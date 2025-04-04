Invicta Fighting Championships travelled to Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Oklahoma tonight for its latest all-female fight card. Invicta FC 61 was headlined by an atomweight championship bout between Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira de Oliveira and challenger Ana “La Guerrera” Palacios.

In the featherweight co-feature, Jamie “Snickers” Edenden battled Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline in a grudge match. Former strawweight champ Emily “Gordinha” Ducote faced Thaiane “Pancadão” Souza, who badly missed weight again. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Invicta FC 61.

Invicta FC Atomweight Championship

Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira de Oliveira vs Ana “La Guerrera” Palacios

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin Nix. Ferreira landed an early right cross and a counter one-two. Palacious eventually landed a body kick, but a leg kick attempt was caught and Ferreira almost tripped her. Ferreira landed another right hand and then a body kick. In the final minute, Ferreira landed a nice jab-cross combo, but Palacios clinched after landing a lead left hook. Ferreira reversed the clinch against the cage and landed knees to Palacios’s body. 10-9 Ferreira.

Round 2:

Palacios landed a huge right hook in the second round, but Ferreira was unfazed and immediately answered with a strong right hand of her own. She landed another right cross and a lead left hook in a subsequent exchange. Palacios connected with a right hook and cut off the cage well to prevent Ferreira from moving. Ferreira kicked the inside of Palacios’s lead leg and followed with a one-two, but Palacious countered with a lead left hook and she continued to cut off the cage well. Palacios clinched and Ferreira tried unsuccessfully to sweep out her leg. A knee and two elbows landed for Ferreira before the bell. Close round. 10-9 Ferreira by a slim margin.

Round 3:

Ferreira caught a kick and dropped Palacios with a straight right hand early in round three. She settled into Palacios’s guard and punched as Palacios elbowed from the bottom. Ferreira postured up with a slashing elbow and Palacios tried to sit up against the cage. As the fighters stood, Ferreira held Palacios in a guillotine choke and kneed her body. Palacios escaped from the choke and she stomped on Ferreira’s feet as Ferreira threw short knees and an elbow. Ferreira used a slick leg-sweep takedown to get Palacios down into back control in the final 30 seconds. 10-9 Ferreira.

Round 4:

Ferreira landed two leg kicks and just missed with a right hand. Palacios jabbed and Ferreira took her down into full guard. Palacios countered with a guillotine choke, but Ferreira freed her neck and Palacios sat up against the cage. She stood and Ferreira tripped her again. Palacios swept from the bottom and she elbowed Ferreira’s body from half-guard before passing to full mount. Palacios spun into a deep armbar, but Ferreira narrowly managed to break Palacios’s grip with her foot. 10-9 Palacios. Fight could be even depending on how the second round was scored.

Round 5:

Palacios landed an early overhand right, but Ferreira countered a shot attempt with a knee that appeared to stun Palacios. As Palacios sat down, Ferreira landed punches and then settled into her guard. Palacios held on from the bottom and Ferreira eventually postured up as Palacios eyed a triangle choke. The fighters were stood up and Ferreira landed a leg kick. Palacios could not sweep out Ferreira’s leg, but she held her against the fence. The fighters were separated again and Ferreira landed a right hook. Palacios closed in with punches and Ferreira tripped her into back control. She attempted a rear-naked choke and time expired. 10-9 Ferreira.

Winner: Elisandra Ferreira de Oliveira by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-45) after five rounds. She improves to 9-2-0 and remains the Invicta FC Atomweight Champion.

Jamie “Snickers” Edenden vs Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Overhand rights landed for both women during the opening 15 seconds. The next two minutes were uneventful as a few jabs were exchanged and neither fighter committed to anything. Edenden sidestepped a takedown attempt and she landed two leg kicks. Cataline threw a right hook in response and Edenden landed an overhand right. A clinch followed against the cage and Edenden punched Cataline’s thigh. 10-9 Edenden.

