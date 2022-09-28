Invicta Fighting Championships held its latest all-female fight card tonight at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma. Invicta FC 49 was headlined by an Invicta FC Atomweight Championship bout between reigning champion Jéssica Correa Delboni and challenger Jillian “Lionheart” DeCoursey.

In the flyweight co-main event, Maiju “Mountain Momma” Suotama faced off against Ketlen “Esquentadinha” Souza. Elsewhere on the card tonight, Liz “The Titan” Tracy took on Valesca “Tina Black” Machado in a strawweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Invicta FC 49 card.

Invicta FC Atomweight Championship

Jillian “Lionheart” DeCoursey vs Jéssica “The Queen” Correa Delboni

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin Nix. Delboni kicked at DeCoursey’s lead leg during the opening 90 seconds and DeCoursey threw a lead left hook. Delboni continue to throw leg kicks and DeCoursey landed an overhand right. Delboni clinched and both women landed knees to the body as they battled against the cage. Delboni got DeCoursey down, but DeCoursey rolled through and reversed into top position. She took mount and dropped punches, then locked on a tight rear-naked choke after Delboni gave up her back. Delboni held on momentarily before tapping out.

Winner: Jillian DeCoursey by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:49 of round one. She improves to 6-3-0 and becomes the new Invicta FC Atomweight Champion.

Ketlen “Esquentadinha” Souza vs Maiju “Mountain Momma” Suotama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Souza landed leg kicks right away and Suotama countered with short uppercuts after securing a clinch. Souza held her in a standing guillotine choke and Suotama escaped. Souza landed two body kicks and Suotama shot in for a takedown. She held Souza against the cage until Souza reversed the clinch and turned her around. Souza kneed Suotama’s thigh until the fighters were separated with 20 seconds to go. Souza threw a flying switch knee to the body and a spinning wheel kick just before the bell. 10-9 Souza.

Round 2:

Souza landed a lead left hook and a body kick to begin the second round. She moved in and out quickly and Suotama struggled to land anything. She tried to take Souza down and Souza countered with a knee to the body. A clinch battle ensued against the cage until the fighters were separated. Souza landed a left hook to Suotama’s liver and she threw a variety of kicks in the final minute. Souza backed Suotama up to the cage after landing a flurry to the body. 10-9 Souza.

Round 3:

Suotama blocked a head kick and tried to counter with a right hand in round three, but Souza avoided it. She hurt Suotama with a liver kick and narrowly missed with a spinning hook kick. One more body kick and a straight left hand scored for Souza from the southpaw stance. Souza landed another liver kick and jumped forward with a flying knee attempt that missed. The fighters traded leg kicks and Souza grazed with a winging overhand right. She stuffed a Suotama takedown attempt and landed a right hand at the bell. 10-9 Souza.

Winner: Ketlen Souza by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 12-3-0.

Valesca “Tina Black” Machado vs Liz “The Titan” Tracy

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin Nix. Tracy started at a frenetic pace and aggressively moved forward with jabs. Machado countered with a right hook and Tracy clinched. Machado pushed her away and she landed a left hook as Tracy threw a leg kick. Machado avoided another clinch attempt and landed a knee to Tracy’s body. She connected with a nice right cross and then an overhand right soon after. Tracy landed kicks to Machado’s lead leg and body. Machado scored with a hard uppercut and a flying switch knee. The round ended with an exchange of right hooks in a clinch. 10-9 Machado.

Round 2:

Machado countered Tracy’s kick attempts with lead left hooks and right hands in the second round until Tracy attempted a takedown. Machado reversed it and stood up. Tracy followed and Machado scored with a right-left combo. Tracy countered a left hook from Machado by taking her down, and she hopped on Machado’s back as the fighters rose to their feet. Tracy dragged Machado down again and she attempted a kimura during a scramble. Machado freed her arm and returned to her feet. She landed a one-two and followed with a straight right hand. Tracy attempted a takedown and Machado reversed it. The round ended with Machado taking Tracy’s back on the feet. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Machado.

Round 3:

Machado cracked Tracy with a hard right hand very early in round three. Each time Tracy tried to close the distance, Machado backed her up with a jab or a right hook. Tracy ducked into an uppercut from Machado, but she landed a right hand as Machado threw a leg kick. A hard right hook from Machado backed Tracy up. Machado followed with a three-punch flurry and she took Tracy’s back. The fighters separated and Machado landed two right hands. 10-9 Machado.

Winner: Valesca Machado by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 10-3-0, 1 NC.

Kaytlin “Katniss” Neil vs Hannah “The Hurricane” Guy

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Neil struck first with a body kick and three jabs, followed by a right hand. Guy’s face turned red around her left eye and Neil attempted an axe kick. When Guy initiated a clinch, Neil took her back. Guy was able to shake Neil off and the fighters resumed striking on the feet. Neil landed two body kicks and a counter left hook as Guy closed the distance. Neil rocked Guy with a right hook, then dropped her with a left-right combo. Guy recovered quickly on the ground and the fighters stood back up. 10-9 Neil.

