UFC 277: “Peña vs Nunes 2” Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas tonight for UFC 277: “Peña vs Nunes 2.” The event featured a UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship rematch between Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña and former champ Amanda “Lioness” Nunes.

In the co-feature, Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno faced off against Kai “Don’t Blink” Kara-France for the UFC Interim Flyweight Championship. Elsewhere on the main card tonight, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis made his return against Sergei Pavlovich in a featured heavyweight matchup.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Amanda “Lioness” Nunes vs Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña

Round 1:

Nunes opened the fight in the southpaw stance and threw a body kick that Peña blocked. Peña stepped forward with a left-right combo and Nunes countered with a chopping leg kick. She landed a lead right hook and followed with a left. When Peña tried to close the distance, Nunes cracked her with two lead right hooks that dropped Peña to a knee. She returned to her feet and Nunes landed another right hook. Peña regained her footing and landed an overhand right. She followed up with a stiff jab and countered a Nunes clinch with a knee. Peña landed a big right hook and Nunes answered with one of her own before the bell. Good round. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 2:

Nunes dropped Peña with a lead right hook early in the second round. She allowed Peña to stand and Peña took a moment to regain her footing. Nunes dropped her with another counter right hook and once again allowed Peña to return to her feet. Peña landed a three-punch combo and then a lead left hook. Nunes scored with a one-two combo and then dropped Peña with a left cross. In the final 30 seconds, Nunes landed a right hook to Peña’s temple and the round ended in a clinch. 10-8 Nunes due to the knockdowns.

Round 3:

Early in round three, Nunes threw a spinning back elbow that landed to Peña’s body. Peña clinched and Nunes reversed it against the cage. Peña pushed her away and Nunes landed a counter right hook as Peña charged forward. Nunes secured a body lock and tripped Peña down into side control. Peña fought back to full guard and Nunes landed an elbow from the top. Peña threw up her legs for a triangle choke and Nunes avoided danger. She landed two left hands and a hard elbow from the top, which opened a bad cut on Peña’s hairline. Peña attempted an omoplata and Nunes pulled her arm out. She passed to half-guard and closed out the round with short elbows. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 4:

Nunes took Peña down right away in the fourth round. Peña tried again for an omoplata and Nunes punished her with punches from the top after freeing her arm. Nunes fought off a triangle choke as well and then a tight armbar. Nunes was clearly in danger, but she stayed calm and managed to escape from the hold. Nunes wound up on top in side control and Peña got back to full guard. Nunes postured up with elbows while pinning Peña’s head against the base of the cage. Peña threw up her legs for another armbar and Nunes pulled her arm out. The fighters stood and Nunes took a bloodied Peña down. When Peña attempted a triangle choke, Nunes stood up and Peña followed. Nunes landed a one-two and Peña countered with a right hook. Nunes took her down late in the round. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 5:

The final round began with another Nunes takedown into Peña’s guard. Blood continued to pour from the cut on Peña’s upper forehead, but she postured for another triangle choke. Nunes escaped and held Peña in a front headlock as Peña bled all over the mat. Nunes took Peña down into side control and Peña got back to half-guard while working for a kimura. Nunes countered by taking Peña’s back and she retook top position in Peña’s half-guard. Peña regained full guard again and Nunes landed an elbow. She stood over Peña and then dropped a hard right hand to her face. Nunes took Peña’s back and trapped her in a neck crank, but the blood allowed Peña to escape. Nunes punched from the top, then stood up and the bell sounded. 10-9 Nunes.

Winner: Amanda Nunes by Unanimous Decision (50-43, 50-44, 50-45) after five rounds. She improves to 22-5-0 and becomes the new UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship

Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno vs Kai “Don’t Blink” Kara-France

Round 1:

Both men pawed out with jabs early in the fight and time was called when Moreno was kicked in the groin. Action resumed and Moreno kept his distance until he landed a leg kick and a lead left hook. Kara-France scored with an overhand right that led to a clinch, but Moreno took his back and Kara-France had to act quickly to scramble free. Kara-France landed another right hand to Moreno’s jaw in the final minute. Close round. 10-9 Moreno by a slim margin.

Round 2:

Kara-France countered a jab from Moreno with a solid leg kick in the second round. Moreno landed leg and body kicks while moving forward. He ducked under a Kara-France head kick and took his back in a clinch. Moreno got Kara-France down to a knee, but he could not hold him there. Kara-France stood up and he sprawled out of a Moreno takedown attempt. Kara-France jabbed and Moreno landed an overhand right. He stpped forward with a right hand and ate a short counter left hook from Kara-France. When Moreno attempted a head kick, Kara-France swept out his leg. Moreno returned to his feet and he countered Kara-France’s leg kicks with a one-two. Another competitive round. 10-9 Moreno.

Round 3:

Kara-France caught a kick and swept out Moreno’s leg early in round three. He worked from the top in Moreno’s guard as Moreno threw elbows from the bottom. Moreno scrambled up, but Kara-France cracked him with three uppercuts on the way. A cut was opened below Moreno’s right eye, but he kept the pressure on Kara-France with jabs. Kara-France scored with a quick one-two and he lunged forward with a lead left hook. Kara-France landed a series of leg kicks and Moreno responded with one of his own. He followed up with a body kick and stuffed a Kara-France takedown attempt. Moreno then dropped Kara-France with a vicious kick to the liver. Kara-France covered up on the ground as Moreno followed up with punches, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Brandon Moreno by TKO (Kick To The Body & Punches) at 4:34 of round three. He improves to 20-6-2 and becomes the UFC Interim Flyweight Champion.

Sergei Pavlovich vs Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis

Round 1:

Pavlovich closed the distance early in the fight and he stunned Lewis with a right hook to the jaw. Pavlovich landed more right hands and Lewis retreated to the cage. Pavlovich continued to throw punches and Lewis fell face-first to the mat. Referee Dan Miragliotta intervened to stop the fight, but Lewis quickly rose to his feet and protested the stoppage.

Winner: Sergei Pavlovich by TKO (Punches) at 0:55 of round one. He improves to 16-1-0.

Alexandre “The Cannibal” Pantoja vs Alex Perez

Round 1:

Hard punches were exchanged right away and Pantoja tripped Perez into back control. Perez stood up with Pantoja on his back and Pantoja attempted a face crank. He switched to a neck crank and Perez quickly tapped out.

Winner: Alexandre Pantoja by Submission (Neck Crank) at 1:31 of round one. He improves to 25-5-0.

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony “Lionheart” Smith

Round 1:

After a cautious opening minute, both men landed leg kicks and Smith went high with two kicks to Ankalaev’s upper body. Ankalaev landed a lead right hook and he scored with a hard inside-leg kick. Ankalaev threw a head kick that was partially blocked and he followed with another chopping leg kick. Smith fell and Ankalaev kicked at his leg on the ground. The bell sounded and Smith noticeably limped back to his corner. 10-9 Ankalaev.

Round 2:

Smith was unable to put much weight on his left leg in the second round and his punches suffered as a result. He clinched with Ankalaev and attempted a takedown, but Ankalaev defended and Smith was forced to try to pull guard. Ankalaev postured up with punches from the top and Smith held him in a body lock. Ankalaev broke his grip and landed more punches, and Smith gave up his back. Ankalaev continued to punch until the fight was stopped. Smith indicated that he had sustained a broken leg during the first round.

Winner: Magomed Ankalaev by TKO (Punches) at 3:09 of round two. He improves to 17-1-0.