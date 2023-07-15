UFC On ESPN 49: “Holm vs Bueno Silva” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship headed back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC on ESPN 49: “Holm vs Bueno Silva.” The event was headlined by a bantamweight bout between former UFC champ Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm and Mayra “Sheetara” Bueno Silva.

In the welterweight co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena took on UFC newcomer Bassil “Padre” Hafez. Elsewhere on the card tonight, Ottman “Bulldozer” Azaitar battled Francisco Prado in a featured lightweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC on ESPN 49 card.

Mayra “Sheetara” Bueno Silva vs Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm

Round 1:

Holm was aggressive right away with two quick punching combinations and a head kick that was blocked. She clinched with Bueno Silva against the cage and then a second time after Bueno Silva momentarily broke free. Holm threw short left hands to Bueno Silva’s face, but Bueno Silva pushed Holm away again and marched forward. Holm landed a body kick and Bueno Silva cracked her with a left hook. 10-9 Holm.

Round 2:

Holm clinched in the second round and looked for a takedown, but Bueno Silva countered with a tight standing ninja choke. Holm briefly held on, but she could not free her neck and had nowhere to go, so she reluctantly tapped out.

Winner: Mayra Bueno Silva by Submission (Ninja Choke) at 0:38 of round two. She improves to 11-2-1.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Bassil “Padre” Hafez

Round 1:

Hafez quickly put Della Maddalena on the ground and then took his back when Della Maddalena got back to his feet. Heavy punches were exchanged on the feet and Della Maddalena countered a takedown with a guillotine choke. Hafez spun out of it and took top position in Della Maddalena’s half-guard. Della Maddalena scrambled up to his feet and more power punches were exchanged. Della Maddalena attacked the body and Hafez landed a left hook to his jaw. He took Della Maddalena down and avoided another guillotine. The round ended with Hafez attempting an arm-triangle choke. 10-9 Hafez.

Round 2:

Della Maddalena fought off one takedown attempt in the second round and Hafez landed two jab-hook combos. Della Maddalena stuffed a takedown and he landed quick punches and a knee. Della Maddalena flurried to the body and Hafez slowed down. Della Maddalena pulled half-guard with a guillotine choke and Hafez immediately escaped. He once again looked to set up an arm-triangle choke from the top and moved to side control. Hafez stayed on top in Della Maddalena’s half-guard and punched to the body. Close round. 10-9 Hafez.

Round 3:

Hafez connected with a left cross and then worked for a single-leg takedown against the cage. Della Maddalena escaped from the clinch and both men threw hooks before Hafez tried unsuccessfully for another takedown. Della Maddalena landed a left hook and then flurried to the body. More punches scored for Della Maddalena and he crucially prevented Hafez from taking him down. An exhausted Hafez dove at Della Maddalena’s legs and Della Maddalena took his back. Hafez turned over and rolled into Della Maddalena’s guard. Della Maddalena got to his feet and Hafez landed a knee. Della Maddalena countered a takedown with a rolling kimura and ended the fight on top. 10-9 Della Maddalena.

Winner: Jack Della Maddalena by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 15-2-0.

Francisco Prado vs Ottman “Bulldozer” Azaitar

Round 1:

Prado kicked at Azaitar’s lead leg and briefly clinched with him against the cage. He landed more leg kicks and tried to clinch again, but Azaitar countered with two uppercuts. Prado went back to throwing kicks and then a spinning back elbow. He landed a one-two and then dropped Azaitar with another spinning back elbow. Prado blasted a bloodied Azaitar with punches on the ground and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Francisco Prado by TKO (Spinning Back Elbow & Punches) at 4:05 of round one. He improves to 12-1-0.

Jun Yong “The Iron Turtle” Park vs Albert “Machete” Duraev

Round 1:

Duraev landed a step-in left hook in the opening minute and followed up with a leg kick. Park bloodied Duraev’s nose with jabs, but Duraev countered with two hooks that backed Park up momentarily. Duraev threw more right hands and Park jabbed. He caught a kick and jumped into a guillotine choke that he used to pull Duraev down to the mat. Duraev held on and made it to the bell. 10-9 Park due to the late-round rally.

Round 2:

In round two, Duraev secured an early takedown and Park worked his way back to his feet. The fighters traded right hooks and Park flurried to the head and body. He dropped Duraev face-first with a left hook and then flattened him out on the ground. Park landed more punches and locked on a rear-naked choke. Duraev managed to break his grip and Park punched the side of his head. He locked on one more rear-naked choke and this time Duraev tapped out.

Winner: Jun Yong Park by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:45 of round two. He improves to 17-5-0.

Norma “The Immortal” Dumont Viana vs Chelsea Chandler

Round 1:

Dumont landed a counter combination early on and then a right hand that caused Chandler to turn her back and run away to the far side of the cage. Dumont chased after her and landed more right hands, but Chandler narrowly survived. She clinched with Dumont and both women landed knees to the body. Dumont reversed a takedown into Chandler’s guard and stayed on top until the end of the round. 10-9 Dumont.

Round 2:

In the second round, Dumont landed a body kick and a lead left hook. She hurt Chandler with a leg kick, but Chandler continued to walk forward and Dumont countered with a jab and a one-two. She cracked Chandler with a right cross and then took her down. Dumont postured up while pinning Chandler against the base of the cage and Chandler briefly attempted an armbar. Dumont moved to side control and then took Chandler’s back as Chandler got to her knees. Chandler stood and the round ended in a standing clinch. 10-9 Dumont.

Round 3:

Dumont took Chandler down to begin the final round and then held her against the cage after Chandler stood up. Chandler scored a takedown of her own and Dumont got to her feet with Chandler eyeing a standing arm-triangle choke. As the fighters separated, Chandler landed an elbow and Dumont responded with a body-lock takedown into side control. Dumont avoided a kneebar attempt from Chandler and took her back. She punched the side of Chandler’s head and Chandler rolled to her back. Dumont postured up with punches and Chandler upkicked from the bottom when Dumont stood up. Dumont settled back into Chandler’s guard and remained there until the final bell. 10-9 Dumont.

Winner: Norma Dumont Viana by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 10-2-0.

Nazim Sadykhov vs Terrance “T.Wrecks” McKinney

Round 1:

The fighters battled in a clinch against the cage and McKinney tripped Sadykhov to the mat. He trapped him in a body triangle and Sadykhov fought off rear-naked choke attempts. Sadykhov finally turned over into McKinney’s guard in the final minute and the fighters returned to their feet. McKinney countered two left hands from Sadykhov with one more clinch. 10-9 McKinney.

Round 2:

Sadykhov reversed a takedown into back control in the second round and he trapped McKinney’s left arm behind his back with his body. Sadykhov locked on a rear-naked choke and McKinney, with no way to defend, quickly tapped out.

Winner: Nazim Sadykhov by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:07 of round two. He improves to 9-1-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)