UFC On ESPN 48: “Strickland vs Magomedov” Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada today for UFC on ESPN 48: “Strickland vs Magomedov.” The event featured a middleweight matchup between Sean “Tarzan” Strickland and Abusupiyan “Abus” Magomedov, as both aimed to get into title contention.

In the lightweight co-main event, Damir Ismagulov faced off against rising star Grant “KGD” Dawson. Elsewhere on the main card today, Max “Pain” Griffin battled undefeated prospect Michael Morales in a welterweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC on ESPN 48 card.

Sean “Tarzan” Strickland vs Abusupiyan “Abus” Magomedov

Round 1:

Magomedov began the fight with kicks to Strickland’s body and lead leg, but time was called when Strickland was poked in his right eye. After a break of almost three minutes, Strickland indicated that he could continue and the fight resumed. Magomedov landed two leg kicks and a lead left hook. He lunged forward with two more hooks and a body kick. Strickland jabbed and Magomedov countered with two hard leg kicks. He followed with a body kick and a head kick, then took Strickland down into back control. Strickland escaped to his feet and separated from the clinch. Magomedov landed a leg kick and Strickland jabbed. 10-9 Magomedov.

Round 2:

Strickland flurried with punches in the second round and he backed Magomedov up to the cage. Magomedov appeared to be fatigued and Strickland kept him on the defensive with jabs and right hands. He landed punches at will as Magomedov struggled to counter with anything. Strickland landed another lengthy combination and Magomedov threw a left hook to the liver in response. Strickland continued to jab and he dropped a fatigued Magomedov with a right hook. The fight could have been stopped there, but referee Mark Smith stood by as Strickland stood over Magomedov and blasted him with numerous punches before finally stepping in.

Winner: Sean Strickland by TKO (Punches) at 4:20 of round two. He improves to 27-5-0.

Grant “KGD” Dawson vs Damir Ismagulov

Round 1:

Dawson landed two early body kicks and dropped levels for a takedown, but Ismagulov shrugged him off. Dawson got him down on his second try and he took Ismagulov’s back. Dawson hunted for a rear-naked choke while elbowing the side of Ismagulov’s head. He flattned Ismagulov out in the final minute and dropped heavy punches from the top as Ismagulov rolled to his side. 10-9 Dawson. Could even be a 10-8.

Round 2:

Ismagulov opened round two with a pair of right hooks and a stiff jab, but Dawson elevated him into the air and took him down into side control. Dawson moved to Ismagulov’s back and once again worked for a rear-naked choke. He almost got it at one point, but Ismagulov pushed Grant’s bicep up above his chin. Grant maintained back control until the end of the round. 10-9 Grant.

Round 3:

Dawson immediately took Ismagulov’s back and pulled him down to the mat. He trapped Ismagulov in a modified full nelson, then let it go and went back to working on rear-naked choke attempts. He kept Isagulov trapped in a body triangle and forced him to defend against the chokes until the end of the lopsided fight. 10-8 Dawson.

Winner: Grant Dawson by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 20-1-1.

Michael Morales vs Max “Pain” Griffin

Round 1:

After trading one-twos early on, Morales used his jab to keep Griffin at bay, but Griffin lunged in with a right hook to the body and followed with a leg kick. Morales jumped in with a flying switch knee and then a Superman Punch. Griffin ducked under and clinched, then tried for a takedown against the cage. Morales pushed him away, but there was significant swelling around his right eye. Griffin clinched again and Morales broke free once more. A nice right hook landed for Griffin in the final 20 seconds. 10-9 Griffin.

Round 2:

Morales landed two hard left-right combos in the second round and Griffin stumbled momentarily. Morales landed two jabs and just missed with a right hook. Morales remained the aggressor and Griffin attempted a takedown after ducking under a right hand. Morales stayed on his feet and separated from a clinch. He stunned Griffin with a Superman Punch and continued to throw punches, but time was called when Griffin was kneed in the groin. Action resumed and Morales taunted before the bell. 10-9 Morales.

Round 3:

The final round opened with both men landing jab-cross combos. Morales backed Griffin up with a right hook, but Griffin clinched and took his back. Morales reversed and held back control himself, and the fighters separated. Morales threw a flying switch knee and then a chopping kick to Griffin’s left leg. Morales used jabs to set up single right hands as the fight entered its final minute. He slammed Griffin down to the mat and ended the fight on top in side control. 10-9 Morales.

Winner: Michael Morales by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 15-0-0.

Ariane “Queen of Violence” Lipski vs Melissa Gatto

Round 1:

Gatto circled on the outside in the opening minute and eventually landed a right hand. She continued to circle and kicked at Lipski’s lead leg. After an exchange of punches, Lipski landed a leg kick and then flurried to Gatto’s body. Gatto jabbed and landed a straight right. Lipski’s right eye began to swell and Gatto landed more jabs and a lead left hook. She clinched and held Lipski against the cage in the final seconds. 10-9 Gatto.

Round 2:

Lipski countered a leg kick with a knee in round two, but Gatto scored with a hard right cross. She landed another leg kick and then held Lipski in a clinch. Lipski reversed with a quick throw, but Gatto got back to her feet and held her against the fence again. The fighters traded knees to the body and separated. Gatto landed a jab-cross combo and Lipski countered with two right hands. The close round ended in a clinch. 10-9 Gatto.

Round 3:

Lipski landed a strong one-two combo in the final round and she stuffed a Gatto takedown attempt. Lipski had more success with her punches as the round progressed, and she connected with a right cross before Gatto clinched. Gatto tried to take Lipski’s back and pull her down to the mat, but Lipski shook her off and took top position on the ground. Gatto kicked her off and the fight returned to the feet. Lipski finished a combination with a body kick and then landed a right hook. Gatto blocked a head kick in the final seconds. 10-9 Lipski.

Winner: Ariane Lipski by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 16-8-0.

Benoit “God of War” St. Denis vs Ismael “Marreta” Bonfim

Round 1:

Big strikes were exchanged right away as Bonfirm threw overhand rights and St. Denis kicked at his upper body. He took Bonfim down and moved straight to mount. Bonfim powered out from the bottom and got back to his feet. An overhand left and a leg kick landed for Bonfim, who followed with a knee to St. Denis’s chest. He landed another knee to St. Denis’s face and St. Denis secured a much-needed takedown into back control. St. Denis attempted a neck crank that Bonfim fought off, then switched to a face crank across the chin and Bonfim tapped out.

Winner: Benoit St. Denis by Submission (Face Crank) at 4:48 of round one. He improves to 11-1-0, 1 NC.

Nursulton “Black” Ruziboev vs Brunno “The Hulk” Ferreira

Round 1:

Ruziboev opened the fight with a leg kick and Ferreira answered with two of his own. Ferreira threw another leg kick and Ruziboev floored him with a right hook. He followed with three more punches on the ground that knocked Ferreira out and ended the fight.

Winner: Nursulton Ruziboev by KO (Punches) at 1:17 of round one. He improves to 35-8-2, 2 NC.

