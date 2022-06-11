UFC 275: “Teixeira vs Procházka” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore tonight for UFC 275: “Teixeira vs Procházka.” The event was headlined by a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between champion Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiří “Denisa” Procházka.

In the co-main event, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko defended her title against Taila Santos. Also on the main card, former champs Weili “Magnum” Zhang and Joanna Jędrzejczyk faced off in a strawweight rematch. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC 275.

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Jiří “Denisa” Procházka vs Glover Teixeira

Round 1:

Teixeira landed a body kick in the opening seconds and he threw another one when Procházka switched stances. Teixeira lifted up Procházka’s leg and dumped him to the mat, then went to work with punches from Procházka’s guard. Procházka tried to stand up against the cage and Teixeira dragged him back down. Teixeira moved to North-South position and Procházka exploded up to his feet. He bloodied Teixeira’s nose with a left cross and then followed with a body kick, but Teixeira took him down into mount. He rained down elbows and Procházka gave up his back. Teixeira got too high and Procházka shook him off. He finished the round with punches and elbows from the top. 10-9 Teixeira despite Procházka’s last-ditch rally.

Round 2:

Procházka landed a front kick to Teixeira’s face in round two and he used long jabs to keep Teixeira at a distance. Teixeira landed an overhand right, but Procházka stunned him with a right hand and a jumping knee. He followed up with another right hook and Teixeira dropped levels for a takedown. Procházka stayed on his feet and he landed a left cross and another knee. Teixeira could not get Procházka down and Procházka landed an elbow. He flurried with punches, but Teixeira knocked him down with a counter left hook as Procházka jumped at him. Teixeira landed elbows from Procházka’s half-guard and he finished the round by landing elbows from mount that cut Procházka above his left eye. 10-9 Teixeira.

Round 3:

Procházka fought off one takedown from Teixeira in the second round and he landed a right hook to Teixeira’s temple in the process. The fighters traded leg kicks and Procházka landed two hard left hands. Teixeira failed with another takedown attempt and Procházka blasted him with two punches and a knee. Teixeira finally got him down and he landed on top in side control. Procházka got back up and punches were exchanged in close. Procházka landed a left hook to the liver and he followed with two knees. The second one forced Teixeira to dive at Procházka’s ankles, but Procházka pushed him down and struck with punches and elbows from Teixeira’s half-guard. Procházka went for an ill-advised arm-triangle choke and Teixeira took top position. He landed some hard elbows to Procházka’s nose late in the round. 10-9 Procházka.

Round 4:

Teixeira opened the fourth round with a flurry of punches and Procházka, despite slowing down, landed an uppercut in return. Teixeira landed an overhand left and a right hook, then took Procházka down into side control. He mounted Procházka and landed punches before attempting to secure an arm-triangle choke. Procházka turned his head to the side and prevented Teixeira from securing the choke. Teixeira adjusted his grip and passed to the side. The choke was tighter, but Procházka gave the thumbs up sign and escaped. He punched from top position in Teixeira’s half-guard, but Teixeira quickly scrambled and he wound up taking Procházka’s back. Procházka shrugged him off and worked from Teixeira’s guard in the final ten seconds. 10-9 Teixeira.

Round 5:

A right-left combo scored for Teixeira early in round five and he rocked Procházka with a massive right hook. Teixeira attempted to pull guard with a guillotine choke, but that was a mistake and Procházka returned to his feet. Teixeira landed three hooks and then shot in for a takedown. Procházka defended and Teixeira popped him with a jab. He landed two right hooks and then took Procházka down. Teixeira mounted Procházka and Procházka kicked off the fence. That allowed him to landed punches to the side of a kneeling Teixeira’s head. Teixeira rolled unsuccessfully for a kneebar and Procházka locked on a rear-naked choke as Teixeira tried to rise from his knees. Teixeira did not even defend the choke, and he could not break Procházka’s grip, so he tapped out.

Winner: Jiří Procházka by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:32 of round five. He improves to 29-3-1 and becomes the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko vs Taila Santos

Round 1:

Shevchenko tagged Santos with a counter right hook early in the fight and she attempted a spinning back kick. Santos charged forward with punches that missed and Shevchenko tied her up in a clinch. Santos reversed a takedown and she took Shevchenko’s back on the ground. Santos immediately attacked with rear-naked choke attempts and Shevchenko defended. She threw punches behind her head to Santos’s face, but Santos maintained a body triangle until the bell. 10-9 Santos.

Round 2:

The fighters clinched against the cage early in the second round and Santos took Shevchenko down into full guard. Shevchenko attempted a gogoplata from the bottom, but Santos escaped and she punched from the top. Referee Jason Herzog stood the fighters up and Shevchenko landed a body kick. She whipped Santos down to the mat, but Santos rolled through and wound up on top in Shevchenko’s guard again. She landed two elbows to Shevchenko’s face in the final seconds. 10-9 Santos.

