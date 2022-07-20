Invicta Fighting Championships held its latest all-female fight card tonight at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado. Invicta FC 48 was headlined by an Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship bout between new titleholder Taneisha “Triple Threat” Tennant and challenger “Big Bad” Olga Rubin.

In the bantamweight co-main event, UFC veteran Talita Bernardo faced off against Yana “Naná” Gadelha. Elsewhere on the card tonight, Liana “Li” Ferreira Pirosin met Kristina “Warhorse” Williams in a featured flyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Invicta FC 48 card.

Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship

Taneisha “Triple Threat” Tennant vs “Big Bad” Olga Rubin

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Bobby Wombacher. Both fighters pawed out with cautious jabs and leg kicks in the opening minute until Rubin clinched and took Tennant down. Tennant returned to her feet and Rubin held her in a clinch. Tennant threw knees to Rubin’s body and she prevented Rubin from taking her down. The fighters separated and resumed trading leg kicks. Rubin landed a left cross and Tennant responded with a leg kick, jab combo. An overhand right scored for Tennant, who pressed forward with a variety of kicks in the final 30 seconds. Close round. 10-9 Tennant.

Round 2:

Tennant blocked a head kick from Rubin in the second round and both women landed leg kicks. Rubin landed a straight left and ate a right cross from Tennant in return. Tennant scored with an overhand right and then backed Rubin up with a right hook. Rubin clinched and the fighters exchanged knees to the body against the cage. Tennant reversed the clinch and Rubin backed away after landing a knee. Tennant was the aggressor late in the round and she landed right hooks and two knees to the body. 10-9 Tennant.

Round 3:

In the third round, Tennant jabbed early on and Rubin landed a front kick to the body. She scored a brief takedown and then held Tennant against the fence. Tennant was more active in the clinch and she landed knees to the body until Rubin backed away. Tennant kicked at Rubin’s legs and Rubin was content to circle away as Tennant closed in with a flurry of punches. 10-9 Tennant.

Round 4:

Jab-cross combos were exchanged in the fourth round and Tennant countered a clinch from Rubin with a hard elbow over the top. She took Rubin down and Rubin tried to use a partial rubber guard to hold her in place from the bottom. That prevented Tennant from posturing up, but Rubin did nothing from bottom position other than holding on to her own leg behind Tennant’s head. That continued all the way until the bell. 10-9 Tennant.

Round 5:

Rubin attempted a takedown to begin the final round and Tennant stayed on her feet against the cage. Rubin held her there for the next two minutes until Tennant broke free and landed a combination. Rubin responded with a nice left cross and she took Tennant’s back in a standing clinch. She got Tennant down to a knee and Tennant rose to her feet against the cage. Rubin landed an overhand left and Tennant backed her up with a counter right hook. She sprawled out of a Rubin takedown and attacked with knees to the body and elbows. One more knee and two right hands landed for Tennant in the final seconds. Another close round. 10-9 Tennant due to damage.

Winner: Taneisha Tennant by Split Decision (50-45, 48-47, 47-48) after five rounds. She improves to 5-1-0 and remains the Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion.

Talita Bernardo vs Yana “Naná” Gadelha

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Joe Coca. Gadelha landed a one-two early in the fight and Bernardo replied with a body kick. After a right hand from Gadelha, Bernardo shot in and took her down into side control. When Bernardo went for a kimura, Gadelha swept into top position and she landed short elbows to Bernardo’s face from her half-guard. Gadelha almost took Bernardo’s back, but she then switched her focus to a kneebar in a scramble. Bernardo was in some danger momentarily, but she freed her leg and the round ended with Gadelha on top. 10-9 Gadelha.

Round 2:

Bernardo secured a takedown into side control in the second round and she quickly took Gadelha’s back. Bernardo worked for a rear-naked choke and Gadelha initially defended. Bernardo adjusted her grip and got her bicep under Gadelha’s chin. She tightened the choke and Gadelha was forced to submit.

Winner: Talita Bernardo by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:39 of round two. She improves to 8-4-0.

