UFC Fight Night 207: “Volkov vs Rozenstruik” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship concluded its latest series of events at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada today with UFC Fight Night 207: “Volkov vs Rozenstruik.” The event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alexander “Drago” Volkov and Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik.

In the featherweight co-main event, Dan “50K” Ige took on Movsar Evloev. Michael “The Lone Wolf” Trizano met Lucas Almeida at 145 pounds, and “Killer” Karine Silva faced Poliana Botelho in a featured women’s flyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 207.

Alexander “Drago” Volkov vs Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik

Round 1:

Volkov jabbed early in the fight and mixed in leg kicks. He grazed with a head kick as Rozenstruik threw a right hook. Rozenstruik connected with two huge left hooks, but Volkov barely flinched. Instead, Volkov fired off a flurry of punches that sent Rozenstruik’s mouthpiece flying and caused him to wilt against the cage. Volkov continued to land right hands as Rozenstruik dropped to a knee and referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Winner: Alexander Volkov by TKO (Punches) at 2:12 of round one. He improves to 35-10-0.

Movsar Evloev vs Dan “50K” Ige

Round 1:

Ige backed Evloev up with a three-punch flurry to begin the fight. Evloev responded with a one-two and Ige landed a counter left hook. Evloev threw a front kick to Ige’s chest and he landed two more jabs. Ige’s right eye began to swell and Evloev wobbled him with a flying knee. He followed with a head kick, but Ige regained his composure. Evloev landed a right hook and then took Ige down into back control. Ige stood up and Evloev slammed him down. Each time Ige got to his feet, Evloev dragged him back down to the mat. Ige finally stood and broke free from the clinch with 40 seconds to go. Evloev landed a kick to his chest before time expired. 10-9 Evloev.

Round 2:

Early in round two, Ige blocked a head kick and he landed a counter left hook. Time was called when Ige was poked in the eye. Action resumed and Evloev landed two uppercuts and a leg kick. Another flying knee scored for Evloev, but Ige was unfazed and he landed a calf kick. Evloev jabbed and landed two right hands, but Ige had success with counter left and right hooks. Evloev secured a double-leg takedown and he spent the remainder of the round striking from the top with punches and elbows. 10-9 Evloev.

Round 3:

Evloev took Ige’s back and dragged him down to the mat. Ige grabbed the cage while getting back to his feet, but he was promptly dumped to the mat again. Evloev retained back control until Ige tried to escape to his feet. Evloev kept him down on his knees and he landed right hands to the side of Ige’s head. Ige rolled to his back and Evloev struck from the top in his guard. Ige tried unsuccessfully for a triangle choke and the fighters stood up. Ige landed a right hook and he was immediately taken down. Evloev landed hammerfists until the end of the fight. 10-9 Evloev.

Winner: Movsar Evloev by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 16-0-0.

Lucas Almeida vs Michael “The Lone Wolf” Trizano

Round 1:

Almeida landed a leg kick and a lead left hook early in the fight. Both men landed leg and body kicks, but Almeida’s had more force behind them. Trizano clinched, but Almeida pushed him away and he landed a left hook, leg kick combo. Trizano tried to clinch again and Almeida escaped. An overhand right and a leg kick scored for Almeida, but Trizano rocked him with a counter hook and a knee. A wobbly Almeida fell to the mat and Trizano followed with punches and elbows. They opened a cut on Almeida’s forehead, but he made it to the bell. 10-9 Trizano due to the late rally.

Round 2:

In the second round, Almeida kicked at Trizano’s lead leg and kept his distance. The fighters exchanged hard right hooks and Trizano backed Almeida up with a stiff jab. Almeida connected with a pair of lead left hooks and he dropped Trizano with a third one. Almeida tried to finish the fight with hammerfists on the ground, but Trizano recovered and held him in his guard. Almeida stood over Trizano and then dove back into Trizano’s guard. The fighters clashed heads in the process and a bad cut was opened above Trizano’s right eye. He scrambled up to his feet and time was called to check on the cut. Action resumed with 20 seconds to go and Almeida countered a left hook from Trizano with one of his own. 10-9 Almeida.

Round 3:

Almeida opened the final round with two leg kicks and an overhand right. He floored Trizano with a big left hook and followed with punches on the ground until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Lucas Almeida by TKO (Punches) at 0:55 of round three. He improves to 14-1-0.

“Killer” Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho

Round 1:

The fighters traded cautious kicks during the opening minute and Botelho landed a hard kick to Silva’s body. Silva partially landed with a head kick and she used her jab to set up a right cross. Both women landed jabs and Silva dropped Botelho with an overhand right. She followed with hammerfists on the ground and passed to side control. Botelho got to her knees and Silva trapped her in a Brabo choke. Botelho could not make it to the bell and tapped out.

Winner: Karine Silva by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 4:55 of round one. She improves to 15-4-0.

Ode “The Jamaican Sensation” Osbourne vs Zarrukh “The Lion” Adashev

Round 1:

Osbourne avoided Adashev’s punches early on. Just as Adashev landed a left hook, Osbourne countered with a looping right over the top. It landed on Adashev’s temple and sent him crashing to the mat. Osbourne followed up with more punches on the ground that left Adashev unconscious and ended the fight.

Winner: Ode Osbourne by KO (Punches) at 1:01 of round one. He improves to 11-4-0, 1 NC.

“Atomic” Alonzo Menifield vs Askar “Black Jaguar” Mozharov

Round 1:

Menifield landed a right hook to begin the fight and he took Mozharov down into half-guard. Mozharov got back to full guard and Menifield peppered him with short right hands. He passed to half-guard again and almost got to side control. Mozharov swept and stood up, and he partially landed with a head kick. Menifield secured a body-lock takedown into side control and he moved to a top-side crucifix. Menifield dropped elbows and punches to Mozharov’s face. He dropped a final salvo of elbows and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Alonzo Menifield by TKO (Elbows) at 4:40 of round one. He improves to 12-3-0.

