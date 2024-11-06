Invicta Fighting Championships 58 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Invicta Fighting Championships remained at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas tonight for its latest all-female card. Invicta FC 58 featured seven fights and was headlined by a strawweight bout between returning former champion Emily “Gordinha” Ducote and Russia’s Yulia Ostroverkhova.

In the flyweight co-feature, Victoria “Fury” Leonardo also made her return to the promotion when she battled Amanda “Sardinha” Torres. Elsewhere on the main card, Shanna “The Shanimal” Young faced Pámela Bóveda Aguirre at bantamweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Invicta FC 58.

Emily “Gordinha” Ducote vs Yulia Ostroverkhova

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Both women landed leg kicks during the opening minute and Ostroverkhova had success with quick one-twos combos before darting back out of Ducote’s range. Ducote initiated a brief clinch and she landed two elbows over the top as the fighters broke apart. Ostroverkhova used her reach to land quick jab-cross combos and Ducote was unable to punish her with any substantial counters. 10-9 Ostroverkhova.

Round 2:

Ducote scored a much-needed takedown just over a minute into the second round. She worked her way into full mount and landed elbows and hammerfists. More elbows landed for Ducote and she dropped back into a deep armbar. Ostroverkhova looked like she was about to tap out, but she held on and so Ducote applied more pressure by using her elbow to bend back Ostroverkhova’s arm even more and Ostroverkhova tapped.

Winner: Emily Ducote by Submission (Armbar) at 3:53 of round two. She improves to 14-9-0.

Victoria “Fury” Leonardo vs Amanda “Sardinha” Torres

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Leonardo jabbed early in the fight and Torres responded with a leg kick and a right hook. She landed more leg kicks and stayed outside of Leonardo’s range. A nice right hook landed for Torres and she rocked Leonardo with a looping one-two soon after. Leonardo recovered and secured a takedown, and she postured up with elbows and punches while pinning Torres against the base of the cage. Torres postured for an armbar, but time ran out. 10-9 Leonardo due to the strong finish.

Round 2:

Torres backed Leonardo up with an early combination and a front kick. Leonardo regained her composure and she landed an overhand left. Torres jabbed and she followed with a head kick that landed. Leonardo stuck to boxing only and Torres’s varied strikes allowed her to win the striking exchanges. She avoided a clinch attempt from Leonardo and sprawled out of a takedown seconds later. Torres finished a combination with a leg kick and Leonardo held her against the cage. Torres turned her around and landed another head kick. 10-9 Torres.

Round 3:

Torres reversed a takedown seconds into the final round and Leonardo countered by using a heel hook to sweep into top position. Torres tried to set up a triangle choke from the bottom, but Leonardo escaped into side control and then to mount. She spun into a quick armbar and Torres tapped out.

Winner: Victoria Leonardo by Submission (Armbar) at 1:56 of round three. She improves to 10-6-0.

Shanna “The Shanimal” Young vs Pámela Bóveda Aguirre

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Young landed a body kick right away and she swarmed on Aguirre with punches and knees to the body. Aguirre covered up and offered no response as Young landed left hands, and the brief fight was stopped.

Winner: Shanna Young by TKO (Knees To The Body & Punches) at 0:23 of round one. She improves to 10-7-0.

Zurina “Mayhem” Turrey vs Joy “Killjoy” Pendell

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. A series of leg kicks were exchanged to begin the fight and Pendell landed a front kick to Turrey’s face. She pinned Turrey against the cage and landed occasional knees to her thighs. The fighters were eventually separated with 90 seconds remaining in the round and both women landed right hooks. Pendell tied Turrey up in another clinch and both landed knees to the body during the final minute. 10-9 Pendell.

Round 2:

Turrey landed elbows and hammerfists to Pendell’s body and leg while defending against a takedown attempt against the cage. Pendell’s left thigh turned red from the strikes and she was not able to take Turrey down. Short knees were exchanged, but the action remained very minimal. A separation finally came with 20 seconds to go and Turrey landed a combination before the bell. 10-9 Turrey.

