Pancrase 347 Competitors Discuss Preparations For Upcoming Bouts

Several of the top female fighters on the Pancrase roster were in attendance at a press conference today in Tokyo, Japan to discuss training for their upcoming matchups at Pancrase 347, which takes place on September 29th. The card features a total of four women’s bouts including one title fight.

Strawweight Queen of Pancrase Haruka “Salt” Hasegawa faces current Shooto titleholder Emi “Kamikaze Angel” Fujino. Former flyweight champion Takayo Hashi, current atomweight champion Satomi “Sarami” Takano and former strawweight champion Karen also spoke about their featured fights.

The champion versus champion bout between Hasegawa (4-4-0) and Fujino (30-14-1, 1 NC) will be contested for Hasegawa’s Strawweight Queen of Pancrase title, which she won by defeating Karen at Pancrase 333. Fujino, who won the Shooto women’s strawweight title in May, is also a former holder of the Pancrase belt and she hopes to become a two-time champion with a victory later this month. Also on the card, Hashi (19-9-1) faces Fumika Watanabe (1-1-0) at flyweight, Takano (19-14-0) takes on Yerin “Ghost” Hong (4-4-0) in a non-title atomweight bout, and Karen (9-2-0) battles the returning Edna “Trakinas” Oliveira Ajala (11-13-1) at strawweight.



Haruka “Salt” Hasegawa (left) and Emi Fujino (right) at today’s press conference.

Haruka “Salt” Hasegawa: I will defend my belt. I have received support from my teammates at Mars Gym. I feel pressure holding the title, but all I can do is train to get stronger. After a loss, I don’t want to have any regrets and so I will not hesitate during the fight. I like Fujino’s style, but I am prepared for a five-round fight and I am ready to fight hard. I will compete as if I am the challenger.

Emi Fujino: Thanks for this opportunity. I will take this belt back. I’ve received teaching from Élie [Kerrich], Billy [Bigelow] and [husband] Katsunori Tsuda at Japan Top Team. They advise me, but I generate my own movements for the fight. I will only get better from this fight and I will make sure that it is an entertaining battle with five rounds to work. I don’t think about [past opponent] Karen right now, and I am only focused on this fight.

Takayo Hashi: I lost my belt, but I want to show that I can still fight. I needed to change some things in my fighting style and I want show that. [Watanabe] is aggressive. I want to overcome that. I don’t know which fight will be my last, but I am aware of that possibility.

Fumika Watanabe: I was nervous when I heard about this fight, but I have trained hard to develop my tactics and I will surpass her.

Satomi “Sarami” Takano: I am training with Ryo Kawamura now and we will develop a fight plan together. [Hong] has losses on her record, but I don’t underestimate my opponents. In the fight, I will show what I have trained.

Karen: ‘Trakinas’ is strong. She has had a long career, and she has power, but I will win. I have learned more MMA skills since joining The Blackbelt Japan. Right now, I am just focused on winning my fight and on getting a finish.