Deep Jewels 47 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels remained at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday night for its latest all-female card. Deep Jewels 47 was headlined by a non-title 58kg clash between reigning Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion Rin Nakai and Haruka “Boss” Suzuki, who had won back-to-back fights this year.

In the strawweight co-main event, two-time interim title challenger Machi Fukuda faced former Deep Jewels Microweight Champion Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn, and Marina Kumagai battled Mana Akagi at bantamweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 47.

58kg Bout – 3×5

Rin Nakai vs Haruka “Boss” Suzuki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Both women landed leg kicks during the opening minute of the fight and Nakai tried to close the distance with right hands. Suzuki briefly lost her balance, but she stood and circled away to her right. A Suzuki uppercut landed and Nakai responded with two overhand rights. She followed up with two more right hands and then dropped Suzuki with a lead left hook. As Suzuki tried to stand, Nakai swarmed on her with rights and lefts that caused Suzuki to fall forward and ended the fight.

Winner: Rin Nakai by TKO (Punches) at 3:32 of round one. She improves to 28-2-1.

Strawweight Bout – 3×5

Machi Fukuda vs Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The fighters circled and traded jabs and leg kicks during the first minute. Fukuda caught a Boonsorn kick and knocked her down with a counter left hand. Boonsorn latched on to an arm-triangle choke during a scramble, but Fukuda retained top position and she held Boonsorn in place until the fighters were stood up. Fukuda jabbed and attempted a head kick that was blocked before the end of the fairly uneventful round.

Round 2:

Boonsorn landed a hard right cross to begin round two and Fukuda responded by taking her down. She held Boonsorn down until a scramble led to duelling leglock attempts. Fukuda switched between conventional and inverted heel hooks until an inverted one on Boonsorn’s right leg forced her to submit.

Winner: Machi Fukuda by Submission (Inverted Heel Hook) at 2:27 of round two. She improves to 6-2-0.

Bantamweight Bout – 2×5

Mana Akagi vs Marina Kumagai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Akagi wasted no time in taking Kumagai down twice against the cage during the opening minute. Kumagai stood up, but Akagi threw her down to the mat into the scarf hold position and quickly locked on a scarf hold armlock that forced Kumagai to hastily tap out.

Winner: Mana Akagi by Submission (Scarf Hold Armlock) at 1:08 of round one. She improves to 4-4-0.

Bantamweight Bout – 2×5

Momoko Saito vs Yurina Horiguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Saito jabbed and looked to set up combinations, but Horiguchi landed lead right hooks while circling. Saito clinched and took her down into half-guard, then landed short left hands while working to set up an arm-triangle choke. She passed to side control, but Horiguchi prevented Saito from tightening the choke by holding on to her bicep. Saito abandoned the choke attempt and instead landed right hands to Horiguchi’s face. The fighters stood and Horiguchi kneed Saito in the body.

Round 2:

Saito flurried with punches to begin round two and then pushed Horiguchi into the cage. Horiguchi created space, but that was short-lived and Saito took her down into half-guard. She landed short right hands and almost passed to mount. Horiguchi retained half-guard and Saito continued to pepper her with punches. In the final minute, Saito took mount and she rained down heavy punches to Horiguchi’s face until referee Uematsu waved off the fight.

Winner: Momoko Saito by TKO (Punches) at 4:14 of round two. She improves to 3-2-0, 1 NC.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Sarah vs Miku Yokose

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The fighters circled until Yokose scored a takedown and took Sarah’s back as she got to her feet. Yokose maintained a standing back clinch and tried to suplex Sarah down to the mat. Sarah finally broke away with two minutes remaining and Yokose landed an overhand left. Sarah aggressively moved forward and she landed a right hook that knocked Yokose off-balance. Yokose returned to her feet and she landed a hard one-two just before the bell.

Round 2:

Sarah countered a Yokose takedown with a guillotine choke early in the second round, but Yokose freed her neck and punched from the top after passing to half-guard. Sarah regained full guard and both women landed punches on the ground until Sarah kicked Yokose off and stood up. Yokose landed three overhand lefts and tried to clinch, but Sarah pushed her away. Two right hooks landed for Sarah, but she was taken down into a seated position against the cage. Sarah stood and Yokose landed one more overhand left.