Round 3:

Shevchenko landed a spinning back kick to the body in round three and she took Santos down, but Santos stood up immediately. She backed Shevchenko up against the cage and held her in a clinch. Santos took Shevchenko down into back control and then locked on a face crank. Shevchenko separated Santos’s hands, but Santos continued to hunt for chokes until the end of the round. 10-9 Santos.

Round 4:

A clash of heads in the previous round caused Santos’s right eye to rapidly swell up as the fourth round began. Time was called when Shevchenko was kicked in the groin, but action quickly resumed and Shevchenko kicked at the right side of Santos’s body. Santos’s eye closed and Shevchenko picked her shots with single kicks and punches. Santos threw push kicks from a distance and she landed a left hook as Shevchenko closed the distance. Shevchenko landed a left hook and Santos answered with a knee. She took Shevchenko down into half-guard and landed two elbows from the top. Very close round due to the takedown. 10-9 Shevchenko due to damage.

Round 5:

Shevchenko countered a front kick from Santos with an overhand left. She stunned Santos with a combination and then threw her to the mat, but Santos scrambled and took Shevchenko’s back. Shevchenko shook her off and stood up. She landed a lead right hook and Santos took a step back. Shevchenko took Santos down into half-guard and threw palm strikes from the top. Santos elbowed to the body from the bottom and Shevchenko looked to set up an arm-triangle choke. The cage got in the way and Shevchenko held on to top position until the final bell. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Winner: Valentina Shevchenko by Split Decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48) after five rounds. She improves to 24-3-0 and remains the UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion.

Weili “Magnum” Zhang vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Round 1:

Jędrzejczyk opened the action with a leg kick and Zhang immediately countered with a right cross. Jędrzejczyk knocked Zhang down with another leg kick, but she quickly got back to her feet and resumed throwing right hooks. Zhang took Jędrzejczyk down and peppered her with right hands to the face as Jędrzejczyk got to her feet. Zhang took Jędrzejczyk back down into back control, but Jędrzejczyk rolled to her side and Zhang worked from the top in half-guard. Jędrzejczyk got back to her feet and Zhang put her on the mat again. She mounted Jędrzejczyk and battered her with elbows. Jędrzejczyk regained half-guard, but Zhang only intensified her offensive output with elbows. Jędrzejczyk got to her feet with 50 seconds to go and both women landed right hands. Zhang caught a kick and tripped Jędrzejczyk to the mat. 10-9 Zhang.

Round 2:

Zhang used side kicks to keep Jędrzejczyk at bay early in the second round. She began to attack Jędrzejczyk’s body with kicks as well, but Jędrzejczyk landed a leg kick in return. Zhang tried unsuccessfully to throw Jędrzejczyk to the ground. As Jędrzejczyk pressed forward with punches, Zhang countered with a side kick to the body and then spun into a spinning backfist that landed flush on Jędrzejczyk’s neck and sent her crashing unconscious to the canvas.

Winner: Weili Zhang by KO (Spinning Backfist) at 2:28 of round two. She improves to 22-3-0.

Jake “The Celtic Kid” Matthews vs Andre Fialho

Round 1:

Matthews landed a lead right hook and a hard leg kick while switching stances to keep Fialho guessing. He stepped forward with another right hook and then knocked Fialho off-balance with a looping left. Fialho finally connected with a right hand, but Matthews backed him up with a left-right combo. Matthews landed a front kick to the body and a lead left hook. That set off an exchange of huge punches from both men. Matthews landed a hard overhand right, but Fialho cracked him with a right hook to the temple and Matthews fell to the mat just before the bell sounded. Close round. 10-9 Matthews.

Round 2:

In the second round, Matthews backed Fialho up with two left hooks and he wobbled him with a right. Fialho recovered, but Matthews kept pressure on him and he landed two more right hands. Fialho landed a one-two and Matthews immediately backed him up with a counter left hook. He followed up with more punches and Fialho retreated to the cage. Matthews landed a final right hook to Fialho’s temple and Fialho crumpled to the mat.

Winner: Jake Matthews by KO (Punch) at 2:24 of round two. He improves to 18-5-0.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan “Gorets” Emeev

Round 1:

Della Maddalena jabbed and landed a right hand, but Emeev answered with two straight rights and he took Della Maddalena down into a partial side control. Della Maddalena stood up, but Emeev locked on a standing anaconda choke and he used it to pull Della Maddalena back down to the ground. Della Maddalena was in some trouble, but he managed to break Emeev’s grip. The fight returned to the feet and Della Maddalena landed a flurry to Emeev’s face. He dropped him with a left hook to the liver and followed with more punches on the ground as Emeev turtled, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Jack Della Maddalena by TKO (Punches) at 2:32 of round one. He improves to 12-2-0.

