UFC Fight Night 222: “Pavlovich vs Blaydes” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada today for UFC Fight Night 222: “Pavlovich vs Blaydes.” The main event featured a heavyweight contender’s bout between Sergei Pavlovich, who had knocked out five straight opponents, and Curtis “Razor” Blaydes.

In the middleweight co-main event, Brad Tavares took on Bruno “Blindado” Silva. Elsewhere on the main card, Bobby “King” Green faced off against Jared “Flash” Gordon in lightweight action as both looked to rebound from defeats. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 222.

Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis “Razor” Blaydes

Round 1:

Pavlovich struck first with a right hook and an uppercut. That led to an exchange of power punches and Blaydes landed a solid right hand of his own. He finished a combination with a leg kick, but Pavlovich dropped Blaydes momentarily with an overhand right. Pavlovich rocked Blaydes with a jab and followed with a barrage of punches, but Blaydes survived the onslaught. Pavlovich continued to move forward and he froze Blaydes in place with a right hook. Pavlovich landed more punches as Blaydes fell forward and covered up. After a few more punches from Pavlovich on the ground, the fight was stopped.

Winner: Sergei Pavlovich by TKO (Punches) at 3:08 of round one. He improves to 18-1-0.

Bruno “Blindado” Silva vs Brad Tavares

Round 1:

Tavares landed an early body kick and a right-left combo. Silva ducked into a head kick, but he partially blocked it with his hand and was unfazed. Another body kick scored for Tavares, who used his jab to set up a nice right cross. Jabs were exchanged and Silva wobbled Tavares with a right hook. He chased after him with more punches and both men landed combinations in close. Silva landed a hard knee and floored Tavares with a massive right hook. Tavares was still conscious, but referee Mark Smith waved off the fight.

Winner: Bruno Silva by TKO (Knee & Punch) at 3:35 of round one. He improves to 23-8-0.

Bobby “King” Green vs Jared “Flash” Gordon

Round 1:

Green moved forward and landed a jab-cross combo. Gordon kicked at his leg and he landed a lead left hook. Green caught a body kick and dumped Gordon to the mat, but Gordon stood and landed a right hook. As Green pressed forward, Gordon cracked him with a left hook. Time was called when Green was kicked in the groin, but action quickly resumed and Gordon landed an upper body kick. Green jabbed, but he ate a one-two combo in response from Gordon. As Green lunged forward, the top of his head struck Gordon in the temple and dropped him. The clash of heads went undetected and Green knocked Gordon out cold with follow-up punches on the ground.

Green was about to be announced as the winner, but the commission reviewed the replay and identified that Gordon was dropped by the headbutt, leaving the official result as a No Contest.

Result: No Contest (Accidental Clash of Heads) at 4:35 of round one. Green moves to 29-14-1, 1 NC, while Gordon is now 19-6-0, 1 NC.

Iasmin Lucindo vs Brogan “The Bear” Walker

Round 1:

Walker switched stances frequently and threw two side kicks early in the fight, but Lucindo landed a pair of counter right hooks. She blocked a Walker head kick and flurried with six quick punches. Soon after, Lucindo landed a body kick and a right hook over the top that backed Walker up. Lucindo landed another combination and Walker responded with a knee. Late in the round, Lucindo just missed with a spinning backfist and she landed a lead left hook. 10-9 Lucindo.

Round 2:

Lucindo landed a combination in the second round and Walker retreated to the cage before circling to her left. She clinched and backed Lucindo up against the fence. Lucindo attempted a throw and the fighters returned to the centre of the cage. Lucindo countered a head kick with a lead left hook. She caught a kick from Walker and took her down. Walker briefly stood and Lucindo slammed her down into mount. She landed a few elbows before the end of the round. 10-9 Lucindo.

Round 3:

Lucindo countered a body kick from Walker with three quick punches and she followed with another flurry to Walker’s face. A big overhand right scored for Lucindo and she landed a body kick soon after. Lucindo cut Walker beside her left eye with a right hook and Walker began to circle away. Lucindo threw a spinning back kick to the body and a lead left hook, then shrugged off a clinch attempt from Walker. Blood poured from the cut beside Walker’s eye and Lucindo took her down after catching a kick. She allowed Walker to stand, but then took her back down from a body lock. 10-9 Lucindo.

Winner: Iasmin Lucindo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 14-5-0.

Jeremiah Wells vs Matthew “Semi The Jedi” Semelsberger

Round 1:

Semelsberger dropped Wells with a right hook early in the fight and followed with more punches on the ground. Wells stood and Semelsberger dropped him again with a knee. Wells managed to get to his feet and he took Semelsberger down into full guard. Wells struck from the top with left hands and elbows, then postured up with right hands as well. Semelsberger scrambled up to his feet, but Wells flurried with punches to his body and then dumped him to the mat again. Wells dropped punches from the top late in the round. Difficult round to score. 10-9 Wells despite the early knockdowns.

Round 2:

The second round began with Semelsberger scoring another knockdown with a lead left hook. Wells recovered and got to his feet. After an exchange of one-twos, Wells took Semelsberger down and he landed occasional punches from the top while holding him down. With 75 seconds to go, Wells landed two short elbows and a pair of right hands to Semelsberger’s face. Wells passed to half-guard momentarily and closed out the round with more elbows from Semelsberger’s full guard. Again, 10-9 Wells despite the knockdown.

Round 3:

Wells opened the final round with a flying knee and he slammed Semelsberger down to the ground. Semelsberger tried to kick Wells off, to no avail. Wells passed to half-guard and avoided a heel hook attempt from Semelsberger on the bottom. Semelsberger escaped to his feet and Wells took him down again as Semelsberger tried to lock on a kimura on the way down. In the final minute, Semelsberger threw up his legs for a triangle choke attempt, but Wells passed to side control and he landed an elbow. Semelsberger stood up with Wells on his back and Wells took him down one more time. 10-9 Wells.

Winner: Jeremiah Wells by Split Decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 12-2-1.

