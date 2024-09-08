Deep Jewels 46 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels returned to New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan tonight with its latest all-female fight card. Deep Jewels 46 was headlined by a strawweight clash between recent two-time Deep Jewels interim title challenger Machi Fukuda and France’s Morgane “Souris” Manfredi, who made her promotional debut.

In the 49kg super atomweight co-main event, Namiko “Hime” Kawabata sought a much-needed win when she took on Saki Kitamura. Elsewhere on the card, former microweight champion Aya Murakami met Yuko Kiryu at atomweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 46.

Strawweight Bout – 3×5

Machi Fukuda vs Morgane “Souris” Manfredi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. In the opening seconds, Fukuda slipped and she immediately attacked Manfredi’s ankle with a heel hook attempt. Manfredi defended and so Fukuda took her back and locked on a body triangle. Manfredi fought her way back to a standing position, but Fukuda hopped on her back again and dragged her down into another rear-naked choke attempt. Manfredi broke Fukuda’s grip and tried to stand, but Fukuda pulled her down a third time and passed to mount just as time expired.

Round 2:

Fukuda took Manfredi down and eyed an arm-triangle choke before passing to mount. She switched her grip and worked for an arm-triangle on the other side, but Manfredi defended. The third time was the charm for Fukuda, who tightened the choke and fully passed to side control. Manfredi had no options left and was forced to tap out.

Winner: Machi Fukuda by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 2:43 of round two. She improves to 5-2-0.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Namiko “Hime” Kawabata vs Saki Kitamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kitamura landed body kicks and pressed the action during the opening minute. Kawabata attempted a takedown and Kitamura reversed the clinch against the cage. She landed another body kick and a knee, then followed with more body kicks until Kawabata responded with a three-punch combo. Kawabata landed an overhand right and another combination after blocking a head kick. In the final ten seconds, Kawabata caught a kick and knocked Kitamura down, then teed off with right hands until the bell.

Round 2:

Kitamura was warned for outstretching her fingers early in round two. The fight resumed and Kitamura countered a right cross with a head kick. Kitamura slipped after Kawabata cracked her with a right hook and Kawabata closed in with looping left and right hooks. She landed punch after punch as Kitamura covered up and circled to her left. Kitamura took Kawabata’s back and landed a head kick as Kawabata turned into the clinch, and Kawabata attempted a takedown before the end of the round.

Round 3:

The pace slowed somewhat until an exchange of punches 90 seconds into the round resulted in Kawabata losing a few of her false teeth. The fight continued and Kawabata landed a hard combination, then followed with knees as she pressed Kitamura up against the fence. Kawabata pulled guard and locked on a triangle choke. She used it to roll over into mount and blasted Kitamura with elbows and punches.

Judges Ishikawa, Matsumiya and Hashimoto all score the fight 30-27 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kawabata.

Winner: Namiko Kawabata by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 5-4-0.

Atomweight Bout – 3×5

Aya Murakami vs Yuko Kiryu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kiryu caught a kick and knocked Murakami down with a counter right hand. She forced Murakami to stand and Murakami flurried with punches. A battle for position ensued against the cage and Kiryu kneed Murakami in the body. Murakami took Kiryu down into mount and used punches to set up a rear-naked choke. Kiryu stayed calm as Murakami adjusted her grip and tried to tighten the choke. Kiryu escaped into top position and she punched as Murakami threw up her legs in search of a triangle choke. Kiryu landed an elbow and a scramble followed, which allowed Murakami to score with punches before the bell.

Round 2:

Murakami caught a kick and took Kiryu down into back control. She attempted a rear-naked choke and lost the position after getting too high on Kiryu’s back. Kiryu settled into Murakami’s guard and Murakami looked for a triangle choke. Kiryu avoided it, but Murakami took her back once more. She locked on a face crank and Kiryu had to act quickly to escape. Murakami wrenched back on Kiryu’s left arm in an armbar. Kiryu did not tap out, but referee Uematsu intervened to stop the fight after a few seconds.

