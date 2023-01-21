UFC 283: “Teixeira vs Hill” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tonight for UFC 283: “Teixeira vs Hill.” The card featured a vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship matchup between former champion Glover Teixeira and rising star Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill.

In the co-main event, UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno squared off for a fourth time in order to attempt to determine an undisputed champion. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC 283 card.

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill vs Glover Teixeira

Round 1:

Teixeira secured an early body lock and Hill defended with two knees. Hill fought off two more takedown attempts and landed kicks to Teixeira’s body and lead leg. Teixeira was not able to take Hill down and Hill punished him with liver kicks. Hill landed a three-punch combo and an overhand right. Time was called when Hill was poked in the eye, but action soon resumed and he stuffed another takedown. Teixeira landed a leg kick and Hill bloodied his nose with three uppercuts. The round ended with Hill throwing a combination that mostly landed on the shoulder of Teixeira. 10-9 Hill.

Round 2:

Leg kicks were exchanged in the early stages of round two. Time was then called when Teixeira sustained a poke to his eye. The fight resumed and Teixeira landed a leg kick. Hill went high with head kicks and he rocked Teixeira, who retreated to the cage. Hill closed in with punches, but Teixeira weathered the storm. Hill landed a knee and Teixeira responded with a pair of one-twos that opened a cut below Hill’s right eye. Hill threw two more head kicks and one to Teixeira’s liver, but Teixeira finally took him down. He mounted Hill and then briefly took his back. Hill rolled back over and got to full guard. Teixeira passed to half-guard and eyed an arm-triangle choke, but Hill defended well. Hill stood against the cage and he landed a straight right. Teixeira moved forward with jabs, but Hill landed a nice counter right hook. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Hill due to damage.

Round 3:

Hill used his jab to keep Teixeira at bay in round three. He wobbled and dropped Teixeira with a head kick, then followed with hammerfists on the ground. A dazed Teixeira struggled to hold on as Hill bloodied him with punches from the top. Hill stood over Teixeira and he landed more punches and two elbows. Hill forced him to stand up and he landed a kick to Teixeira’s liver. Hill slowed down, but he still had success with jab-cross combos. Teixeira blocked a head kick and he landed a combination. Hill landed a one-two and a hard knee before the bell. 10-9 Hill. Could be a 10-8 despite Teixeira’s comeback.

Round 4:

Teixeira had bad cuts above his right eye and beside his left as the fourth round began and Hill landed another head kick. He followed with a knee as Teixeira clinched. The fighters separated and Teixeira landed a right hook, but Hill cracked him with jab-cross combos in response. Hill hurt Teixeira with a right hook, but Teixeira recovered and landed a big uppercut in response. Despite the cuts around his eyes, Teixeira continued to press forward. Hill jabbed and he hurt Teixeira with an uppercut. Teixeira backed up and Hill teed off with punches and a knee. He landed hooks and uppercuts, then more knees to Teixeira’s body. Hill hurt Teixeira again with four more punches to end the round. 10-9 Hill, if not another 10-8.

Round 5:

Teixeira opened the final round with a much-needed takedown into Hill’s half-guard. He passed to side control and then returned to half-guard after preventing Hill from getting to his feet. Teixeira then took mount, but Hill powered out and escaped out the back. He took over top position in Teixeira’s half-guard. Hill threw short elbows that opened up the cut above Teixeira’s right eye again. He moved to side control and then stood up. Teixeira followed and he blocked a head kick. Closer round. Still 10-9 Hill.

Winner: Jamahal Hill by Unanimous Decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) after five rounds. He improves to 12-1-0, 1 NC and becomes the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

UFC Flyweight Championship

Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno vs Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo

Round 1:

Figueiredo immediately locked on a standing guillotine choke as Moreno clinched and took him down. Moreno landed on top in half-guard and Figueiredo kept him trapped in the arm-in guillotine. He passed to side control, but Figueiredo swept for the bottom and the fight returned to the feet. Moreno landed an overhand right and he clinched after an exchange of right hooks. Figueiredo stayed on his feet and Moreno landed an elbow on the break. He took Figueiredo down and Figueiredo attacked with a kneebar into an inverted heel hook late in the close round. 10-9 Moreno by a slim margin.

