimous Decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) after one 3:00 round.