Judge Ishikawa scored the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Yokose. Judge Hashimoto also has it 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Sarah. Judge Ueda scores the fight 20-18 for the winner by Split Decision, Sarah.

Winner: Sarah by Split Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Sarah], 19-19 [Must Decision: Yokose]) after two rounds. She improves to 1-1-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Princess Saaya vs Karin Horii

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Saaya landed jab-cross combos and leg kicks during the opening minute. Horii answered with knees to her midsection during a clinch and she landed more knees until the fighters separated with just over 90 seconds remaining in the round. Saaya landed a nice counter combination and punched her way into a clinch late in the round.

Round 2:

Horii worked for a takedown against the cage in the second round, but Saaya stayed on her feet and both women landed short knees to the body. Horii eventually got Saaya down into full guard and Saaya tried to set up a triangle choke from her back. Horii defended well, but Saaya adjusted her position and tightened the choke, which forced Horii to submit.

Winner: Princess Saaya by Submission (Triangle Choke) at 3:10 of round two. She improves to 1-1-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Nonoka Sakamoto vs Yua Yokose

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Sakamoto worked relentlessly for a takedown and she used a rear body lock to suplex Yokose down into side control. Yokose got back to her feet and Sakamoto held her against the fence. She used a headlock throw to get Yokose down and moved from mount to Yokose’s back. Sakamoto transitioned to an arm-triangle choke and then to Yokose’s back once more. She trapped her in a tight rear-naked choke and Yokose tapped out.

Winner: Nonoka Sakamoto by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:06 of round one. She improves to 1-0-0.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Momoka Yoshikawa vs Akipi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yoshikawa stuffed a takedown and immediately trapped Akipi in a tight ninja choke. Akipi refused to submit and she worked her way free from the choke. This led to an exchange of wild punches and Yoshikawa landed the more damaging strikes. She held Akipi against the cage and landed hooks and uppercuts that bloodied Akipi’s nose. The round ended with another exchange of looping punches as Akipi ducked her head and threw haymakers.

Round 2:

The doctor checked on Akipi’s bloody nose between rounds and allowed the fight to continue. Akipi landed a combination to begin the round and Yoshikawa responded with a takedown into half-guard. She passed to mount and landed punches to Akipi’s face until the bout was stopped.

Winner: Momoka Yoshikawa by TKO (Punches) at 1:01 of round two.

Amateur Strawweight Kickboxing Bout – 2×1.5

Yuka Shimamura vs Hana Suyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Shimamura pressed forward right away, but Suyama repeatedly scored with counter right hooks. A smiling Shimamura charged ahead with quick punches and Suyama was backed up to the cage, resulting in a standing eight count. Shimamura flurried after the restart and forced Suyama to back up once more, and there was a big grin on Shimamura’s face as she walked to her corner after the bell.

Round 2:

Suyama landed two more right hooks early in the second round, but she was backed up by Shimamura’s non-stop punches. This led to another standing eight count for Suyama, who had covered up as Shimamura scored with punches, and the bell sounded to end the round shortly after action resumed.

Judges Hashimoto, Ishikawa and Uchida all scored the fight 20-16 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Shimamura.

Winner: Yuka Shimamura by Unanimous Decision (20-16, 20-16, 20-16) after two rounds.

Amateur 49kg Bout – 2×3

Asuka Yokoe vs Yuna Suyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yokoe punched her way into a clinch and quickly took Suyama down into side control, where she landed left hands to her face. Suyama battled back to her feet against the cage and Yokoe landed a knee and a one-two. The fighters traded knees to the body and Yokoe’s were more impactful.

Round 2:

Yokoe jabbed and landed more knees to Suyama’s ribs as she backed her up to the cage. Yokoe took Suyama down into half-guard and then passed to mount. Yokoe postured up with rapid-fire punches to Suyama’s face and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Asuka Yokoe by TKO (Punches) at 1:21 of round two.