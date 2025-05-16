Invicta Fighting Championships 62 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Invicta Fighting Championships headed to The LEX at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri tonight for its latest all-female fight card. Invicta FC 62 was headlined by a bantamweight bout between Katharina “The German Gypsy” Lehner, who failed to make weight, and “Big Bad” Olga Rubin.

In the flyweight co-feature, DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett, who also missed weight, faced Rayla “Índia” Nascimento. Also at flyweight, Milana Dudieva sought her second straight victory when she took on Amanda “Sardinha” Torres. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Invicta FC 62 card.

“Big Bad” Olga Rubin vs Katharina “The German Gypsy” Lehner

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Rubin opened the fight with a powerful left cross. Lehner threw a four-punch combo and Rubin responded with a body kick. Lehner stepped in with an overhand right and blocked a Rubin head kick. Another combination landed for Lehner and she finished with an uppercut. Rubin landed two body kicks and a front kick to Lehner’s face, but Lehner immediately responded with a flurry of punches. 10-9 Lehner.

Round 2:

Rubin took Lehner down into side control in the second round and quickly transitioned to her back. She sunk in a rear-naked choke and Lehner immediately tapped out.

Winner: Olga Rubin by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:14 of round two. She improves to 10-5-0.

Rayla “Índia” Nascimento vs DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Zach Teiberis. Bennett circled on the outside and threw very few strikes while Nascimento jabbed and landed a few quick one-twos. She scored with counter left hooks and a hard combination that snapped Bennett’s head back. With one minute to go, Nascimento landed two strong leg kicks and she flurried to Bennett’s body and head. 10-9 Nascimento.

Round 2:

Nascimento landed counter left hooks each time Bennett tried to take a step forward to throw a punch. Two quick combinations scored for Nascimento and Bennett finally connected with an overhand right. Nascimento flurried to the body and head and she once again scored with lead left hooks each time Bennett closed in. 10-9 Nascimento.

Round 3:

Nascimento caught a kick and tripped Bennett, then landed a head kick as Bennett stood. She stuffed a Bennett takedown attempt and landed a stiff one-two. Another shot attempt from Bennett was unsuccessful and Nascimento cut her on the bridge of her nose with a punch. Nascimento landed two left hooks and threw a head kick that was partially blocked. Bennett slipped and latched on to Nascimento’s right leg with an inverted heel hook attempt. Nascimento held her close and struck from the top until the end of the fight. 10-9 Nascimento.

Winner: Rayla Nascimento by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 13-10-0.

Milana Dudieva vs Amanda “Sardinha” Torres

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Leg kicks were exchanged during the opening minute and Torres landed a three-punch combo. The fighters traded punches and Torres finished with another leg kick. Dudieva jabbed and Torres landed a left hook to the body. Dudieva landed three hard left hooks and began to march forward as a cut was opened on Torres’s nose. Close round due to Dudieva’s strong rally in the final minute. 10-9 Torres by a slim margin.

Round 2:

Torres jabbed and targeted Dudieva’s nose to begin the second round. She landed a one-two and finished with a leg kick. Dudieva dropped Torres with a counter right hook and Torres quickly got back to her feet. Dudieva caught a kick and knocked Torres down with another right hand. Once more, Torres stood right back up and resumed moving forward. Both women jabbed and Torres fired off a four-punch flurry. Another competitive round. 10-9 Dudieva due to the brief knockdowns.

Round 3:

Dudieva circled to her left and countered with jabs and lead left hooks as Torres pressed the action in the final round. Torres landed some jabs of her own, but her right hands mostly missed their mark. She grazed with a head kick and Dudieva landed another right hand. A right-left combo landed for Dudieva and Torres took a step back. Torres rushed forward and knocked Dudieva off-balance, but Dudieva quickly stood and the fighters continued to exchange combinations. Torres lunged in with two diving hammerfist attempts and Dudieva landed two hard jabs before the final bell. Close fight. 10-9 Dudieva.

Winner: Milana Dudieva by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 14-9-0.

Ashley “Smashley” Barrett vs Quinn Williams

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Zach Teiberis. Little transpired until Williams shot in a secured a takedown and she hopped on Barrett’s back. Barrett managed to shake her off and stand up, and she briefly tried to take back control herself. Williams spun free and the fighters rose to their feet. Barrett tried to press the action and Williams cracked her with a counter right hand. Fairly uneventful round other than the ground scrambles. 10-9 Williams.

Round 2:

Williams took Barrett down to begin the second round, but she could not keep her there and Barrett quickly returned to her feet. Barrett walked forward and Williams was content to counterpunch with quick jabs and straight right hands. A cut was opened near Barrett’s left eye and Williams double-legged her to the mat. Barrett stood and tried to flurry with punches, but Williams darted from side to side and countered with another right hand. Barrett landed a lead left hook and reversed a Williams takedown into back control. Williams stood and slammed Barrett off of her back. Close round. 10-9 Williams due to damage.

Round 3:

Barrett reversed a takedown and wound up on top in Williams’s half-guard. She mounted her and landed elbows that forced Williams to roll to her side. Barrett postured up with punches as Williams covered up and the fight was stopped. Nice comeback for Barrett, who may have been down two rounds.

Winner: Ashley Barrett by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 1:40 of round three. She improves to 2-1-0.

Charlsey Brenin Maner vs Alexandra “Alex” Lawal

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Maner opened the action with leg and body kicks and Lawal responded with a right cross. She landed another right hand as Maner threw a body kick. Both women landed punching combinations and Maner continued to attack Lawal’s body with kicks. Maner marched forward with step-in elbows and a knee in a clinch. Lawal briefly tripped her into back control, but Maner stood and resumed kicking. She followed with knees and an elbow over the top, and kept the pressure on Lawal with more knees and elbows as the round entered its final minute. 10-9 Maner.

Round 2:

Lawal landed a hard overhand right to begin the second round. She clinched and both women landed knees to the body before separating. More knees were exchanged as both women attacked the body. This continued until Lawal scored a takedown with just over two minutes to go. She stood and attempted an axe kick, but Maner used the opportunity to scramble up to her feet. She held Lawal against the cage and landed knees and elbows. Maner remained the aggressor and landed a combination and a head kick before the bell. Closer round. Still 10-9 Maner.

Round 3:

Lawal just missed with a head kick and Maner backed her up to the cage with elbows. She punished Lawal with knees to the body and slashing elbows over the top. Maner eventually looked for a takedown, but Lawal easily avoided it and the fighters briefly separated before Maner charged forward with more elbows. She landed two hard left hooks to Lawal’s liver. The fight ended with both women landing punches. 10-9 Maner.

Winner: Charlsey Brenin Maner by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.