UFC On ESPN 47: “Vettori vs Cannonier” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC on ESPN 47: “Vettori vs Cannonier.” The event was headlined by a middleweight matchup between veteran contenders Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori and Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier.

In the lightweight co-main event, Arman “Ahalkalakets” Tsarukyan took on Joaquim “Netto BJJ” Silva. Elsewhere on the main card, Armen “Superman” Petrosyan battled Christian Leroy Duncan in a featured middleweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC on ESPN 47 card.

Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier vs Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori

Round 1:

Vettori wobbled Cannonier with an early left hook and he closed in with more punches as Cannonier recovered. Vettori threw a head kick that was blocked, but he landed a counter left hook as Cannonier threw a leg kick. Vettori jabbed and landed an overhand left. A four-punch flurry landed for Vettori and he circled away from a Cannonier right hand. Vettori landed a left hook and Cannonier answered with a right. 10-9 Vettori.

Round 2:

Cannonier tried to close the distance, but he was unable to clinch with Vettori. A one-two and a lead right hook landed for Vettori, but Cannonier connected with a right hook and he chased after Vettori with more punches. Two more right hooks and a left hand landed for Cannonier, who kicked out Vettori’s leg and went to work with ground and pound. Vettori got to his knees and stood up as Cannonier blasted him with punches to the face and body. Cannonier landed punches at will and he rocked Vettori with a right hook. Cannonier walked forward with knees and punches as Vettori covered up. Two right hooks landed for Cannonier, but Vettori rallied late in the round with a combination. 10-8 Cannonier.

Round 3:

Vettori kicked at Cannonier’s lead leg to begin round three and Cannonier shot in for a takedown. Vettori pushed him away and landed a one-two. Cannonier scored with a body kick and a right hook as Vettori tried to circle to his left. A hard right cross scored for Cannonier, who closed in with three short uppercuts and a takedown. As Vettori stood, Cannonier blasted him with two right hands. Cannonier landed an elbow and a right hook, but Vettori was able to drag him down into back control. Cannonier stood and pushed Vettori away. Cannonier landed two right crosses and Vettori responded with jabs and a lead right hook. 10-9 Cannonier.

Round 4:

The pace finally slowed somewhat in the fourth round as both men landed jabs but largely kept their distance. Vettori threw a head kick that was blocked and Cannonier fired back with a right hook. He took Vettori down momentarily and a clinch battle ensued when Vettori stood up. He circled away and Cannonier landed a leg kick. Vettori stepped forward with a knee to the chest and Cannonier used his jab to set up a straight right. Cannonier used a calf kick to set up a one-two and then clinched. The fighters separated in the final 30 seconds and Vettori landed a left cross. Cannonier blocked a head kick and Vettori landed another left cross. 10-9 Cannonier.

Round 5:

Cannonier had early success with two right hands in the final round, which Vettori answered with a leg kick and a left cross. A hard right hand landed for Cannonier, but Vettori was unfazed and he landed a one-two in response. Cannonier landed a body kick and a right cross, then missed with a step-in elbow. Cannonier landed a hard left-right combo, then took Vettori down and blasted him with an elbow. Cannonier continued to land elbows until Vettori rose to his feet against the cage. Cannonier took him down once more and he landed short right hands on the way up. 10-9 Cannonier.

Winner: Jared Cannonier by Unanimous Decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46) after five rounds. He improves to 17-6-0.

Arman “Ahalkalakets” Tsarukyan vs Joaquim “Netto BJJ” Silva

Round 1:

Tsarukyan secured an early takedown and he prevented Silva from posting against the cage. Tsarukyan landed short left hands and Silva gave up his back when he got to a knee. Tsarukyan sunk in one hook and kept Silva in a seated position. Action was sparse until the final seconds of the round when Tsarukyan landed two punches and a hard knee to the body as Silva stood against the cage. 10-9 Tsarukyan.

Round 2:

In the second round, Tsarukyan landed a switch kick to the body and he countered a Silva elbow with a lead left hook. Tsarukyan landed an elbow of his own and clinched. Silva pushed him away and he landed a counter left hook. Tsarukyan scored with a right hook to the body and he partially landed with an axe kick. Tsarukyan kept the pressure on with a left hook and a leg kick. Silva badly rocked Tsarukyan with a left hook, but Tsarukyan managed to take him down into full guard. He was unable to do much from the top in the final minute. 10-9 Silva due to damage.

