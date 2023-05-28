Deep Jewels 41 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels headed to New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan tonight with its latest all-female event. The Deep Jewels 41 card was headlined by a 49kg super atomweight bout between current Deep Jewels and Rizin FF titleholder Seika Izawa and the returning Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn.

In the co-main event, also at 49kg, Moeri Suda clashed with top Road FC contender Jeong Eun “Little Wolf” Park. Elsewhere on the card, highly-touted prospect Machi Fukuda took on You Jeong Kim in a strawweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 41.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Seika Izawa vs Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Izawa knocked Boonsorn off-balance with a leg kick and jumped into a flying guillotine choke. She used it to pull Boonsorn down to the mat. Boonsorn freed her neck and Izawa immediately attacked with an armbar. Boonsorn stood up and tried to drop down into Izawa’s guard, but Izawa locked on another guillotine. She transitioned to an armbar and then a reverse triangle armbar. Boonsorn refused to tap, so Izawa rolled over to her back and locked on a tight triangle choke. Boonsorn had nowhere to go and reluctantly tapped out.

Winner: Seika Izawa by Submission (Triangle Choke) at 3:31 of round one. She improves to 10-0-0.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Jeong Eun “Little Wolf” Park vs Moeri Suda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Suda looked to establish her jab and Park landed a leg kick. Time was called when the fighters clashed heads as Suda closed the distance and clinched. The fight continued after two minutes and Suda pulled guard. She tried to tie Park’s left arm up in an inside shoulder lock, but Park pulled it out and stood up. Suda tried to jump guard and was thwarted. She got to her feet and landed a body kick. With one minute to go, Suda finished a combination with a body kick. She then went high with a head kick that landed and followed up with punches. The fighters separated from a brief clinch and Park dropped Suda with a right hook. She followed up with punches on the ground as Suda covered up, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Jeong Eun Park by TKO (Punches) at 4:27 of round one. She improves to 9-7-1.

Strawweight Bout – 3×5

Machi Fukuda vs You Jeong Kim

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Kim landed two left hooks to begin the fight and Fukuda took her down. She landed forearm strikes to Kim’s face and then cranked on a keylock on Kim’s left arm. Fukuda passed to mount while still attacking with the keylock. Kim refused to submit and rolled to her right. Fukuda switched her grip to a hammerlock on the arm, wrenching it behind Kim’s back, and the fight was waved off.

Winner: Machi Fukuda by Technical Submission (Hammerlock) at 2:24 of round one. She improves to 3-0-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Kate “Lotus” Oyama vs Saki Kitamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryosuke Uchida. After an exchange of strikes, Oyama took Kitamura down and moved from a top-side guillotine choke attempt to back control. She continuously worked for a rear-naked choke while maintaining a body triangle that prevented Kitamura from shaking her off. Oyama relinquished back control in a standing clinch, then took Kitamura down and passed to mount. She landed punches and Kitamura gave up her back again. Oyama secured another body triangle, but this time Kitamura turned into it and that allowed her to take top position in Oyama’s guard.

Round 2:

Kitamura fought off a takedown by landing three knees to Oyama’s chest early in round two. Oyama resorted to pulling guard and she tried to set up an armbar from the bottom. Kitamura stood over her and forced Oyama to get to her feet. Oyama took Kitamura down into half-guard and Kitamura threw up her legs in search of a triangle choke after getting back to full guard. Oyama punched from the top, but Kitamura secured the triangle and Oyama escaped. She postured up in Kitamura’s half-guard and landed some solid punches in the final seconds.

Judges Hashimoto, Fukuda and Tazawa all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Oyama.

Winner: Kate Oyama by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-5-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Mizuki Furuse vs Akari Kamise

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kamise countered a body kick by taking Furuse down in the opening seconds. Furuse stood and she took Kamise down into side control. Kamise defended well from the bottom until Furuse stood over her and dropped a series of left hands. Kamise locked on an armbar that had Furuse in some trouble, but she managed to pull her arm out and then stood over Kamise again. The fight returned to the feet and Kamise held Furuse against the cage, but she could not take her down.

