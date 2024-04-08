Saori Oshima vs Aya Murakami Double Title Bout Set For Deep Jewels 45

Deep Women’s Microweight Champion Saori “Little Giant” Oshima and Deep Jewels Microweight Champion Aya Murakami will face off in a double title fight on May 26th at Deep Jewels 45 in Tokyo, Japan. The promotion announced the 97-pound champion versus champion matchup earlier today.

Oshima first claimed the Deep title in September 2020 at Deep: “97 Impact,” and she retained the belt with a quick submission of Mizuki Furuse in a November 2022 defence. Murakami captured the Deep Jewels microweight title in September with a Unanimous Decision victory at Deep Jewels 42.

Oshima (13-4-0) has primarily competed for Deep Jewels and Rizin since winning her Deep title, and has only had one championship defence thus far. She became Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion in June 2021 and held on to the title until this past September when she was upset by Black Combat champ Si Yoon Park in a bout that was contested for both women’s titles. In February, Oshima stepped in for teammate Ayaka Hamasaki and scored a short-notice submission win over Claire Lopez at Rizin FF: “Landmark Vol. 8.”

Murakami (7-1-0) turned pro in October 2020 and racked up four straight wins including notable victories over Moeri Suda and Yasuko Tamada. She suffered her lone defeat in a rematch with Suda at Deep Jewels 38 in September 2022, but bounced back with two wins under the Deep banner to set up a Deep Jewels microweight title fight against Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn at Deep Jewels 42. Murakami prevailed in that bout to capture her first championship and she will now look to become a double-champion in May.

Deep Jewels 45 takes place on May 26th at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo Credit: Deep Jewels)