Round 3:

Pendell attempted a headlock throw and was not successful, but she held Turrey against the cage once more and Turrey countered with two elbows. Short hooks and uppercuts landed for Turrey, but Pendell finally got her down. Turrey stood up almost immediately and Pendell continued to pursue takedowns. Turrey punched and kneed her in the ribs. The fighters separated and Pendell, despite never being able to get Turrey down for any length of time, was exhausted from all of the clinches and takedown attempts. She held on to Turrey one more time and Turrey landed overhand punches. 10-9 Turrey.

Winner: Zurina Turrey by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 5-1-0.

Sayury Canon vs Abril “Mulan” Anguiano

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. The larger Anguiano, who missed weight, prevented Canon from clinching early in the fight. She landed jab-cross combos, but Canon fired back with a winging overhand right that stunned Anguiano momentarily. Canon jabbed and Anguiano landed another one-two. An overhand right scored for Anguiano, but Canon answered back with a flurry of punches that backed Anguiano up. 10-9 Canon.

Round 2:

Canon jabbed in the second round as Anguiano pressed forward. Anguiano darted in and out with punches and Canon countered with jabs. She bloodied Anguiano’s mouth, but that did not slow Anguiano down and she continued to move forward. Canon jabbed while moving backward and Anguiano was not able to get past the jabs. 10-9 Canon.

Round 3:

Anguiano landed a knee to Canon’s midsection during a brief clinch and she followed up with a right hook to the body soon after. Canon kept her distance throughout the round while jabbing when Anguiano closed in, but Anguiano still connected with some quick jab-cross combos. Canon hunted for a takedown in the dying seconds and she got Anguiano down by sweeping out her leg just before the bell. 10-9 Canon.

Winner: Sayury Canon by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 4-1-0.

Zoe Nowicki vs Barbara Grabowska

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Punching combinations were exchanged during the opening minute and Grabowska countered nicely with a one-two as Nowicki charged forward. She prevented Nowicki from taking her down and landed an overhand right. Two more straight rights landed for Grabowska, who stuffed another takedown. Nowicki rushed forward with punches and secured a clinch. The round ended with Nowicki landing short right hands while holding Grabowska against the fence. 10-9 Grabowska.

Round 2:

Nowicki looked for a takedown early in round two and she was once again thwarted by Grabowska. The fighters separated and Grabowska landed two jabs. As she landed an uppercut, Nowicki dove at Grabowska’s ankle and tried to drag her down. Grabowska pulled her leg out and Nowicki clinched again. She briefly got Grabowska down, but Grabowska stood and landed a right hook. She jabbed and prevented Nowicki from closing the distance. In the final ten seconds, Nowicki ducked under a Grabowska right hand and took her down, and she postured up with elbows. Close round. 10-9 Nowicki due to the late rally.

Round 3:

Nowicki held Grabowska against the cage and landed short right hands while working for a takedown. Grabowska broke free and she landed a hard left hook as Nowicki rushed forward. The fighters separated after a stalemate in the clinch and Nowicki quickly closed in and clinched once more. She landed a right hook and dropped levels for a takedown, but Grabowska sprawled. Nowicki got Grabowska down into back control and maintained her grip as Grabowska stood. She tripped Grabowska once again and landed strong punches to the sides of her face. 10-9 Nowicki.

Winner: Zoe Nowicki by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

Magdalena “Atomówka” Czaban vs Hope “Hummingbird” Holmes

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Czaban landed an early right hand and followed with a lead left hook. Holmes struggled with her range when striking, but she managed to clinch and Czaban quickly circled free. She landed another right hand and Holmes began to throw kicks. Czaban threw her down to the mat and worked from Holmes’s full guard. Holmes punched from the bottom and used a body triangle to prevent Czaban from posturing up. Holmes landed short elbows and Czaban finally threw a few punches before time expired. Close round. 10-9 Czaban despite the inactivity on the ground.

Round 2:

Czaban quickly took Holmes down into full guard in the second round. She opened a cut below Holmes’s left eye, but Holmes kicked Czaban off and returned to her feet. Czaban trapped Holmes in a ninja choke, which she used to pull Holmes down to the mat. Holmes almost scrambled free, but Czaban adjusted her grip into a power guillotine choke and Holmes tapped out.

Winner: Magdalena Czaban by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:42 of round two. She improves to 2-0-0.