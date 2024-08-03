Shooto: “Colors 3” Live Play-By-Play & Results

Shooto held its third all-female Colors event tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Shooto: “Colors 3” featured a vacant Shooto Women’s Atomweight Championship bout between Zenny “Lady Gogo” Huang and Aira Koga, who previously fought each other on the inaugural Colors card.

In the co-main event, Shooto Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Watanabe clashed with Bo Hyun “The Witch” Park in a non-title strawweight matchup. Undefeated teen prospect Ayane Hirata battled Seo Young Park at atomweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the “Colors 3” card.

Shooto Women’s Atomweight Championship – 5×5

Aira Koga vs Zenny “Lady Gogo” Huang

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Kataoka. Huang clinches after Koga lands an early leg kick. Koga pushes her away and lands another leg kick after ducking under a right hook. Huang lands an elbow during one clinch and the fighters briefly separate. She closes in again and time is called when Huang accidentally knees Koga in the groin. Action resumes and Koga lands a leg kick, but Huang clinches and scores with knees. Late in the round, Huang clinches and Koga reverses position in a corner.

Round 2:

The fighters trade leg kicks and Huang uses a harai goshi throw to get Koga down into side control. Koga fights her way back to half-guard and then uses butterfly guard to elevate Huang and get back to her feet. Koga briefly holds back control on the feet before Huang breaks away. Huang lands a leg kick and the fighters clash heads as they clinch. After a brief timeout, Koga lands a body kick. She reverses a clinch and puts Huang in a corner, then knees her in the body. Huang responds with a takedown before the bell.

Round 3:

Koga lands a counter right cross and a leg kick in the third round. She briefly trips Huang, but Huang gets back to her feet and secures a single-leg takedown. Koga opens her guard and then switches to butterfly guard, but Huang lands some solid elbows from the top. Koga scrambles and gets to her feet. Huang flurries with lefts and rights, and the fighters clinch. Both land knees and Huang follows with a palm strike to the side of Koga’s head.

Round 4:

Huang avoids a Superman Punch from Koga and tries to clinch, but Koga pushes her away. She lands a combination and Huang answers with a straight punch to the body and an overhand right. Koga lands a few knees in close, but Huang manages to take her down. Koga sits up and works her way back to a standing position. Huang clinches once more and Koga uses knees to prevent her from scoring a takedown.

Round 5:

Koga bloodies Huang’s nose with an early one-two combination and then follows with a front kick and a right hook to the body. A three-punch combo also lands for Koga and Huang begans to bleed from her mouth as well. Time is called and the doctor checks on her. The fight is allowed to continue and the fighters exchange punches. Koga lands a knee, but Huang responds with a Superman Punch and a takedown. Koga stands and Huang pushes her into a corner, where knees are exchanged once more.

Judge Nabekubo scores the fight 48-47 for Huang. Judges Deai and Ura both have it 48-47 for the winner by Split Decision, Koga.

“I’m really glad about the fight,” Koga stated exclusively to MMARising.com after her title win. “I planned to use calf kicks and to sprawl against her takedowns. I used takedowns myself later in the fight, but I was mainly trying to strike. I want to defend this belt, but I would also like to compete abroad and to fight again for Ring Championship. I want to challenge strong fighters.”

Winner: Aira Koga by Split Decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48) after five 5:00 rounds. She improves to 7-3-1 and becomes the new Shooto Women’s Atomweight Champion.

Strawweight Bout – 3×5

Bo Hyun “The Witch” Park vs Ayaka Watanabe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Kataoka. Watanabe lands two leg kicks and Park answers with a right hook. She briefly takes Watanabe’s back in a standing clinch, then lands a straight right hand when the fighters separate. Watanabe throws another leg kick and then lands a right cross for a flash knockdown. Park immediately stands up and pushes Watanabe into a corner, where she throws a combination and comes up short.

Round 2:

Park clinches after missing with a right hand and Watanabe counters with a jab after breaking free. Watanabe shoots in for a double-leg takedown and Park takes her back in another standing clinch. Watanabe is able to break free and she lands a right cross. Park answers with a right hook and evades a backfist from Watanabe. Soon after, Watanabe lands a body kick and a right hand. Park fires back with a straight right late in the round.

Round 3:

Watanabe lands a right cross and a body kick, but she once again misses the mark with a spinning backfist attempt. Park responds with a left hook and then chases down Watanabe with a flurry of punches that force Watanabe to take her down. Park attempts a triangle choke and then switches to an armbar. Watanabe escapes and the fighters stand. Watanabe lands a front kick and a jumping knee to the body. She takes Park down late in the fight.

Judge Nabekubo scores the fight 30-26, while judges Deai and Ura both have it 30-27 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Park.

Winner: Bo Hyun Park by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 5-3-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Seo Young Park vs Ayane Hirata

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yuta Nabekubo. Hirata controls the early striking by landing leg and body kicks, then a left jab. Park takes her down, but Hirata reverses into top position and Park stands back up. She takes Hirata’s back in a standing clinch and drags her to the mat with a rear-naked choke attempt. Hirata turns over to take top position and fights through Park’s rubber guard in order to pass to half-guard. She lands punches and Park works back to her feet.

Round 2:

Park scores with knees during a clinch and then a jab when the fighters separate. She follows with a backfist and takes Hirata’s back, where she knees Hirata’s legs. Hirata turns and tries to break free from the clinch, but Park takes her down. Hirata looks for an armbar from the bottom, but Park avoids it and stands up. Both women miss with punches before the end of the fight.

Judge Ura sees the fight even at 19-19, while judges Deai and Kataoka both score it 20-18 in favour of the winner by Majority Decision, Park.