Round 3:

Tsarukyan charged forward with a body kick and a combination. Silva landed a counter left hook and Tsarukyan clinched with him. Tsarukyan took Silva down and threw short left hands to his face. Silva scrambled up to his feet and the fighters separated. Tsarukyan clinched again and slammed Silva down. He immediately swarmed with punches and elbows from the top. Big elbows scored for Tsarukyan and the fight was almost stopped. Tsarukyan passed to mount and rained down hammerfists until the fight was finally waved off.

Winner: Arman Tsarukyan by TKO (Punches) at 3:25 of round three. He improves to 20-3-0.

Armen “Superman” Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan

Round 1:

Duncan just missed with a spinning hook kick to begin the fight. Both men landed quick leg kicks and Petrosyan connected with a counter one-two as Duncan threw an uppercut. Duncan landed a body kick, but Petrosyan caught a second one and flurried with punches. Duncan freed his leg and circled away, then stepped forward with a spinning backfist that partially landed. Petrosyan scored with a right hook and he jabbed as Duncan moved forward. Petrosyan landed two more leg kicks and a lead left hook as Duncan showboated before the bell. Competitive round. 10-9 Petrosyan.

Round 2:

Petrosyan opened round two with jabs and a leg kick, and he briefly took Duncan’s back when Duncan missed with a spinning attack. More leg kicks were exchanged and Petrosyan followed with a liver kick. He followed with a right hook and another kick to the body. Petrosyan stunned Duncan with a looping right hook, then closed in with more punches and a knee. Duncan recovered and clinched, but Petrosyan reversed it and backed away. Duncan clinched again and Petrosyan reversed position once more. Duncan attempted a takedown and wound up on the bottom as time expired. 10-9 Petrosyan.

Round 3:

In the final round, Petrosyan landed kicks to Duncan’s lead leg and body. Duncan jabbed and ate another leg kick. The fighters battled in a clinch against the cage and Duncan broke free when Petrosyan missed with a spinning back elbow. Duncan threw a spinning hook kick and Petrosyan took him down into full guard. Duncan threw up his legs for a triangle choke and Petrosyan passed to side control. Duncan got to a knee and stood up against the cage with Petrosyan holding a back clinch. The fighters separated as Petrosyan threw a knee. 10-9 Petrosyan.

Winner: Armen Petrosyan by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 9-2-0.

Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida

Round 1:

Sabatini immediately clinched and he used a body-lock takedown to get Almeida down into half-guard. He peppered Almeida with left hands to the face and tried to pass to mount. He got there with 75 seconds remaining and landed left hands and an elbow. Sabatini postured up with more elbows and punches, but Almeida survived until the bell. 10-8 Sabatini.

Round 2:

Sabatini secured another takedown in the second round and he moved from side control to a far-side arm-triangle choke. Almeida had nowhere to go and tapped out.

Winner: Pat Sabatini by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 1:48 of round two. He improves to 18-4-0.

Manuel “El Loco” Torres vs Nikolas “Iron” Motta

Round 1:

Both fighters landed leg kicks early on and Motta connected with a quick one-two. He backed Torres up with a right hook, but Torres regained his footing and he resumed moving forward. An overhand left missed for Torres, but he stepped in with a vicious elbow that sent Motta crashing to the canvas. Brutal KO win.

Winner: Manuel Torres by KO (Elbow) at 1:50 of round one. He improves to 14-2-0.

Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby vs Muslim “King of Kung Fu” Salikhov

Round 1:

Calf kicks were exchanged during the opening two minutes and Salikhov landed a lead left hook. He backed Dalby up with a spinning back kick to the body. Salikhov landed two more lead left hooks and a right cross. He grazed with a spinning backfist and threw two left hands, but Dalby stunned him with a head kick. Salikhov clinched and he held Dalby against the cage. 10-9 Salikhov.

Round 2:

Dalby shot in for a takedown and Salikhov stuffed it. He threw a spinning hook kick and then a knee to Dalby’s chest as Dalby dropped levels. Salikhov caught a knee and dumped Dalby to the mat. Dalby stood and he secured a body-lock takedown into mount. Salikhov gave up his back and Dalby tried to set up a twister. He switched to an arm-triangle choke grip and Salikhov escaped to his feet. Dalby landed an elbow, a head kick and a one-two as the fighters separated. 10-9 Dalby.

Round 3:

Dalby jabbed and threw two head kicks before clinching in the final round. He kneed Salikhov in the body until Salikhov circled away to his left. Dalby closed the distance with jabs and a quick combination. He kneed Salikhov in the body and the fighters battled for position against the cage. They separated and traded punches, with Dalby landing another head kick. He took Salikhov down and landed on top in mount. 10-9 Dalby.

Winner: Nicolas Dalby by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 22-4-1, 2 NC.

