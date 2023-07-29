The Ultimate Fighting Championship travelled to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah tonight for UFC 291: “Poirier vs Gaethje 2.” The event featured a lightweight rematch between standouts Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje, with the vacant BMF title on the line.

In the light heavyweight co-feature, former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz took on former middleweight champ Alex “Poatan” Pereira. Also on the main card, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis faced Marcos Rogério “Pezão” de Lima at heavyweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC 291.

BMF Title

Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje vs Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier

Round 1:

Gaethje kicked at Poirier’s lead leg in the opening minute and then charged forward with a one-two combo. Both men landed quick flurries and Gaethje finished with another leg kick. Poirier blocked a head kick and Gaethje landed a straight right. He followed with a lead left hook, but Poirier stunned Gaethje with a left cross. Gaethje recovered and Poirier landed a lead right hook. Gaethje ducked under a head kick and threw one of his own. Gaethje scored with a right hook and a follow-up left just before the bell. Close round. 10-9 Gaethje.

Round 2:

In the second round, the fighters circled and looked to find their range until Gaethje unleashed a devastating head kick that knocked Poirier out and sent him crashing to the canvas.

Winner: Justin Gaethje by KO (Head Kick) at 1:00 of round two. He improves to 25-4-0 and becomes the new BMF Champion.

Alex “Poatan” Pereira vs Jan Blachowicz

Round 1:

Blachowicz immediately clinched and Pereira held him in a guillotine choke. Blachowicz stayed calm and he continued to work for a single-leg takedown. He got Pereira down and took his back, then locked on a body triangle. Blachowicz secured a face crank and Pereira managed to break his grip. Blachowicz continued to work for a rear-naked choke and he stayed on Pereira’s back until the end of the round. 10-9 Blachowicz.

Round 2:

Leg kicks were exchanged to begin round two and that continued into the second minute. Blachowicz landed a left hook and an overhand right, then took Pereira down. Pereira worked back to his feet against the cage and broke free from the clinch. A fatigued Blachowicz could not take Pereira down and Pereira landed a knee and an uppercut. He punched to Blachowicz’s body and head in the final seconds. 10-9 Pereira.

Round 3:

Early in the final round, Pereira landed two lead left hooks and three leg kicks. Blachowicz answered with a combination and then charged at Pereira with more punches. Pereira fought off a clinch and kicked at Blachowicz’s leg. He countered a Blachowicz leg kick with a hard jab. Pereira landed two left hooks and thwarted a clinch attempt from Blachowicz. With 45 seconds to go, Blachowicz tripped Pereira and he postured up with a few punches before the bell. Close final round. 10-9 Pereira.

Winner: Alex Pereira by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 8-2-0.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis vs Marcos Rogério “Pezão” de Lima

Round 1:

Lewis immediately dropped de Lima with a flying switch knee and he stood over him while landing punches. De Lima turned over to his knees and Lewis landed more punches until the brief fight was stopped.

Winner: Derrick Lewis by TKO (Flying Switch Knee & Punches) at 0:33 of round one. He improves to 27-11-0, 1 NC.

Bobby “King” Green vs Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson

Round 1:

Ferguson took Green’s back in a standing clinch during the opening minute, but Green escaped from the clinch and he landed a body kick. A lead left hand landed for Ferguson and Green cracked him with a jab-cross combo. Ferguson dropped Green with a right hand, but Green got back to his feet and time was called when Ferguson was poked in the eye. The fight continued after 90 seconds and Ferguson blocked a head kick. Green landed a jab-cross combo and a side kick to the body. Ferguson landed a right cross and Green landed one over the top. He closed out the round with a combination and a left hook. 10-9 Green despite the knockdown.

Round 2:

In round two, Ferguson dove at Freen’s legs and wound up on the bottom with Green landing hammerfists from the top. He postured up with more hammerfists and followed with an elbow that cut Ferguson. Green landed a few more hammerfists and then stood up, with Ferguson following. Green jabbed and he landed a body kick. Ferguson connected with a one-two and Green landed a right hook. 10-9 Green.

Round 3:

Green landed a counter one-two as Ferguson threw a leg kick in the final round. He followed with an overhand right and then a combination to Ferguson’s body. A jab-cross combo landed for Green, who targeted Ferguson’s body with a follow-up flurry. Green used jabs to set up straight left hands while circling to his left. He landed quick one-twos and shrugged off a right hook from Ferguson, who tried to roll for a leglock. Green struck from the top with hammerfists and then locked on an arm-triangle choke. He passed to Ferguson’s half-guard to tighten the choke with mere seconds remaining in the round. Ferguson tried to hold on, but he was choked unconscious.

Winner: Bobby Green by Technical Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 4:54 of round three. He improves to 30-14-1, 1 NC.

Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland vs “Maverick” Michael Chiesa

Round 1:

Holland landed an uppercut in the opening minute and he pushed Chiesa down to the ground. Chiesa worked back to his feet and Holland fought off a takedown attempt. Chiesa could not get Holland down and Holland landed two jumping knees. He trapped Chiesa in a Brabo choke and Chiesa tapped.

Winner: Kevin Holland by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 2:39 of round one. He improves to 25-9-0, 1 NC.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)