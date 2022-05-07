Deep Jewels 37 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels made its return to the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday afternoon for Deep Jewels 37, which featured three championship fights. The event was headlined by the finals of the promotion’s flyweight grand prix, which crowned the inaugural Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion.

In the co-main event, Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion Saori Oshima defended against 17-year-old prospect Moeri Suda. Yoko Higashi and “King” Reina Miura met in a rematch for the inaugural Deep Jewels Featherweight Championship. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 37.

Deep Jewels Flyweight Championship [GP Final] – 2×5

Rin Nakai vs Shizuka Sugiyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Sugiyama lands an early left hook and Nakai settles for a clinch after briefly working for a single-leg takedown. Sugiyama counters with knees and breaks free. She lands a body kick, but Nakai scores a double-leg takedown and immediately attacks with an armbar. Sugiyama defends, so Nakai gives up on the armbar and moves to mount. Sugiyama gets back to half-guard and Nakai then passes to side control. She locks on one more armbar and this time referee Uematsu intervenes to wave off the fight.

Winner: Rin Nakai by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:53 of round one. She improves to 25-2-1 and becomes the inaugural Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion.

Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship – 3×5

Saori Oshima vs Moeri Suda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Suda hurts Oshima with an early front kick, but Oshima takes her down with an osoto gari throw and passes to half-guard. She uses a kimura to improve her position and moves to side control. Suda tries to scramble from the bottom, but Oshima maintains her grip on the kimura. The hold gets tighter on Suda’s arm and referee Fukuda steps in.

Winner: Saori Oshima by Technical Submission (Kimura) at 2:58 of round one. She improves to 8-3-0 and remains the Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion.

Deep Jewels Featherweight Championship – 3×5

Yoko Higashi vs “King” Reina Miura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Both fighters circle to the left and Miura lands a right hook. Higashi attempts a double-leg takedown, but Miura sprawls and lands a knee. Higashi clinches and Miura continues to throw knees. The fighters exchange kicks and jabs, and Miura clinches once more. She lands a knee late in the round.

Round 2:

Miura lands a right hook and Higashi takes her down. Miura tries to set up a leglock on the ground, but Higashi counters with hammerfists and breaks free. Miura is still looking to secure a leg submission and Higashi punches her in the face. Higashi escapes to her feet and Miura tries to follow, but Higashi keeps her pinned down and lands punches to the side of Miura’s face from back control. Miura eventually gets back to her feet before the bell.

Round 3:

Higashi lands two leg kicks and Miura misses with a right hook. Higashi connects with a left hand and another leg kick. Miura lands a right hand and Higashi kicks to the body. Miura charges forward with looping punches and Higashi avoids them by taking a step backward. Higashi lands a body kick and a jab, then takes Miura down. Miura tries to use the cage to stand up before the end of the fight.

Judges Shibata, Matsumiya and Tazawa each score the fight 30-26. Judge Hashimoto sees it 30-27 and judge Uematsu returns a score of 29-28. All five have it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Higashi.

Winner: Yoko Higashi by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 7-2-0 and becomes the inaugural Deep Jewels Featherweight Champion.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Mika “Future Princess” Nagano vs Kate “Lotus” Oyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Oyama clinches and the fighters battle back and forth for position against the cage. Nagano takes Oyama down with a seoi nage throw, but Oyama rotates and takes Nagano’s back. She throws punches to the side of Nagano’s head. Nagano tries to flip Oyama off, but Oyama traps her in a body triangle and grabs her neck. Nagano finally shakes Oyama off before the bell.

Round 2:

Oyama clinches and Nagano traps her in a standing guillotine choke. She maintains her grip on the choke as she pulls Oyama down to the ground and Oyama taps out.

Winner: Mika Nagano by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 0:57 of round two. She improves to 17-12-1.

44.5kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Momoko Yamazaki vs Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Both women land leg kicks early in the fight and Yamazaki scores with a right front kick. She lands another leg kick and Minagawa clinches, but Yamazaki reverses a takedown into top position. She punches from the top and escapes from a loose triangle choke attempt. Minagawa follows Yamazaki to her feet and lands a right hook. In the clinch, Yamazaki lands knees and a short left hook. Minagawa tries to take the fight to the ground and Yamazaki lands more knees in the clinch.

Round 2:

Yamazaki takes Minagawa down with an osoto gari throw and she tries to move to mount. Minagawa scrambles back up to her feet and Yamazaki punishes her with knees in a clinch. Time is called for the doctor to check on Minagawa, but the fight continues and Minagawa lands a leg kick. Yamazaki cracks her with a right hook, then uses a kosoto gari throw to get Minagawa down directly into mount. Minagawa gets back to half-guard and Yamazaki threatens with an arm-triangle choke. Minagawa escapes and stands up, and she lands a right hand in close before the bell.

Judges Fukuda, Hashimoto and Uematsu all score the fight 20-17 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yamazaki.

Winner: Momoko Yamazaki by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-17, 20-17) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-2-0.

Deep Jewels Flyweight GP Semi-Final #2 – 2×5

Shizuka Sugiyama vs Aoi Kuriyama

*Note: Match cancelled due to Kuriyama missing weight. Sugiyama receives a Bye to the final.

Deep Jewels Flyweight GP Semi-Final #1 – 2×5

Rin Nakai vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Murayama misses with a Superman Punch and Nakai ties her up in a clinch. She dumps Murayama to the mat and immediately moves to mount. Nakai continuously punches Murayama’s body and the side of her head. Murayama uses the cage to roll and flips off, but Nakai chases after her and takes her back. She moves to mount and locks on an armbar. Murayama taps, but the tap comes after the bell sounds.

Round 2:

Nakai counters a leg kick from Maruyama with a single-leg takedown and she passes to side control. She first looks for a kimura and Murayama escapes. Nakai then moves to North-South position, where she tries for another kimura and then an armbar. Murayama avoids them both and Nakai remains in North-South. She punches Murayama’s body, then spins into an armbar and referee Uematsu intervenes at the 4:43 mark.

Winner: Rin Nakai by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:43 of round two. She improves to 24-2-1 and advances to the Deep Jewels Flyweight Grand Prix Final.

Amateur Flyweight Bout – 2×3

Yuka Okutomi vs Mana Akagi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Both fighters fall short with punches during an early exchange and Okutomi takes Akagi’s back. She pushes her down to the ground and transitions to an armbar attempt, but Akagi defends until the end of the round.

Round 2:

Okutomi jabs and uses a kouchi gari throw to get Akagi back down to the mat. Okutomi punches to the body and aims for a rear-naked choke, but Akagi grabs on to Okutomi’s arm and breaks her grip. Akagi rolls and takes top position, and the round ends with Akagi defending against another armbar.

Judge Shibata scores the fight 20-17, while judges Uematsu and Matsumiya both have it 20-18. All see it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Okutomi.

Winner: Yuka Okutomi by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.