Round 2:

Furuse sprawled out of two takedown attempts from Kamise in the second round. Kamise held her in a body lock, but Furuse’s takedown defence remained solid. She eventually reversed a throw attempt from Kamise and landed on top in full mount. Furuse moved to side control during a scramble and then trapped Kamise in an inverted triangle choke. Kamise escaped and she punched from Furuse’s guard late in the round.

Judges Hashimoto, Fukuda and Uchida all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Furuse.

Winner: Mizuki Furuse by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 10-10-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Yuka “Dosukoi” Okutomi vs Mana Akagi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Akagi landed a pair of overhand rights and Okutomi responded with a double-leg takedown against the base of the cage. Akagi stood and Okutomi secured an underhook. She was eventually able to take Akagi down, but Akagi sat up against the cage and got back to her feet. She scored a takedown of her own and worked from the top in side control as Okutomi tried to kick off of the cage. She did so with one minute to go and got to her feet. Okutomi held Akagi against the fence and Akagi landed one knee to her face.

Round 2:

Akagi flurried with punches and took Okutomi’s back in a standing clinch. She kneed Okutomi’s thigh and Okutomi turned into the clinch, then tried to sweep out Akagi’s leg. She got Akagi down to a kneeling position and trapped her left arm behind her back. Okutomi landed a series of left hands to Akagi’s face until Akagi managed to get back to her feet. Okutomi tripped her into a seated back control and used short right hands to set up a rear-naked choke attempt. Akagi defended and rolled over, but Okutomi was ready with an armbar from the bottom. Akagi freed her arm and a scramble ensued on the ground. Okutomi took top position and she held Akagi down against the base of the cage. Akagi threw up her legs for a late triangle choke attempt, but Okutomi escaped immediately and she blasted Akagi with right hands until the end of the fight.

Judges Tazawa, Fukuda and Uchida all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Okutomi.

Winner: Yuka Okutomi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Amateur 50.5kg Bout – 2×3

Misaki Suda vs Momoka Yoshikawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Yoshikawa immediately clinched and Suda landed a knee to her midsection. She threw more knees and then secured a body lock, which allowed her to whip Yoshikawa down to the mat. Yoshikawa kicked Suda off and stood up, but Suda greeted her with punches and two more knees to the body. Suda scored a takedown into side control and Yoshikawa quickly got a leg in to get to half-guard. Suda closed out the round with punches to Yoshikawa’s body.

Round 2:

The second round began with another clinch against the cage. Yoshikawa reversed the clinch and broke away, then walked forward with looping punches. She clinched and Suda scored with three knees to the body. Yoshikawa unloaded with punches and she tagged Suda with a few solid shots that forced Suda to tie her up in a body lock. She finally got Yoshikawa down with a headlock throw into half-guard just before the bell.

Judges Shibata, Takahashi and Uchida all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Suda.

Winner: Misaki Suda by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 55kg Bout – 2×3

Yua Yokose vs Miyu Tsunoda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Tsunoda punched her way into a clinch and landed a knee, but Yokose countered with a takedown. She stacked Tsunoda and passed to side control, but Tsunoda fought her way back to butterfly guard. Yokose moved straight to mount and locked on a mounted triangle choke. She rolled over with the choke and Tsunoda pulled her head out. Back on the feet, both fighters landed punches and Yokose grabbed on to Tsunoda’s leg. She could not take her down but finished the round with a punching combination.

Round 2:

Yokose landed a strong right cross to begin round two and then another one seconds later. As Yokose threw more right hands, Tsunoda stepped forward with a body kick and a spinning backfist. Yokose shot in for a double-leg takedown and Tsunoda stuffed it. She held Yokose in a front headlock, but Yokose escaped and she took Tsunoda’s back. Yokose dragged Tsunoda down to the mat and maintained back control until the bell.

Judges Takahashi, Tazawa and Uchida all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yokose.

Winner: Yua Yokose by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.