Round 2:

Neil used her jab to set up leg kicks in the second round, but Guy fared better than in round one by landing counter left hooks. She jabbed and Neil landed a front kick to her liver. Another liver kick hurt Guy and she covered up to the body as Neil battered her with a hard flurry of punches. Guy tried for a desperation takedown and resorted to pulling guard. Neil stood up and forced Guy to follow. Neil threw two head kicks that partially landed late in the round, and she landed a combination before the bell. 10-9 Neil, if not a 10-8.

Round 3:

Guy began the final round by clinching, but Neil broke free right away and she landed a right hook. Neil used her jab to keep Guy at bay, but Guy caught a kick and she tried to take Neil down against the cage. Neil defended and separated from the clinch once more. She landed a jab-cross combo and a front kick to Guy’s liver. Neil jabbed and went high with a head kick that Guy partially blocked. The fighters clinched with 20 seconds to go and Neil attacked Guy’s body with knees and left hooks. 10-9 Neil.

Winner: Kaytlin Neil by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 6-4-0.

Poliana Botelho vs Helen “Iansã” Peralta

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin Nix. Peralta clinched with Botelho right away and held her against the cage. Botelho eventually reversed the clinch, and she held Peralta against the cage for quite some time, but she made a mistake by attempting a spinning back elbow and that allowed Peralta to take control of the clinch again. Botelho turned her around and Peralta threw short knees to her body. Largely uneventful round. 10-9 Botelho by a very slim margin.

Round 2:

Botelho countered a clinch from Peralta with a takedown in the second round. She held Peralta down until Peralta worked back to her feet against the cage. In the final minute, Botelho scored another takedown into Peralta’s guard. Peralta punched from the bottom and Botelho finished the round with right hands to her body. 10-9 Botelho.

Round 3:

The fighters once again battled for position in a clinch against the cage. They briefly separated after a hook to the liver from Peralta, who clinched again after Botelho landed a knee. She secured a Thai clinch and scored with four more knees. Peralta prevented Botelho from taking her down and she landed a lead left hook. With seconds remaining, Peralta landed two hooks to Botelho’s body and tied her up in a final clinch. 10-9 Botelho due to damage.

Winner: Poliana Botelho by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 9-5-0.

Montserrat “Monster” Rendon vs Brittney “The Quiet Storm” Cloudy

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Cloudy moved in and out early in the fight, and the fighters traded right hands. Rendon landed a right hook and Cloudy continued to move from side to side. She jabbed and prevented Rendon from clinching. Cloudy landed a right cross and she threw more jabs. After an exchange of right hooks, Rendon clinched with Cloudy against the fence. Cloudy pushed her away and she countered a Rendon spinning backfist attempt with a right hand to the side of her face. 10-9 Cloudy.

Round 2:

Cloudy landed a right cross and a knee in the second round. Rendon was unable to clinch and Cloudy kept her on the defensive. She bloodied Rendon’s nose with a right hand and Rendon jabbed. Cloudy landed a jab-cross combo and she backed Rendon up with a right hand. Cloudy continued to move forward with punches, then landed a knee. Rendon answered with a right hook that stopped Cloudy’s forward moveent momentarily. Rendon landed a spinning backfist and Cloudy charged ahead with jabs from both stances. 10-9 Cloudy.

Round 3:

In the final round, Cloudy continued to switch stances while moving in and out with jabs. She parried most of Rendon’s counterpunches and connected with a right cross. Rendon secured a body lock and tried to take Cloudy down, to no avail. Cloudy stayed on her feet against the cage and broke free from the clinch. With 30 seconds to go, Rendon finally scored a leg-sweep takedown. She stood over Cloudy and kicked at her legs. Close final round due to the late takedown. 10-9 Rendon.

Winner: Montserrat Rendon by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 5-0-0.

Shauna “Mama B” Bannon vs Nadia Vera

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kevin Nix. Quick punches were exchanged immediately and Vera used a headlock throw from a clinch to get Bannon down into the scarf hold position. She moved to half-guard and threw short left hands while pinning Bannon’s head against the base of the cage. Bannon got back to full guard and tried to posture for an armbar. Vera defended and Bannon switched to a triangle choke. She kept Vera in the choke throughout the final minute. Close round. 10-9 Bannon due to the late submission attempts.

Round 2:

Bannon got off to a good start with more punching combinations on the feet in round two. Vera landed a right hand and Bannon answered with one of her own before the fighters clinched against the cage. Bannon reversed a takedown and wound up on top in Vera’s half-guard. She mounted Vera and then locked on a triangle choke. Bannon rolled to her back and tightened the choke, and she closed out the round with a series of elbows to the side of Vera’s head. 10-9 Bannon.

Round 3:

Vera scored with a hard right hook as Bannon stepped forward in the final round. She followed with two more hooks and backed Bannon up against the cage. The fighters separated and Bannon jabbed while backing up. Vera tagged her with a four-punch combo and initiated another clinch. Bannon attempted a throw into back control, but Vera was able to turn over into Bannon’s guard and she pinned her head against the base of the cage. Bannon grabbed on to Vera’s right arm and punched her in the face from the bottom. Vera passed to North-South position and Bannon scrambled up to her feet. Vera landed a right hook and Bannon chased after her with punches. She landed a head kick and a flurry that backed Vera up before the bell. Another close round. 10-9 Bannon.

Winner: Shauna Bannon by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 3-0-0.