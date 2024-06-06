Honoka Shigeta vs Shizuka Sugiyama Title Bout Set For Pancrase 346

Undefeated 20-year-old Honoka Shigeta makes the first defence of her Flyweight Queen of Pancrase title on July 21st at Pancrase 346 in Tokyo, Japan. Shigeta faces off against long-time Deep Jewels contender Shizuka Sugiyama, who recently won her first bout under the Pancrase banner.

Shigeta captured the title with a five-round Unanimous Decision victory over Takayo Hashi at Pancrase 341 in March. It was her fourth Pancrase win in a span of just 11 months. On that same card, Sugiyama won her promotional debut by defeating Emiko “Fujin” Raika in a rematch from December 2014.

Shigeta (4-0-0) made her pro debut at Pancrase 333 and won her first two fights for the promotion before taking a step up in competition to face former title challenger Raika at Pancrase 338. Shigeta prevailed via Unanimous Decision and that earned her a shot at the Flyweight Queen of Pancrase Championship that was held by Hashi. Shigeta and Hashi fought for a full 25 minutes, but Shigeta controlled most of the fight and she cruised to a one-sided decision win to take the title. She will put the belt on the line next month against another experienced opponent.

Sugiyama (22-7-1) was one of the top stars for Jewels and Deep Jewels throughout her time competing for the promotions, which dates all the way back to the inaugural Jewels event in November 2008. When a May 2022 bid for the Deep Jewels Flyweight Championship ended in a loss to Rin Nakai, Sugiyama took time off and focused on commentary work for Rizin Fighting Federation before returning to action in victory at Pancrase 341. The 37-year-old now looks to capture her first major title in only her second Pancrase fight when she challenges rising star Shigeta.

Pancrase 346: “30th Anniversary Tournament 5” takes place on July 21st at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tachikawa, Tokyo, Japan.

(Photo Credit: Pancrase)