Winner: Aya Murakami by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:49 of round two. She improves to 8-2-0.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Mahina China vs Momoko Yamazaki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. China clinched in the opening 30 seconds and Yamazaki kneed her in the ribs. The fighters battled for position against the cage and China landed a brief combination before clinching again. More knees were exchanged and Yamazaki pushed China away. China landed a hard combination and Yamazaki countered with a one-two. China clinched and kneed Yamazaki’s stomach.

Round 2:

China landed a front kick to Yamazaki’s face and tried to take her down from a body lock, but Yamazaki maintained her balance. The fighters were separated and Yamazaki landed a right hook. China held her against the cage and landed a knee. Once again, the fighters were separated. China grazed with a head kick and put Yamazaki’s back against the fence. The fight ended with both women landing knees to the body.

Judges Matsumiya, Ishikawa and Hashimoto all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, China.

Winner: Mahina China by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

60kg Bout – 2×5

Momoko Saito vs Mana Akagi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Saito landed a hard jab and a one-two before taking Akagi down. Akagi threw up her legs in search of an armbar and Saito continued to blast her with punches. Akagi stood and Saito kneed her in the body. More knees and punches landed for Saito, forcing Akagi to shoot for a takedown. Saito wound up on top and she punched Akagi in the face. Akagi swept out Saito’s leg and Saito attacked with hammerfists from the bottom.

Round 2:

Akagi struck first with an overhand right and Saito used leg kicks to set up a combination. She clinched and threw knees while holding Akagi against the fence. Saito got Akagi down into half-guard and postured up with punches as Akagi tried to set up a kimura. Saito countered with a kimura of her own and then retook top position. Saito threw punches and hammerfists from the top until Akagi trapped her in a late armbar, but Saito escaped.

Judge Hashimoto scores the fight 20-16, while judges Ishikawa and Matsumiya both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Saito.

Winner: Momoko Saito by Unanimous Decision (20-16, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-2-0, 1 NC.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Misaki Suda vs Eun Bi “Libby” Cho

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Suda secured a Thai clinch and landed knees to Cho’s body, and the fighters traded power punches during an exchange. Suda used a judo sweep to take Cho down into side control. She passed to knee-on-belly and rained down punches to Cho’s face. Cho survived the barrage and got back to full guard, but Suda landed more punches and stood up. She dropped back down into Cho’s guard and landed hammerfists as Cho tried to trap her in a triangle choke.

Round 2:

Cho opened the second round with looping punches and Suda again punished her with knees to the body in a clinch. She took Cho down into half-guard and then locked on an arm-triangle choke. Cho refused to submit and so Suda punched her ribs while holding full mount. Cho fought off another arm-triangle choke and Suda postured up with heavy punches. A final barrage of punches from Suda was enough to prompt referee Shibata to wave off the fight.

Winner: Misaki Suda by TKO (Punches) at 4:38 of round two. She improves to 1-0-0.

Bantamweight Bout – 2×5

Haruka “Boss” Suzuki vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Suzuki jabbed and landed kicks to Murayama’s lead leg. Time was called and she was warned for outstretching her fingers. Action resumed and Suzuki continued to paw out with jabs. Murayama missed with two right hooks as Suzuki circled to her right. A hard right cross landed for Murayama with 75 seconds remaining in the round. Suzuki took Murayama’s back, but Murayama turned into the clinch and Suzuki kneed her in the thigh and midsection.

Round 2:

Murayama countered a Suzuki leg kick with a right hook to begin the second round. Suzuki landed a hard kick to the body and she followed with kicks to Murayama’s lead leg. Murayama landed a leg kick and an overhand right. She scored with a right hook as Suzuki threw a leg kick. Suzuki landed a punch-kick combo and then a leg kick after avoiding a Murayama Superman Punch. Both women landed hard right hooks shortly before the bell.

Judge Hashimoto scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Suzuki. Judges Matsumiya and Shibata both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Suzuki.

