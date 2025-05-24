Deep Jewels 49 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels remained at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday for its latest all-female fight card. Deep Jewels 49 was headlined by a 49kg super atomweight bout between Namiko “Hime” Kawabata and former Flyweight Queen of Pancrase Champion Honoka Shigeta, who missed weight.

In the 58kg co-main event, surging striker Aoi Kuriyama put her four-fight winning streak on the line against Yuka “Dosukoi” Okutomi, who made her return to the promotion following a bout for ONE Championship in July. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 49 card.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Namiko “Hime” Kawabata vs Honoka Shigeta

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Shigeta begins the fight with a three-point deduction due to missing weight. Kawabata landed a strong right hook one minute into the fight and she jabbed until Shigeta lunged at her left leg. Shigeta took Kawabata’s back and suplexed her to the ground. Kawabata shook Shigeta off of her back and got to her feet, but Shigeta held her in a front headlock and then switched to a Brabo choke. The round ended with Shigeta punching and elbowing Kawabata’s face.

Round 2:

Shigeta immediately latched on to Kawabata’s left leg, but she ate some hard right hands to the face in the process. Kawabata reversed the takedown into mount and blasted Shigeta with punches to her face. Shigeta gave up her back and Kawabata landed more punches after flattening her out. Kawabata continued to punch and then spun into a triangle armbar. While maintaining the submission, she punched Shigeta’s face some more. Shigeta sat up to try to pull her head out, but she could not and Kawabata bent her left elbow back at a brutal angle. Shigeta did not tap, but referee Uematsu identified that her arm was about to be badly damaged and he stopped the fight.

Winner: Namiko Kawabata by Technical Submission (Triangle Armbar) at 3:00 of round two. She improves to 6-4-0.

58kg Bout – 3×5

Yuka “Dosukoi” Okutomi vs Aoi Kuriyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. After a cautious opening minute, Kuriyama knocked Okutomi down with a leg kick and followed up with an uppercut as Okutomi got to her knees. Kuriyama landed more strikes, but Okutomi took her back and pushed her down to her knees. Kuriyama stood and was dragged down again. She could not get Okutomi off of her back and Okutomi sunk in one hook. When Kuriyama briefly escaped to her feet and turned into Okutomi’s clinch, Okutomi tripped her once more and then transitioned to back control yet again. She landed numerous punches to the side of Kuriyama’s head and then held her in a body triangle until the end of the round.

Round 2:

Kuriyama sprawled out of an Okutomi takedown attempt to begin the second round, but Okutomi got her down soon after and Kuriyama worked back to her feet. Okutomi swept out her leg and secured a partial back control. She almost got to mount during a scramble but had to settle for Kuriyama’s full guard. Okutomi punched from the top and took her back again. Each time Kuriyama got to her feet, she was promptly taken back down.

Round 3:

Okutomi dove at Kuriyama’s lower legs and managed to get her down to a seated position. She moved to Kuriyama’s back and sunk in one hook while punching the side of her face. Just as in the previous rounds, each time Kuriyama managed to get to her feet she was quickly taken down again. Okutomi stayed on Kuriyama’s back and prevented her from mounting any offence at all as the bout came to a close.

Judges Nakahara, Hashimoto and Matsumiya all scored the fight 30-27 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Okutomi.

Winner: Yuka Okutomi by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 4-1-0, 1 NC.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Saki Kitamura vs Princess Saaya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The fight opened with an exchange of straight punches and the fighters battled for position in a clinch against the fence. Kitamura broke free and she attacked with straight left hands and kicks to Saaya’s body. The southpaw Kitamura continued to land with straight lefts and more body kicks until Saaya backed her up to the cage with four consecutive right hands. Another clinch battle ensued and both women landed knees. Kitamura targeted Saaya’s liver with more knees and then knocked her down with a front kick to the body. Saaya stood and pressed forward with right hands, but Kitamura took her down into side control. The entertaining round ended with punches being exchanged on the feet.

Round 2:

Both women landed body kicks during the opening minute of the second round, but Kitamura kept Saaya backing up and she took her down against the cage. Saaya got to a knee and punched the side of Kitamura’s head as Kitamura held her in place. Eventually, Saaya escaped to her feet and Kitamura landed a left cross and a liver kick. Two left crosses landed for Kitamura and she wobbled Saaya with a one-two. Saaya recovered and Kitamura landed knees to her body before a final clinch until the bell.

