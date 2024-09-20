Invicta Fighting Championships returned to Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas tonight with an eight-fight all-female card. Invicta FC 57 featured a vacant atomweight championship bout between Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira de Oliveira and Andressa “Gauchinha” Romero, who both earned wins in June.

In the flyweight co-main event, former title challenger Kristina “Warhorse” Williams sought her fourth Invicta FC win when she battled Nayara “Capita” Maia. Also at 125 pounds, Liz “The Titan” Tracy faced DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Invicta FC 57 card.

Invicta FC Atomweight Championship

Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira de Oliveira vs Andressa “Gauchinha” Romero

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Big right hands were exchanged right away and Ferreira reversed a Romero clinch. She picked Romero up and slammed her down, but Romero quickly stood and she escaped from a guillotine choke. Ferreira then reversed a takedown attempt from Romero and she landed hard right hands to Romero’s face as Romero posted and got to her feet. Ferreira kneed Romero in the body and just missed with a right hook on the break. Ferreira landed a hard leg kick and then dropped Romero to her knees with a quick one-two. Romero recovered, but Ferreira hopped on her back as Romero stood and Ferreira tried to secure an armbar as the fighters hit the mat. Romero shook her off and finished the round in Ferriera’s full guard. 10-9 Ferreira.

Round 2:

Ferreira landed a counter one-two as Romero walked forward and then thwarted a Romero takedown attempt, which led to a clinch against the cage. Both women landed knees and Romero scored with an elbow. When Ferreira dropped levels for a double-leg takedown, Romero held her in a tight guillotine choke. Ferreira stayed calm and she eventually tripped Romero into half-guard. Romero stood and Ferreira dragged her down into back control, but she got too high and Romero wound up on top in Ferreira’s guard. She landed short right hands to Ferreira’s face. 10-9 Romero.

Round 3:

Romero opened the third round with a nice right hook and she followed with a second one, but Ferreira countered with two rights of her own. A jab-cross combo landed for Ferreira and she stuffed a Romero takedown attempt while balancing on one leg. Romero threw short knees and left hands while holding Ferreira against the cage. Ferreira’s takedown defence was excellent and she landed two knees to the body before finally breaking free from Romero’s grasp. Ferreira landed an overhand right and a hard jab. When Romero ducked her head, Ferreira threw a knee and a right hook to her temple. Close round. 10-9 Ferreira due to superior striking.

Round 4:

The fourth round began with an exchange of hard punches and Romero closed in after landing two right hooks. Ferreira tried to clinch and Romero shrugged her off, but Ferreira landed a nice right hook on the break. She took Romero down and then pulled her back down with a guillotine choke as soon as Romero stood. The choke was not successful and Romero took top position in Ferreira’s full guard. Ferreira threw short elbows from the bottom and tried to spin into a heel hook. She used it to sweep and the fighters returned to their feet. Ferreira landed a body kick and a one-two. Romero countered a jab with a right hook, and she landed one more right hand just before the bell. Another close round. 10-9 Ferreira.

Round 5:

Both women landed powerful punches to begin the final round and Ferreira tripped Romero against the cage. Romero was able to get back to her feet, but Ferreira kept her pinned against the fence until Romero reversed the clinch midway through the round. Ferreira scored with elbows and two hooks, then a knee to Romero’s body. Romero responded by attacking Ferreira’s ribs with left and right hands, but Ferreira created space and unloaded with winging punches that snapped Romero’s head back twice. The fighters traded knees to the body during an prolonged clinch until the end of the fight. 10-9 Ferreira.

Winner: Elisandra Ferreira de Oliveira by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) after five rounds. She improves to 8-2-0 and becomes the new Invicta FC Atomweight Champion.

Kristina “Warhorse” Williams vs Nayara “Capita” Maia

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Maia stepped awkwardly on her right leg very early in the fight and collapsed to the mat. Williams backed up and allowed her an opportunity to stand, but Maia indicated that she could not and the brief fight was waved off.

Winner: Kristina Williams by TKO (Knee Injury) at 0:31 of round one. She improves to 8-4-0.

DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett vs Liz “The Titan” Tracy

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Tracy was aggressive with punches right away, but Bennett caught a kick and tripped her to the mat. Tracy rose to her feet against the cage and Bennett swept out her leg again. She took Tracy’s back and sunk in one hook, but Tracy was able to scramble up to her feet and Bennett pinned her against the cage. The fighters separated with just over 90 seconds to go and Tracy soon tried for a takedown of her own. Bennett easily stuffed it and she landed a combination. Tracy connected with a solid right hand late in the round. 10-9 Bennett.

Round 2:

Tracy landed a lead right hook and she followed up with a combination. More punches landed for Tracy until Bennett countered with an uppercut. She caught a kick and took Tracy down, but Tracy prevented Bennett from taking her back and she escaped to her feet. Another combination landed for Tracy and she kicked at Bennett’s lead leg. When Tracy attempted a headlock throw, Bennett countered by taking her back in a standing clinch. Tracy turned and kneed Bennett in the body, but she could not take Bennett down. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Tracy by a slim margin.

Round 3:

Bennett jabbed effectively in the final round as Tracy pressed forward. Tracy caught a kick and tied Bennett up in a clinch, then tried to take her back in search of a standing rear-naked choke. Bennett threw back elbows that landed on Tracy’s face, then targeted Tracy’s thigh and midsection as Tracy kept her legs wrapped around Bennett’s left leg. Bennett finally turned into the clinch and broke free with a nice right hand. Bennett landed an uppercut and attempted a head kick as punches were exchanged to finish the fight. 10-9 Bennett.

Winner: DeAnna Bennett by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 14-9-1.

Milana Dudieva vs Sandra “Peruvian Zombie” Lavado

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Dudieva landed an early right cross and a knee. Lavado eventually landed a lead uppercut and Dudieva shot in for a takedown. She held Lavado against the cage and then used a headlock takedown to get her down into side control. Dudieva locked on a modified arm-triangle choke that almost turned into a rear-naked choke as she moved to Lavado’s back, but Lavado was able to escape and she rose to her feet shortly before the end of the round. 10-9 Dudieva.

Round 2:

The second round opened with an exchange of leg kicks, but action slowed once more and neither woman landed anything significant until Dudieva clinched two minutes into the round. Lavado defended well against a takedown attempt and she landed another leg kick after the fighters separated. More leg kicks landed for Lavado as the round progressed and Dudieva missed with an overhand right. She clinched and kneed Lavado’s thigh. Just before the bell, both women traded hard punches and Dudieva landed a right hand. 10-9 Lavado.

Round 3:

Lavado avoided a spinning backfist attempt from Dudieva and connected with a jab-cross combo. She clinched and tried to sweep out Lavado’s left leg. Lavado stayed on her feet and pushed Dudieva away. Dudieva immediately shot in for another takedown attempt and this time she got Lavado down to a seated position. Lavado stood against the cage and Dudieva tripped her again. Once more, Lavado stood up, but this time Dudieva whipped her to the mat with a quick throw into the scarf hold position. She held Lavado in place and peppered her with left hands to the face. 10-9 Dudieva.

Winner: Milana Dudieva by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 13-9-0.

Jamie “Snickers” Edenden vs Abigail “Brave” Montes

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. The fighters pawed out with jabs during the opening minute and Montes countered a one-two from Edenden with a hard right hook. More jabs were exchanged and Edenden landed a nice combination at the midway point in the round. A clinch battle followed against the cage and Edenden landed a right hand on the break. She followed with jab-cross combos and stuffed a late takedown from Montes. Close round. 10-9 Edenden.

Round 2:

Montes landed a right-left combo to open the second round and that set off a brief exchange of power punches before Montes clinched. Edenden pushed her away and circled to her left. More punches were exchanged following a clinch against the cage and Edenden threw jab-cross combos while circling. Montes cracked her with two overhand rights and closed the distance. She held Edenden in a front headlock and then continued to walk Edenden down after a separation from the clinch. Montes kneed Edenden in the body during the final minute and then took her back. 10-9 Montes.