Winner: Haruka Suzuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Suzuki]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-2-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Akari Kamise vs Sarah

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Kamise dropped levels and tried for an early double-leg takedown. Sarah balanced on one leg, but Kamise got her down and held her in a guillotine choke. Sarah escaped and she worked from Kamise’s guard. Kamise postured for an armbar and Sarah pulled her arm out. She postured up with punches until Kamise spun into another armbar. Sarah defended, but Kamise cranked back on the arm and referee Fukuda waved off the fight.

Winner: Akari Kamise by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 3:56 of round one. She improves to 4-1-0, 1 NC.

Featherweight Bout – 2×5

Serina Kondo vs Mayumi “Super Benkei” Aoki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Kondo momentarily held Aoki against the cage in a clinch, but Aoki pushed her away and the fighters circled each other until Kondo shot in for a takedown. Kondo stayed on her feet and both women landed knees to the body in a clinch. Action remained sparse until the final 30 seconds when Aoki landed a quick combination and Kondo threw a front kick to the body.

Round 2:

Kondo pushed Aoki back with a front kick to her midsection and she eventually clinched with Aoki against the cage. The fighters were separated when nothing transpired in the clinch and Kondo landed a straight right. Aoki sprawled out of a Kondo takedown attempt and Kondo again backed her up against the fence. Kondo finally took Aoki down and then moved to her back as Aoki stood. She tripped her again despite Aoki’s repeated fence grabs. Aoki reversed into a standing back control shortly before the end of the fight. She was given a Yellow Card for the cage grabs after time had expired, which equates to a one point deduction.

Judge Fukuda scored the fight 19-18 for Aoki. Judges Uematsu and Hashimoto both saw it 20-17 for the winner by Split Decision, Kondo.

Winner: Serina Kondo by Split Decision (20-17, 20-17, 18-19) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Amateur Flyweight Bout – 2×3

Asuka Nakamoto vs Ery Isshiki Cadelina

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. Nakamoto landed two left hands early in the fight and she scored with two more overhand lefts as Isshiki backed up. Nakamoto bloodied Isshiki’s nose and the fighters traded left hooks. Isshiki knocked Nakamoto down with a left hook late in the round and swarmed on her with more punches as she stood up.

Round 2:

The cageside doctor checked on Isshiki before the beginning of the second round, but action was allowed to continue and Isshiki landed a combination. She ate a pair of counter right hooks from Nakamoto while trying to clinch and Nakamoto held Isshiki against the cage. She kneed Isshiki’s thigh until the fighters were separated and Isshiki, now bleeding from above her right eye, was again checked on by the doctor. The fight continued and Nakamoto clinched with Isshiki again. She grazed with a head kick when the fighters briefly separated, then held Isshiki in a front headlock.

Judge Uematsu scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Nakamoto. Judges Fukuda and Hashimoto both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Nakamoto.

Winner: Asuka Nakamoto by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Nakamoto]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Strawweight Kickboxing Bout – 2×1.5

Asuka Yokoe vs Hana Suyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yokoe pressed the action with jabs and she kicked at Suyama’s lead leg. Suyama landed two body kicks and Yokose answered with one of her own.

Round 2:

Yokoe kept Suyama backing up and she landed straight right hands and two body kicks. Suyama jabbed and landed counter right hooks while backing up. Yokoe continued to move forward and she landed a right hook.

Judges Hashimoto, Fujita and Fukuda all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yokoe.

Winner: Asuka Yokoe by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two rounds.

Amateur 49kg Kickboxing Bout – 2×1.5

Miku Yokose vs Yuna Suyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yokose immediately landed a hard left cross and she followed with a right-left combo. Suyama struggled to land anything and Yokose continued to score with left hands. She dropped Suyama with a right hook shortly before the end of the round.

Round 2:

Yokose landed five left hands to begin the second round. She continued to punch and Suyama finally began to land a few body kicks. Suyama threw two more kicks late in the fight and Yokose connected with an overhand left at the bell.

Judges Hashimoto, Fujita and Fukuda all score the fight 20-17 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yokose.

Winner: Miku Yokose by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-17, 20-17) after two rounds.