Round 2:

Figueiredo took Moreno down very early in the second round, but he could not keep him down and Moreno got back to his feet. Moreno landed a lead left hook and an inside-leg kick. Figueiredo reversed a takedown, but Moreno swept and stood. Figueiredo pulled guard with a tight guillotine choke and Moreno calmly freed his neck. Moreno spent the remainder of the round on top and both men landed elbows shortly before the bell. 10-9 Moreno.

Round 3:

Moreno hurt Figueiredo with a left hook in the third round and Figueiredo tried to call for a timeout even though the strike appeared to be completely legal. Time was not called and Moreno took Figueiredo down. Figueiredo’s eye swelled up as Moreno punched from top position. He passed to side control with 25 seconds remaining and then to North-South. 10-9 Moreno.

Figueiredo’s right eye was completely shut between rounds and the cageside doctor waved off the fight.

Winner: Brandon Moreno by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 5:00 of round three. He improves to 21-6-2 and becomes the Undisputed UFC Flyweight Champion.

Gilbert “Durinho” Burns vs Neil “The Haitian Sensation” Magny

Round 1:

After a tentative opening 90 seconds, Burns landed an overhand right and he scored a body-lock takedown into side control. Magny prevented Burns from passing to mount, but Burns eventually got there and he tried to isolate Magny’s right arm. Magny freed the arm, but Burns instantly locked on an arm-triangle choke. He passed back to side control to tighten the choke and Magny tapped out.

Winner: Gilbert Burns by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 4:15 of round one. He improves to 21-5-0.

Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade vs “Lucky” Lauren Murphy

Round 1:

Andrade scored with two leg kicks and a quick flurry of punches. She attempted a flying switch kick that Murphy blocked. A lead left hook stunned Murphy and Andrade followed up with two more hard leg kicks. She backed Murphy up with a one-two and then quickly battled back to her feet after Murphy briefly took her down. Andrade remained aggressive with punches and she stunned Murphy again with two right-left combos. Murphy finally tripped Andrade late in the round, but Andrade got to her feet and pressed forward with punches again. 10-8 Andrade.

Round 2:

Andrade backed Murphy up with four lead left hooks in the second round and then shrugged off a takedown attempt. Andrade landed a four-punch combo and she followed that up with another flurry of punches before stuffing another takedown. Andrade used a leg kick to set up a one-two and she sprawled to defend against a Murphy takedown. The fighters returned to their feet and Andrade landed four more punches. She finished the round by chasing after Murphy and hurting her with a final punching barrage. 10-8 Andrade.

Round 3:

The final round began with Andrade landing another quick combination and she prevented Murphy from clinching. Murphy finally closed the distance and it was Andrade who took her down against the cage. Murphy eyed a kimura from the bottom and Andrade pulled her arm free. The fight returned to the feet and Andrade unloaded with punches. She attacked Murphy’s body and bloodied face with looping left and right hooks. In the final 30 seconds, Andrade landed lead left hooks and right uppercuts, and she closed out the round with a final flurry of hooks. 10-8 Andrade.

Winner: Jéssica Andrade by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26) after three rounds. She improves to 24-9-0.

Johnny Walker vs Paul “Bearjew” Craig

Round 1:

Walker hurt Craig with a right hook as Craig looked to close the distance early in the fight. Craig grabbed on to Walker’s leg, but Walker dropped him with more right hooks and backfists. Craig maintained his grip on Walker’s leg as Walker blasted him with hammerfists until the brief fight was stopped.

Winner: Johnny Walker by TKO (Punches) at 2:16 of round one. He improves to 20-7-0.

