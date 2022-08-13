UFC On ESPN 41: “Vera vs Cruz” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship travelled to Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California tonight for UFC on ESPN 41: “Vera vs Cruz.” The event was headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Marlon “Chito” Vera and former long-time 135-pound champion Dominick “The Dominator” Cruz.

In tonight’s featherweight co-main event, Nate “The Train” Landwehr took on David “Silent Assassin” Onama. Elsewhere on the main card, undefeated Combate Global tournament champion Yazmin Jauregui battled Iasmin Lucindo at strawweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Marlon “Chito” Vera vs Dominick “The Dominator” Cruz

Round 1:

Cruz moved from side to side and landed a leg kick in the opening minute, then tripped Vera to the mat. He allowed him to stand and landed another leg kick, but Vera dropped him with a counter left hook. Cruz recovered quickly and got back to his feet. Cruz moved forward with a flurry to the body. He charged again at Cruz and landed punches to his face that backed him up to the cage. Another combination scored for Cruz and Vera was forced to retreat again. Cruz took Vera down with 45 seconds to go and Vera almost trapped him in a triangle armbar. Cruz stood up and kicked at Vera’s legs until the bell. 10-9 Cruz.

Round 2:

The second round began with Cruz landing a leg kick and a quick combination. He followed with another leg kick and the fighters traded three-punch combos in close. Cruz maintained a high pace with his strikes and he landed another combination. Vera landed a left hook in response and both men landed right hands. Cruz darted in and out and chopped away at Vera’s leg with kicks. Cruz landed a right-left combo and Vera answered with a right hook. Another right hand scored for Cruz, who shot in for a takedown. Vera stuffed it, but Cruz landed a right hand on the break. Vera attempted a head kick in the final seconds. 10-9 Cruz.

Round 3:

Vera stuck to a counterstriking strategy in the third round until Cruz momentarily backed up. Vera took advantage by closing in and he dropped Cruz with an overhand right. Cruz recovered and circled on the outside. Vera sprawled out of a takedown attempt and he landed two hooks as the fighters stood back up. Cruz walked forward with a jab-cross combo and Vera landed a lead left hook in response. Cruz punched his way into a late clinch and Vera countered with two elbows. Close round. 10-9 Vera.

Round 4:

One minute into the fourth round, Vera dropped Cruz with a long jab. Cruz returned to his feet and he resumed circling on the outside. He landed a one-two and then ducked his head as he prepared to circle to his right. Vera took advantage by landing a vicious kick to the bridge of Cruz’s nose that sent him crashing face-first to the mat. The fight was not immediately stopped, so Vera landed three punches on the ground as a barely-conscious Cruz tried to get to his knees.

Winner: Marlon Vera by KO (Head Kick & Punches) at 2:17 of round four. He improves to 20-7-1.

Nate “The Train” Landwehr vs David “Silent Assassin” Onama

Round 1:

Landwehr landed two leg kicks in the opening minute and Onama answered with a body kick. He connected with a right hook and then backed Landwehr up with two overhand rights. Onama jabbed and dropped Landwehr with a counter right hand as Landwehr threw a leg kick. Landwehr, with significant swelling below his left eye, got back to his feet. Onama dropped him with a big one-two and followed with more punches on the ground. Landwehr got back to his feet once, but Onama suplexed him down and landed punches and elbows from mount. Landwehr gave up his back, then turned over into Onama’s guard. He briefly struck from the top until Onama kicked him off and stood up. Onama pressed forward with punches and Landwehr ended the round with knees to Onama’s body. 10-9 Onama.

Round 2:

Onama had slowed down considerably as the second round began and Landwehr landed jabs and right hands. Onama could not take him down and Landwehr landed knees. He tripped Onama and then landed more knees when Onama stood up. Landwehr pulled Onama down to the mat with an Anaconda Choke attempt, but Onama escaped. Landwehr took his back, but Onama shook him off and stood up. Landwehr followed and landed a knee. He scored with right hands at will as an exhausted Onama struggled to keep his hands up. Landwehr attempted another Anaconda Choke, but Onama was able to escape. Landwehr mounted him and landed punches. Onama gave up his back and a scramble ensued, with both fighters attempting guillotine chokes. They stood up and Landwehr hurt Onama with a combination. Onama dropped to the mat and Landwehr took his back. He landed punches on the ground and mounted Onama once more before the bell. 10-8 Landwehr.

Round 3:

Onama landed a one-two early in the final round, but Landwehr swarmed on him with left and right hooks. Onama fell to the mat and Landwehr began showboating to the crowd. He allowed Onama to stand back up and attacked with knees against the cage. Just when he seemed to be out of the fight, Onama landed a big right hand that backed Landwehr up. He closed in with more punches, but Landwehr recovered and trapped Onama in a clinch. Landwehr threw knees to Onama’s face and Onama broke free. He landed another right hand and Landwehr took his back. When the fighters separated, Landwehr landed a head kick. He dropped Onama with a knee and took top position in side control. Landwehr stood and allowed Onama to follow. He landed a right hand, but Onama dropped him with a late flurry. Incredible fight. 10-9 Landwehr.

Winner: Nate Landwehr by Majority Decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28) after three rounds. He improves to 16-4-0.

Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo

Round 1:

Hard right hands were exchanged early in the fight. Jauregui landed a leg kick and a lead left hook, then shrugged off a Lucindo clinch attempt. Huge punches were exchanged and Lucindo backed Jauregui up. Jauregui reset and Lucindo landed a leg kick. She countered a kick from Jauregui with a left-right combo. Lucindo landed an overhand right and Jauregui answered with a leg kick. Lucindo pressed forward with punches and she landed another left-right combo. Lucindo clinched and Jauregui landed an elbow over the top. Lucindo held her against the cage and both women landed knees to the body. Close round. 10-9 Lucindo.

Round 2:

Jauregui landed a hard right hand in the second round and she avoided Lucindo’s looping counters. The fighters traded left hooks and Jauregui’s had more of an impact. Lucindo clinched and Jauregui reversed it against the cage. Jauregui landed a leg kick after the fighters separated and she continued to press the action. Both women landed combinations in close and Jauregui slipped after a front kick from Lucindo. Jauregui stood and landed a quick combination. The round ended with an exchange of heavy punches. Lucindo landed the better shots in the final seconds, but the round belonged to Jauregui. 10-9 Jauregui.

Round 3:

After an exchange of punches in the final round, Lucindo landed a spinning back kick to the body. Both women landed left hooks and Jauregui followed with a hard right hand. Lucindo landed a counter right hook and then followed with another one as Jauregui stepped forward. Lucindo landed a right hook and then a lead left hand as the fight entered its final minute. Jauregui attempted a spinning wheel kick and the fight ended with an exchange of right hands. Very close fight. 10-9 Jauregui, barely.

Winner: Yazmin Jauregui by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 9-0-0.

Azamat “The Professional” Murzakanov vs Devin “Brown Bear” Clark

Round 1:

Murzakanov landed an overhand left that backed Clark up in the opening minute and he followed with another one soon after. Clark kept his distance and offered very little offence. Murzakanov landed overhand lefts each time Clark took a step forward. Clark stunned Murzakanov with a head kick in the final minute, but Murzakanov clinched with him and threw short knees while trying for a trip takedown. 10-9 Murzakanov, as Clark’s head kick was his only significant strike of the round.

Round 2:

Murzakanov hurt Clark with an overhand left in the second round and he closed in with more punches, but Clark weathered the storm. Murzakanov landed an overhand left and then a left hook to the body. He clinched with Clark and held him against the cage until Clark broke free. Murzakanov dropped him with a left hand and followed with punches on the ground. Once more, Clark survived and he tried to tie Murzakanov up from the bottom. Clark kicked Murzakanov off and got to his feet. The fighters clinched late in the round and Clark held Murzakanov against the cage. 10-9 Murzakanov.

Round 3:

In the final round, Murzakanov backed Clark up and dropped him with a left hook to the liver. He followed with punches on the ground as Clark covered up. Murzakanov continued to land punches as Clark turtled and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Azamat Murzakanov by TKO (Punches) at 1:18 of round three. He improves to 12-0-0.

Priscila “Zombie Girl” Cachoeira vs Ariane “Queen of Violence” Lipski

Round 1:

Hard punches were exchanged early in the fight and Cachoeira landed a three-punch flurry. Lipski fired back with a hard combination of her own, but Cachoeira charged forward with more punches and she dropped Lipski with a right hook. Lipski covered up on the ground and Lipski unloaded with a barrage of punches. She continued to drop punches until the fight was finally stopped.

Winner: Priscila Cachoeira by TKO (Punches) at 1:05 of round one. She improves to 12-4-0.

Gerald “GM3” Meerschaert vs Bruno “Blindado” Silva

Round 1:

Body kicks were exchanged in the opening minute and Silva just missed with a left hook. He landed a leg kick and an overhand left, then followed with a lunging jab. Meerschaert landed a body kick and he connected with a left hook after ducking under a Silva one-two. Meerschaert took Silva down and struck from the top with punches. Late in the round, he postured up and landed hard strikes from the top, then looked for a guillotine choke in the final seconds. 10-9 Meerschaert.

Round 2:

Silva chased after Meerschaert with punches in the second round, but Meerschaert circled away to his right and avoided damage. Silva eventually landed a right hook and Meerschaert tried to trap him in a standing guillotine choke. Silva escaped and he landed a body kick, then shrugged off a takedown attempt. Meerschaert landed a body kick and then went high with a head kick that landed flush. Silva was unfazed and he landed a quick combination that forced Meerschaert to quickly circle away from the cage. Meerschaert landed two leg kicks and a knee to the body. Jabs were exchanged late in the round and Silva slipped while throwing a left hook. Closer round. 10-9 Meerschaert.

Round 3:

Meerschaert landed kicks to Silva’s lead leg and upper body in the final round, but he was unable to secure a clinch. Silva landed a one-two combination and a lead right hook. Meerschaert tried to clinch with him again, then floored Silva with a left hook. Silva collapsed in a seated position and Meerschaert continued to land punches on the ground. The fight was not stopped, so Meerschaert locked on a power guillotine choke and Silva tapped out.

Winner: Gerald Meerschaert by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:39 of round three. He improves to 35-15-0.