Round 2:

Edenden once again targeted Cataline’s lead leg with kicks in the second round. Cataline lunged forward with a lead left hook. Edenden landed a counter right uppercut and then a three-punch combo that snapped Cataline’s head back. As Cataline tried to march forward again, Edenden dropped her face-first with a right hook to the temple for yet another finish on this card.

Winner: Jamie Edenden by KO (Punch) at 1:53 of round two. She improves to 6-2-1.

Emily “Gordinha” Ducote vs Thaiane “Pancadão” Souza

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin Nix. Ducote landed a quick right-left combo to begin the fight and she followed with a counter left hook as Souza tried to close the distance. Ducote shot in for a double-leg takedown and got Souza down into full guard. The fight returned to the feet and Ducote landed a hard right cross. She shrugged off a takedown and threw Souza down against the base of the cage. Ducote landed a quick left hook to the jaw of a kneeling Souza that momentarily knocked her out. Souza fell face-first and Ducote landed two more punches before the fight was stopped.

Winner: Emily Ducote by KO (Punch) at 2:29 of round one. She improves to 15-9-0.

Jaeleen “The Natural” Robledo vs “Rad” Riley Martinez

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Robledo reversed a takedown into Martinez’s half-guard and passed to side control. She got to a top-side crucifix and punished Martinez with elbows to her face. Martinez rolled over and gave up her back, which allowed Robledo to lock on a tight rear-naked choke. Martinez refused to submit and she managed to escape from the choke, only to be immediately stuck in a triangle choke as Robledo transitioned again. Finally, Martinez broke free and she took top position herself in side control. However, as the fighters stood up, Martinez attempted an ill-advised headlock throw that gave up her back again and allowed Robledo to score with more elbows. She spun into a belly-down armbar and Martinez was saved by the bell. 10-8 Robledo.

Round 2:

Martinez got a takedown into Robledo’s half-guard and briefly held Robledo in an inverted triangle choke after Robledo got to her knees. The grappling battle continued until Robledo wound up in Martinez’s full guard. She mounted Martinez and dropped vicious elbows to her nose. More brutal elbows landed for Robledo and she trapped Martinez in a mounted triangle choke. Robledo continued to land punches to a defenceless Martinez’s face and the fight was waved off.

Winner: Jaeleen Robledo by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 2:47 of round two. She improves to 4-1-0.

Taynara Silva vs Claire Lopez

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin Nix. Lopez landed a calf kick and a quick right cross to open the fight. A scramble for position ensued and Silva held Lopez in a guillotine choke as the fighters rose from their knees. Both women landed knee strikes during a clinch battle against the cage and Silva continued to throw knees as she held Lopez in a modified standing brabo choke. As she elevated Lopez off of the ground with the choke, Lopez clearly tapped out, but referee Kevin Nix missed it. Silva maintained the choke and lifted Lopez up into the air two more times with it, forcing a second tapout and this time the fight was stopped.

Winner: Taynara Silva by Submission (Standing Brabo Choke) at 3:17 of round one. She improves to 8-5-0.

Joy “Killjoy” Pendell vs Marília “The Tigress” Morais

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Pendell clinched with Morais against the cage and tripped her into half-guard. She pinned down Morais’s left arm with her knee and landed right hands to her face. Pendell secured a shoulder choke and transitioned to a mounted arm-triangle choke, which forced Morais to immediately tap out.

Winner: Joy Pendell by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 2:28 of round one. She improves to 5-2-0.

Zoe Nowicki vs Kellie “The Fight Squirrel” Marin

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin Nix. The shorter Nowicki jabbed and shot in with an explosive double-leg takedown to get Marin down into side control. She mounted Marin and landed hard right hands and forearm strikes until Marin got back to half-guard. Nowicki then locked on a far-side keylock on Marin’s right arm and Marin tapped out.

Winner: Zoe Nowicki by Submission (Keylock) at 1:42 of round one. She improves to 3-0-0.