Seika Izawa Wins Decision, Kanna Asakura Retires At Rizin FF 48

Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Seika Izawa remained undefeated with a clear-cut Unanimous Decision victory in non-title action tonight at Rizin Fighting Federation 48 in Saitama, Japan. Izawa defeated former Rizin grand prix winner Kanna Asakura, who retired after the fight.

Izawa constantly worked for a finish throughout the three-round bout, and she threatened with numerous submission attempts, but Asakura escaped each time and she even rallied with stomps late in the fight. Both women reflected on the entertaining matchup when discussing it backstage.

Izawa (14-0-0) quickly took Asakura (20-8-0) down into side control in the opening round, but Asakura kicked her off and rose to her feet. Izawa landed quick punches and secured another takedown, and she punched from Asakura’s guard until the fighters were brought back to their feet. Late in the opening frame, Izawa trapped Asakura in a mounted guillotine choke, but she was unable to get a finish.

In the second round, Izawa forced Asakura into a seated position against a corner post and she blasted her in the face with punches as Asakura attempted to get back to her feet. Izawa then tried to transition to a North-South choke, but the ropes prevented her from laying flat and so she converted to a unique reverse guillotine choke instead. Asakura defended well, but Izawa took her back and she held Asakura in a face crank until the bell.

Asakura took top position in Izawa’s guard early in the final round after escaping from another guillotine choke. Izawa responded with powerful upkicks from the bottom and then attempted an armbar. Asakura stood up and forced Izawa to follow, but Izawa immediately took her down again. Asakura scrambled and she stomped on Izawa’s face just before the end of the fight.

All three judges rightfully scored the fight in favour of Izawa, but Asakura put on a gritty performance in defeat. With her family sitting at ringside, Asakura received a retirement ceremony and a customary ten-bell salute after the decision was read.



Seika Izawa (left) and Kanna Asakura (right) backstage following Rizin FF 48.

“She was strong and has a lot of resolve,” Izawa stated backstage. “I expected her to have takedowns, but her strongest asset is her heart. I tried to do what I had trained, but I used too much power and I could not get a finish. I regret that. I landed jabs and high kicks, but I became too focused on those strikes and could not execute. I need to better mix strikes with grappling, and also to care more about my positioning. The ring ropes prevented me from getting a finish with the North-South choke.”

“I’m relieved now,” the newly-retired Asakura said backstage. “I tried my best to win and so I must say that she is strong. I felt pain in the North-South choke, but I survived. I look back on many things in my career. I did very well. Martial arts became my daily life. I don’t have any regrets about my fighting life. I can’t imagine life without training, but I want to do cosmetics. Hiroshi Tsuruya said that I showed a lot of heart in the last round. I feel the support from people. I remember my [first] fight against Rena [Kubota] as my most memorable moment. Thanks for supporting.”