Round 3:

Edenden scored with two hard left-right combos to begin round three. Montes opened a small cut on the right side of Edenden’s nose with jabs, but Edenden landed long jabs in response and then an overhand right. Edenden ducked under right hands from Montes and landed two of her own. She worked for a takedown, but Montes countered and took Edenden’s back in a standing clinch. Edenden turned and Montes landed a knee to her body as the fighters separated. Edenden landed a right cross and a stiff jab. Montes missed with a combination and Edenden scored with hammerfists to the side of her face as Montes attempted a takedown. 10-9 Edenden.

Winner: Jamie Edenden by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 5-2-1.

“Sweet” Maria Djukic vs Maria Jose “Majo Leona” Garcia Favela

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Djukic pressed forward and backed Favela up with a combination during the opening minute. She landed a one-two and then dropped Favela with a huge right hook. Favela covered up and Djukic landed two more punches before the brief fight was stopped.

Winner: Maria Djukic by TKO (Punches) at 0:57 of round one. She improves to 4-1-0.

Fernanda Orellana vs Meaghan Penning

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Penning clinched and threw palm strikes to the side of Orellana’s head while holding her against the fence. She mixed in knees to Orellana’s left leg and Orellana responded with knees to Penning’s body. She turned Penning around and scored with a hard elbow to her face. Penning again worked for a takedown after reversing the clinch, but she could not make any progress and Orellana continued to land elbows in close. With 20 seconds to go, Orellana used an uchi mata throw to take Penning down and Penning attempted an armbar just before the bell. 10-9 Orellana.

Round 2:

Orellana stuffed a takedown attempt from Penning in round two, but Penning was more active with her strikes as she held Orellana against the cage and kneed her thighs. Orellana countered with slashing elbows over the top and Penning resorted to pulling guard. Orellana punched from the top and avoided a triangle choke attempt. Penning sat up against the cage and tried to stand, but Orellana pushed her down again and landed short elbows as Penning tried to secure a triangle choke. Late in the round, Penning attempted an armbar and Orellana punished her with a series of left hands to her face. 10-9 Orellana.

Round 3:

Head kicks were exchanged early in the final round and Penning initiated a clinch. Both women landed knees to the body and Penning pulled guard. She trapped Orellana in an armbar, but Orellana stayed calm and worked her way free. Orellana landed a hammerfist and then a series of punches as Penning tried again to set up an armbar. Penning threw elbows from the bottom and looked for a heel hook, but Orellana blasted her with hammerfists in the final seconds. Close final round. 10-9 Orellana due to damage.

Winner: Fernanda Orellana by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

Quinn Williams vs Ana Vitória “Aninha” Sampaio

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Williams tripped Sampaio early in the fight, but allowed her to stand and Sampaio charged forward with punches. Williams countered with a right hook and the fighters battled for position in a clinch against the fence. They separated momentarily and Williams ducked under punches from Sampaio before taking her down. She landed punches from a top-side crucifix and then transitioned to a reverse triangle armbar, but lost the position and Sampaio briefly worked from the top. Williams swept and wound up in Sampaio’s full guard. She passed to side control again before the end of the round. 10-9 Williams.

Round 2:

Williams threw a flying switch knee and an overhand right to begin the second round. Sampaio got a takedown and Williams tried to trap her in an inverted triangle choke from the bottom. Sampaio moved to North-South position, but Williams kicked off of the cage and reversed into Sampaio’s half-guard. Sampaio scrambled and landed an upkick when Williams stood over her. As Sampaio got to her feet, Williams trapped her in a Brabo choke that she used to pull Sampaio back down to the mat. Sampaio escaped and Williams worked from side control. She landed right hands and attacked with a keylock on Sampaio’s right arm until the bell. 10-9 Williams.

Round 3:

In the final round, Williams held Sampaio against the fence for more than a minute. Sampaio reversed the clinch momentarily, but Williams turned her around again and the clinch battle continued. Both women landed knees to the body and Williams eventually reversed a rolling kneebar attempt from Sampaio into top position. She struck from Sampaio’s half-guard. The fight returned to the feet with 30 seconds remaining and Williams landed a body kick. 10-9 Williams.

Winner: Quinn Williams by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 2-1-0.