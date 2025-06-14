Machi Fukuda Defeats Haruka Hasegawa At Rizin FF: “Landmark Vol. 11”

Two-time Deep Jewels interim strawweight title challenger Machi Fukuda improved her Rizin FF record to 3-0 with a dominant victory tonight at Rizin Fighting Federation: “Landmark Vol. 11” in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. Fukuda easily defeated Pancrase champion Haruka “Salt” Hasegawa.

Right from the opening minute, Fukuda put Hasegawa on the mat, and she kept her there for nearly the entire duration of the fight. Hasegawa was never able to get anything going, and played defence against Fukuda’s various choke attempts, leading Fukuda to a Unanimous Decision win.

Fukuda (8-2-0) secured a throw into side control early in the opening round and then moved to mount. She transitioned to Hasegawa’s (5-6-0) back and hunted for rear-naked chokes. Hasegawa defended and Fukuda worked from top position in Hasegawa’s half-guard. In the final seconds, she threatened with another rear-naked choke. Fukuda took Hasegawa back down in round two and applied an arm-triangle choke from mount. Hasegawa prevented her from passing to the side to fully sink in the choke and she eventually escaped. When Fukuda dropped back for a heel hook, Hasegawa kicked her in the face, and the round ended in a standing clinch.

Hasegawa front kicked Fukuda in the face and Fukuda immediately took her down in the final round. Hasegawa briefly got to her feet and Fukuda tripped her again. She kept Hasegawa pinned down in side control and punched her in the face until Hasegawa stood up. Fukuda tripped her and Hasegawa upkicked from the ground before time expired.

All three judges scored the one-sided fight in favour of Fukuda, who has racked up four straight victories since suffering a pair of razor-thin Split Decision defeats in both of her Deep Jewels Interim Strawweight Championship bouts. The 22-year-old previously earned a second-round TKO victory at Rizin FF 50 in March, and she has developed into one of the top female competitors on the Rizin roster.