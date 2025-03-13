Combate Global: “Combate Female” Live Play-By-Play & Results

Combate Global made its return with an all-female fight card tonight at Mediapro Studios in Miami, Florida. Combate Global: “Combate Female” was headlined by a 130-pound catchweight bout between Maritza Sanchez, riding a six-fight winning streak, and Kate “Queen of The South” Bacik.

In the strawweight co-main event, former WBO and WBC boxing champion Kenia Enriquez made her mixed martial arts debut against undefeated English prospect Hayley “The Bloody” Valentine, who looked to play spoiler. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the “Combate Female” card.

Kate “Queen of The South” Bacik vs Maritza Sanchez

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ramon Ramos. Sanchez immediately dropped Bacik with two looping hooks and she swarmed on her with more punches on the ground. Bacik narrowly survived and she tried to attack with a kneebar. Bacik fully extended Sanchez’s leg, but Sanchez refused to submit. Bacik pulled back even harder, putting great strain on Sanchez’s leg, and Sanchez tapped out. Huge comeback win for Bacik, who was nearly knocked out in the opening seconds.

Winner: Kate Bacik by Submission (Kneebar) at 2:19 of round one. She improves to 6-2-0.

Kenia Enriquez vs Hayley “The Bloody” Valentine

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Christopher Mignocchi. Enriquez opened the fight with quick jabs and a one-two combo as Valentine looked to find her range. Enriquez scored a brief knockdown and Valentine clinched after returning to her feet. Enriquez pushed her away and resumed throwing jab-cross combos. She wobbled Valentine with a right hand and followed with a lead left. Late in the round, Enriquez dropped Valentine with a left hook. 10-9 Enriquez, if not a 10-8.

Round 2:

Enriquez countered an early body kick from Valentine with a three-punch combination that led to a clinch against the fence. Enriquez circled free and lunged forward with a lead left hook that landed. With just over one minute left in the round, Enriquez landed a nice right hook and another one-two. Valentine held her in a clinch and Enriquez defended with elbows. 10-9 Enriquez.

Round 3:

Valentine finally got a takedown into back control in the final round and she sunk in both hooks. Valentine worked for rear-naked chokes and Enriquez defended well. This continued until the final 35 seconds when Enriquez turned over into Valentine’s guard. Valentine threw up her legs for a triangle choke just before the final bell. 10-9 Valentine.

Winner: Kenia Enriquez by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Yazmín “La Niña Árbol” Nájera vs Wiktoria Wojciechowska

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ramon Ramos. Wojciechowska got off to a quick start with a flurry of punches and a kick to Nájera’s upper body before clinching with her against the fence. The fighters separated and Nájera landed a one-two and a hard jab. She continued to land jab-cross combos until Wojciechowska responded with a looping right hook. Nájera attempted a body-lock takedown and settled for landing a knee to the body of Wojciechowska, who stayed on her feet. More knees landed for Nájera as Wojciechowska held her in place. During a brief separation, Nájera landed a front kick and a flurry to Wojciechowska’s midsection once again. 10-9 Nájera.

Round 2:

Wojciechowska landed a spinning backfist in the opening seconds of round two. A minute later, she dropped Nájera with a right cross and took her back on the ground. Wojciechowska landed short punches and elbows to the side of Nájera’s head as Nájera tried to escape to her feet. Nájera eventually took top position in Wojciechowska’s half-guard. Wojciechowska hunted for a kimura from the bottom until time expired. 10-9 Wojciechowska.

Round 3:

Wojciechowska kicked at Nájera’s lead leg and just missed with a spinning backfist. Nájera landed an elbow and Wojciechowska continued to attack her left leg. Nájera threw a head kick that partially landed and Wojciechowska answered with two spinning backfists. She threw more leg kicks and Nájera landed a knee to Wojciechowska’s face during a momentary clinch against the fence. The fight ended with both women throwing slashing elbow strikes. Close final round. 10-9 Wojciechowska.

Winner: Yazmín Nájera by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 5-1-0.

Sayury Cañon vs Nicdali “Medusa” Rivera

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Christopher Mignocchi. Cañon took Rivera down right away and tripped her a second time after Rivera got to her feet. She stood up once more and both women landed overhand punches and a knee apiece in a clinch. Cañon scored with a hard right cross and she countered a combination from Rivera with an overhand right. Cañon took Rivera down into back control and tried to transition to an armbar. Rivera scrambled up to her feet and was immediately taken down into the scarf hold position. She punched and elbowed Rivera, then picked her up and suplexed her back down to the mat. Cañon landed strong punches from the top and then dropped back into an armbar, forcing Rivera to tap.

Winner: Sayury Cañon by Submission (Armbar) at 4:48 of round one. She improves to 5-1-0.

Claudia “Lobita” Pizarro vs Sharon Martinez

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ramon Ramos. After an exchange of stiff jabs, Martinez clinched and backed Pizarro up against the cage. She got Pizarro down and latched on to her left leg, but Pizarro countered with punches from the top. Martinez relentlessly worked for a kneebar, but Pizarro continued to punish her with punches and elbows while defending well. More elbows and punches scored for Pizarro as Martinez was flattened out on her stomach and stopped moving, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Claudia Pizarro by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 3:38 of round one. She improves to 2-0-0.