Winner: Seo Young Park by Majority Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-4-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Noeru “Noel” Narita vs Mikiko Hiyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yuta Nabekubo. Narita takes Hiyama down into side control and lands elbows and hammerfists. She takes Hiyama’s back and works for a rear-naked choke, but Hiyama shakes her off and Narita winds up on the bottom. She secures an armbar and Hiyama escapes. Narita sweeps into top position and she closes out the round by landing punches.

Round 2:

The second round begins with another takedown from Narita, and this time she works from Hiyama’s half-guard. Narita passes to side control and then to mount, where she eyes a kimura. Narita gives up on that and throws punches until Hiyama gets back to half-guard. Narita lands elbows and then attacks with a heel hook, which Hiyama counters with one of her own.

Judges Deai, Ura and Kataoka all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Narita.

Winner: Noeru Narita by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Strawweight Grappling Match – 1×8

Yuki Sugiuchi vs Mina Kurobe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Atsushi Deai. Sugiuchi sits down and allows Kurobe to take top position. As the match progresses, Sugiuchi tries for a triangle choke and that does not work. However, she switches to an armbar that is successful and Kurobe is forced to tap out.

Winner: Yuki Sugiuchi by Submission (Armbar) at 2:43 of round one.

65kg Grappling Match – 1×8

Yuka Nakayama vs Carolina De Amorim Kuwahara

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Atsushi Deai. Kuwahara pulls Nakayama to the mat and attempts a guillotine choke, but she can’t trap Nakayama’s neck and Nakayama stands. Kuwahara then attempts a leglock and holds on to Nakayama from the bottom until the referee calls for a break. Kuwahara again hunts for a leglock and she uses one to secure a sweep into top position. Kuwahara moves to North-South and Nakayama fights her way back to full guard. Kuwahara stands and tries to roll into a leglock, but Nakayama counters with one of her own. She stands and Kuwahara sits up shortly before time expires.

Result: Time Limit Draw after one 8:00 round.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Momoka Hoshuyama vs Chiyo Takamoto

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Atsushi Deai. Both women throw jabs and Takamoto follows with a right high kick before attempting a double-leg takedown. Hoshuyama steps back to avoid it, but Takamoto gets her down on her second try. Hoshuyama sits up and punches Takamoto until Takamoto moves to her side. Hoshuyama remains in a seated position and prevents Takamoto from pushing her down, which results in a standup from the referee. Hoshuyama lands a right hook and sprawls out of a Takamoto takedown attempt. The fighters trade knees in a clinch.

Round 2:

Hoshuyama stuffs a takedown and pushes Takamoto into a corner. Takamoto tries to reverse the clinch and the women battle back and forth for position. Takamoto eventually throws Hoshuyama to the mat and takes top position. Hoshuyama quickly counters with a triangle choke and she elbows Takamoto’s head. Hoshuyama lands punches and more elbows until Takamoto finally frees herself. Hoshuyama takes Takamoto’s back and she lands punches until the final bell.

Judge Kataoka scores the bout 20-18 in favour of Hoshuyama, but judges Nabekubo and Ura both have it 19-19 for a Majority Draw.

Result: Majority Draw (20-18 [Hoshuyama], 19-19, 19-19) after two 5:00 rounds. Hoshuyama moves to 5-6-2, while Takamoto is now 0-3-1.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Mio Shimaya vs Saki Ueda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yuta Nabekubo. Ueda lands two body kicks and Shimaya answers with a left hook. She clinches and then knocks Ueda down with another left hook. Ueda holds her in her closed guard, but Shimaya stands up and Ueda attempts a harai goshi throw. She holds on to Shimaya and the round ends with the fighters in the 50/50 ground position.

Round 2:

Ueda is warned for an illegal kick to a grounded Shimaya. When the action commences, Shimaya lands a body kick and a left hook. Ueda moves her head in response, but Shimaya lands another left hand that drops Ueda and referee Nabekubo steps in.

Winner: Mio Shimaya by TKO (Punch) at 1:28 of round two.

Amateur Bantamweight Bout – 2×3

Azuki Nakao vs Kurumi Ueki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yuta Nabekubo. Nakao shoots in for a single-leg takedown, but Ueki turns and takes her back. She punches from back control and attempts a rear-naked choke. Nakao turns to her side and then takes top position. She lands punches from the top until the bell.

Before the beginning of the second round, Ueki’s corner throws in the towel due to an apparent injury and the bout is waved off.

Winner: Azuki Nakao by TKO (Corner Stoppage) at 3:00 of round one.

Amateur 51kg Bout – 2×3

Noa Tokumoto vs Tomoe Katayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Kataoka. Tokumoto sprawls out of an early takedown attempt from Katayama, but Katayama gets her down with a waist tackle. She punches from half-guard and Tokumoto uses a leglock attempt to get back to her feet. Katayama attempts another takedown and Tokumoto counters with a guillotine choke. Katayama punches Tokumoto’s face in an effort to escape from the guillotine and the bell sounds.

Round 2:

Katayama lands a right hook and takes Tokumoto down in the second round. Tokumoto again counters with a guillotine choke and then transitions to a triangle choke and an armbar. Katayama escapes each time and stands up. She then re-enters Tokumoto’s guard and Tokumoto tries for another armbar. She switches to a leglock attempt shortly before the end of the round.

Judge Ura scores the bout 20-18 in favour of Tokumoto, but judges Nabekubo and Deai both have it even at 19-19 for a Majority Draw.

Result: Majority Draw (20-18 [Tokumoto], 19-19, 19-19) after two 3:00 rounds.