Kristina “Warhorse” Williams vs Liana “Li” Ferreira Pirosin

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Bobby Wombacher. Pirosin struck first with a leg kick and then a right-left combo as Williams closed the distance. Williams finished a combination with a leg kick and Pirosin landed a counter left hook. Williams went high with a head kick that was partially blocked. Pirosin’s right eye began to redden as Williams landed jabs. Williams dropped Pirosin with a left-right combo and quickly took her back on the ground. She locked on a tight rear-naked choke and Pirosin tapped out.

Winner: Kristina Williams by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:16 of round one. She improves to 6-3-0.

Isis “Fight Queen” Verbeek vs Melissa “La Bella Bestia” Oddessa Parker

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Joe Coca. Oddessa landed overhand lefts early in the fight, but Verbeek answered with a combination and three knees to the body after Oddessa clinched. More knees scored for Verbeek before she separated from the clinch. Oddessa jabbed and landed a quick flurry that caused the right side of Verbeek’s face to redden. Verbeek attempted two head kicks that were blocked and Oddessa landed a lead right hook. She blocked another head kick, but Verbeek landed two knees to her face from a Thai clinch. Late in the round, Oddessa landed a right hook as Verbeek jumped into the air with a flying knee attempt. Close round. 10-9 Verbeek.

Round 2:

Verbeek dropped Oddessa right away with a flying switch knee in round two. Oddessa got back to her feet, but Verbeek punished her with more knees and she reversed an Oddessa takedown attempt. Oddessa worked back to her feet and Verbeek landed a leg kick. Oddessa closed the distance with a combination and Verbeek began to slow down. She lunged forward with a combination, however, and Oddessa landed a counter right hook. Another right hand scored for Oddessa, followed by two left hooks. She punched her way into a clinch and Verbeek landed two knees to the body. Oddessa rocked Verbeek with a flurry of punches late in the round, but Verbeek held on and made it to the bell. Another close round. 10-9 Verbeek due to the early knockdown.

Round 3:

Oddessa initiated an early clinch and she landed short right hands until Verbeek countered with a knee. The fighters separated and exchanged leg kicks. Oddessa landed a right-left combo and then charged forward with more punches. Verbeek answered with a series of knees to Oddessa’s upper body. Verbeek escaped from the clinch with one minute to go, but Oddessa tied her up again and both women landed knees. Verbeek mixed in elbows over the top late in the round. Very close fight. 10-9 Oddessa.

Winner: Isis Verbeek by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 5-1-0.

Amber Leibrock vs Morgan “Mad Dog” Frier

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Bobby Wombacher. The fighters clinched right away and Frier held Leibrock against the cage. Leibrock countered with knees to the body and she eventually broke free from the clinch. Frier landed an overhand right and she initiated another clinch, but Leibrock scored with three knees to her face. Leibrock reversed a takedown into half-guard and she landed left hands to the side of Frier’s face. Frier rolled over and gave up her back, which allowed Leibrock to lock on a rear-naked choke for the tapout win.

Winner: Amber Leibrock by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:09 of round one. She improves to 6-4-0.

Auttumn “The Natural” Norton vs Maria “Black Mountain” Djukic

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Joe Coca. Norton landed an early right hook and Djukic responded with a leg kick, which prompted Norton to bob and weave. Djukic landed two more leg kicks and Norton backed her up with a lead left hook. She followed up with a front kick to the body and then dropped Djukic with another lead left hand. Djukic got back to her feet and Norton held her in a clinch against the cage. The fighters separated and both landed leg kicks. Djukic went high with two head kicks and she followed with a combination. Norton answered with a right hand, but she began to bleed heavily from her nose. Djukic landed two leg kicks and Norton backed her up with a left hook at the bell. 10-9 Norton.

Round 2:

Norton ducked under a one-two from Djukic and chopped away at her lead leg with two kicks. Dujkic finished a combination with a body kick, but Norton dropped her with a counter left hook. She followed with more punches on the ground as a dazed Djukic rolled to her side and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Auttumn Norton by TKO (Punches) at 1:02 of round two. She improves to 2-1-0.