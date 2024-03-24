Deep Jewels 44 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its biggest main event to date tonight at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 44 was headlined by an atomweight championship bout between champ Si Yoon “Sankaru” Park and challenger Seika Izawa, who looked to capture her third simultaneous MMA title.

In the 49kg super atomweight co-main event, veteran Yuko Kiryu took on popular prospect Kate “Lotus” Oyama. Elsewhere on the card tonight, Mizuki Furuse faced off against Saki Kitamura in another super atomweight showdown. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 44.

Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship – 3×5

Seika Izawa vs Si Yoon “Sankaru” Park

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Park avoided an early takedown attempt from Izawa and circled until Izawa jabbed her way into a clinch. She swept out Park’s leg and landed on top in side control before locking on a Brabo choke as Park got to her knees. Park was in some trouble, but she held on and Izawa released the hold as Park took top position in Izawa’s guard. Izawa trapped Park in a triangle choke during the final minute and then landed one upkick to Park’s jaw that Park protested, but the fight carried on and the bell sounded.

Round 2:

Izawa was warned for the upkick between rounds and the fight resumed in round two with Izawa dropping Park early on with a straight right. She trapped Park in a tight ninja choke as Park tried to get to her feet. Park had nowhere to go and tapped out, giving Izawa the victory and a third consecutive championship title.

Winner: Seika Izawa by Submission (Ninja Choke) at 0:58 of round two. She improves to 13-0-0 and becomes the new Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Kate “Lotus” Oyama vs Yuko Kiryu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kiryu immediately shot in for a takedown and was countered by a knee to the body. She briefly got Oyama down, but Oyama stood and dropped her with a left hook. Kiryu rose to her feet and Oyama continued to tee off with punches as Kiryu wilted against the cage. The fight was allowed to continue and Oyama landed knees to Kiryu’s body and more punches. After a final combination backed Kiryu up once more, the bout was waved off. Big win for Oyama.

Winner: Kate Oyama by TKO (Punches) at 1:28 of round one. She improves to 5-6-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Saki Kitamura vs Mizuki Furuse

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Furuse tried unsuccessfully for an early takedown and the fighters traded kicks. Seconds later, Kitamura landed a short left hook to Furuse’s jaw that dropped her face-first to the mat and ended the fight.

Winner: Saki Kitamura by KO (Punch) at 0:36 of round one. She improves to 2-2-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Momoko Saito vs Yuka “Dosukoi” Okutomi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Saito weighed in 1.8kg over the limit and this bout will be ruled a No Contest if she wins. Early in the fight, Okutomi kept her distance and alternated between jabs and leg kicks while Saito tried to set up a power right. She landed one right hook and then took Okutomi down. Okutomi got to her knees and then stood up against the cage. Okutomi tried to jump on Saito’s back as the fighters hit the ground, but she got too high and Saito shook her off. The round ended with Saito holding Okutomi against the cage.

Round 2:

Okutomi latched on to Saito’s left leg and dragged her down into an inverted heel hook setup early in round two. Saito countered with a heel hook of her own that she used to take over top position. The fight returned to the feet and Saito landed a three-punch combo that forced Okutomi to dive for her ankles in pursuit of a takedown. Saito stayed on her feet and she briefly took Okutomi’s back. During the final minute, Saito landed punches to the side of Okutomi’s face and looked to secure a rear-naked choke. Okutomi defended, but Saito stayed on her back until the bell.

Judges Tazawa, Hashimoto and Fukuda all score the fight even at 18-18 and award their Must Decisions to Saito, who would normally be the victor. However, due to her failing to make weight, the bout is a No Contest.

Result: No Contest (Saito Missed Weight) at 5:00 of round two. Saito moves to 0-2-0, 1 NC, while Okutomi is now 3-0-0, 1 NC.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Eun Bi “Libby” Cho vs Momoko Yamazaki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Cho punched her way into an early clinch and the fighters exchanged knees to the body for the next 30 seconds until Cho backed away and landed a right hand. She followed with a one-two that instantly knocked Yamazaki out and sent her crashing awkwardly o the canvas for a devasting win.

Winner: Eun Bi Cho by KO (Punches) at 0:57 of round one. She improves to 1-5-0.

Bantamweight Bout – 2×5

Marina Kumagai vs Chieko Hosoya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Kumagai struck first with two leg kicks and a knee to the body, but Hosoya got her down to a seated position against the cage. Kumagai eventually stood up and both women landed knees to the body as they battled for position in the clinch. Hosoya worked for a takedown and kneed Kumagai’s thigh as Kumagai countered with short uppercuts and maintained her balance.