Judge Nakahara scored the fight even at 19-19 and awarded his Must Decision to Saaya. Judges Matsumiya and Hashimoto also scored the fight 19-19 and awarded their Must Decisions to the winner by Split Decision, Kitamura.

Winner: Saki Kitamura by Split Decision (19-19 [Must Decision: Kitamura], 19-19 [Must Decision: Kitamura], 19-19 [Must Decision: Saaya]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-4-0.

54kg Bout – 2×5

Yua Yokose vs Yura Narumoto

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yokose quickly took Narumoto down into side control and she landed punches from a top-side crucifix until Narumoto powered out. Yokose regained side control and she attacked with a far-side kimura. Narumoto briefly held on before tapping out.

Winner: Yua Yokose by Submission (Kimura) at 1:39 of round one. She improves to 2-1-0.

60kg Kickboxing Bout – 2×3

Elena vs Chanrina

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Elena landed non-stop punches and body kicks right from the opening bell. Chanrina’s punches either came up short or had no power behind them, and Elena continued to batter her with rapid-fire strikes. In the second half of the round, Chanrina finally landed two solid punches, but she was knocked down by a counter flurry from Elena and given a standing eight count. Elena kept the pressure on her with more hooks and body kicks during the final minute.

Round 2:

Elena flurried to the body and head of Chanrina in the second round and Chanrina turned away, prompting another eight count. Action resumed and Chanrina could not land anything significant. Elena scored with more body kicks and punches and the lopsided fight was waved off.

Winner: Elena by TKO (Kicks To The Body & Punches) at 1:16 of round two.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Misaki Horiuchi vs Akipi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tomoki Matsumiya. Horiuchi opened the action with two stiff jabs and Akipi clinched. The fighters battled for position against the cage and Horiuchi landed some hard punches to Akipi’s face while preventing her from getting a takedown. Horiuchi ultimately pulled Akipi down to the ground and punished her with punches from mount, but Akipi managed to hold on until the end of the round.

Round 2:

Horiuchi continued to outstrike Akipi in the second round and she sprawled out of an Akipi takedown attempt. Horiuchi held Akipi in a guillotine choke until Akipi got to her feet. Horiuchi landed a nice combination and Akipi pulled guard. Horiuchi punched from the top for the remainder of the fight.

Judges Uematsu, Shibata and Nakahara all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Horiuchi.

Winner: Misaki Horiuchi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 50kg Bout – 2×3

Mao Watanabe vs Suzu Ooi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Ooi scored a takedown into side control in the opening minute, but Watanabe countered with a buggy choke attempt from the bottom. The fight briefly returned to the feet and Ooi suplexed Watanabe down before punching her in the face. She stood up to escape from a heel hook attempt from Watanabe and then dropped hard punches to her face again. Watanabe trapped Ooi in a triangle choke and then an armbar, but Ooi made it to the bell.

Round 2:

Ooi got Watanabe down again in the second round, but she left her right arm vulnerable and Watanabe quickly locked on an armbar. Ooi remained standing, and tried to pull her arm out, but she could not and tapped out in pain as Watanabe wrenched back on the armbar. Impressive win for Watanabe.

Winner: Mao Watanabe by Submission (Armbar) at 0:55 of round two.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Marin Yamabuki vs Mion Wachi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Hiromichi Nakahara. Wachi landed early kicks and Yamabuki responded with a right hook before clinching. She kneed Wachi’s body while holding her against the cage. Yamabuki swept out Wachi’s leg and got her down into half-guard. She attempted a kimura and then passed to mount. Yamabuki went belly-down with an armbar, but she lost it and the fighters returned to their feet before the bell.

Round 2:

Yamabuki was effective again with knees in a clinch in the second round, and she scored another takedown into Wachi’s half-guard. Yamabuki punched Wachi’s body and hunted for an arm-triangle choke. She let it go and continued to punch Wachi’s midsection.

Judges Uematsu, Shibata and Uchida all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yamabuki.

Winner: Marin Yamabuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.