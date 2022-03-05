UFC 272: “Covington vs Masvidal” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC 272: “Covington vs Masvidal.” The event is headlined by a welterweight grudge match between former teammates turned rivals Colby “Chaos” Covington and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.
In the 160-pound co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos takes on short-notice replacement opponent Renato “Moicano” Carneiro. Elsewhere on the main card, Edson Barboza faces off against Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell at featherweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC 272 card.
Colby “Chaos” Covington vs Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Winner:
Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato “Moicano” Carneiro
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Winner:
Edson Barboza vs Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Winner:
Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland vs Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Winner:
Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak vs Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Winner:
(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)