Round 2:

Hosoya once again worked for a takedown against the cage in the second round and she was briefly able to get Kumagai down with a double-leg. Kumagai stood and the fighters were separated. Kumagai sprawled out of a takedown attempt from Hosoya and punched the side of her head. Hosoya got to her feet against the cage and Kumagai sprawled out of another takedown. She held Hosoya down against the base of the cage and landed left hands to her face. Hosoya got to her feet and Kumagai threw right hands to her face and body. Kumagai pushed Hosoya down to a seated position again and then reversed a late takedown attempt from Hosoya before the end of the fight.

Judges Fukuda, Hashimoto and Shibata all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kumagai.

Winner: Marina Kumagai by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 5-5-0.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Mahina China vs Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. China caught an early kick and knocked Minagawa down. Minagawa stood and held China against the cage, but China countered with a guillotine choke. Minagawa tripped China, but China maintained her grip on the guillotine and Minagawa was struggling to breathe. She eventually freed her neck and threw hammerfists from China’s guard. Minagawa passed to side control during the final two minutes and she landed a few right hands before China got back to full guard. Minagawa stood up and then dropped back down into China’s guard.

Round 2:

China held Minagawa in another guillotine choke early in the second round that she transitioned into a front choke. She used it to push Minagawa down into mount and then landed punches. Minagawa got a leg in to get back to half-guard, but China quickly locked on an arm-triangle choke and she used it to get back to mount. As China punched, Minagawa swept and took over top position in China’s guard. China attempted one more guillotine choke, but Minagawa avoided danger by passing to half-guard. Minagawa briefly mounted China, but she was swept herself and China stood over Minagawa while dropping punches. China entered Minagawa’s half-guard and punched until the bell.

Judge Hashimoto scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to China. Judges Takahashi and Shibata both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, China.

Winner: Mahina China by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: China]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

52kg Kickboxing Bout – 2×2

Serina vs Yuka Shimamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Shimamura opened the fight by landing body kicks and the fighters exchanged punches, with Serina’s appearing to have more power behind them. She backed Shimamura up and landed a straight left after catching a kick. Serina scored with a combination and a left hook late in the round.

Round 2:

The southpaw Serina used side kicks to set up two strong left hands in the second round as she continued to press forward. Shimamura circled to her right and missed with a spinning backfist. With 20 seconds remaining, Shimamura landed a spinning back forearm strike and swelling began to form below Serina’s right eye.

Judges Takahashi, Hashimoto and Shibata all score the fight 20-19 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Serina.

Winner: Serina by Unanimous Decision (20-19, 20-19, 20-19) after two rounds.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Haruka “Boss” Suzuki vs Hitomi Taniyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. The fight began with an exchange of leg kicks during the opening minute and Taniyama landed a left hook. Suzuki stuffed a takedown and landed a right hand as Taniyama stood up. Taniyama attempted another takedown and Suzuki took her back. She landed numerous punches to the sides of Taniyama’s face. Taniyama tried to isolate Suzuki’s right arm, but Suzuki continued to land punches and she attempted a rear-naked choke. Taniyama defended, but Suzuki landed more punches as Taniyama latched on to her ankle.

Round 2:

Once again, Suzuki countered a Taniyama takedown attempt by taking her back and landing rapid-fire punches. Taniyama grabbed on to Suzuki’s right wrist, but Suzuki was still able to land punches with her left hand. As the fighters rose to their feet, Taniyama held Suzuki in a guillotine choke. Suzuki sprawled and Taniyama held her down. Suzuki freed her neck and dropped hammerfists to Taniyama’s face. The round ended with Suzuki punching from back control.

Judges Takahashi, Uematsu and Shibata all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Suzuki.

Winner: Haruka Suzuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-2-0.

49kg Amateur Bout – 2×3

Miku Yokose vs Misaki Suda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Yokose clinched and held Suda against the cage while kneeing her body, but Suda reversed position and almost took Yokose’s back. She dragged Yokose down and looked to secure a rear-naked choke as the fighters stood back up. The fighters were separated and Suda made a critical error by attempting a head kick. She slipped and fell, and Yokose immediately locked on a tight rear-naked choke. Suda briefly fought it before tapping out.

Winner: Miku Yokose by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:14 of round one.

53kg Amateur Kickboxing Bout – 2×1.5

Yua Yokose vs Asuka Yokoe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Yokose charged at Yokoe right away and she continued to throw punches until she wobbled her opponent. Yokoe recovered, but Yokose was relentless with her attacks and Yokoe’s counterpunches did not have much of an effect until the final seconds of the round when she landed a solid one-two.

Round 2:

Yokoe had some early success with two front kicks in the second round, but Yokose backed her up with two hard right hands and she continued to throw punches. Yokoe created space and she landed one front kick to the body, but Yokose closed out the round with a rushing flurry of punches.

Judges Tazawa and Shibata both score the fight 20-19, while judge Takahashi has it 20-18. All three see it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yokose.

Winner: Yua Yokose by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-19, 20-19) after two rounds.