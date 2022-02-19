UFC Fight Night 201: “Walker vs Hill” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada today for UFC Fight Night 201: “Walker vs Hill.” The card featured a light heavyweight main event between fan favourites Johnny Walker and Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill, as both looked to get back into contention.

In the 195-pound co-feature, Kyle Daukaus squared off against Jamie “The Nightwolf” Pickett, who stepped in on short notice. Elsewhere on the main card, Parker Porter battled Alan “Black Samourai” Baudot in heavyweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 201.

Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill vs Johnny Walker

Round 1:

Walker opened the action with kicks to Hill’s body and leg, and both men attempted head kicks that were blocked. Walker landed a right hand and another leg kick, then went high with a head kick. Hill blocked it again, but Walker was able to clinch. Hill circled away and landed a lead right hook. Walker circled away and Hill pursued. He landed a massive right hand to the temple that froze Walker in place and sent him crashing backward to the mat, ending the fight in emphatic fashion.

Winner: Jamahal Hill by KO (Punch) at 2:55 of round one. He improves to 10-1-0, 1 NC.

Kyle Daukaus vs Jamie “The Nightwolf” Pickett

Round 1:

Daukaus used a leg kick to set up an early one-two and he shot in for a takedown. Pickett defended once, but Daukaus got him down on his second try. Daukaus briefly held on to a shoulder choke before letting it go and posturing up with right hands. Pickett sat up and then stood against the cage. Daukaus got him back down and he tried to jump on Pickett’s back as Pickett returned to his feet. Pickett shook him off and Daukaus landed two hard right hands before shooting in and scoring a takedown. Daukaus secured a Brabo choke and Pickett tapped out just before the bell sounded.

Winner: Kyle Daukaus by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 4:59 of round one. He improves to 11-2-0, 1 NC.

Parker Porter vs Alan “Black Samourai” Baudot

Round 1:

Porter landed a left hook in the opening seconds and he ate two uppercuts from Baudot in return. Porter clinched and Baudot countered with a knee to the body. He landed another knee and Porter backed away. Baudot landed three right hands before Porter clinched again. Both men landed right hands on the break and Baudot countered a leg kick with a front kick to the body, but Porter caught it and took him down just before the bell sounded. 10-9 Baudot due to damage.

Round 2:

The second round began with Porter landing a leg kick and Baudot fought off a clinch attempt with an uppercut. Baudot countered another Porter leg kick with an uppercut and a hard jab. Porter attempted a leg sweep takedown and wound up on the bottom, but he powered out and stood up. A brief clinch followed on the feet before Baudot circled away. He slowed way down, however, and Porter was able to clinch again. Baudot pushed him away with one minute remaining and he landed an uppercut. Porter answered with a body kick and a sweeping leg kick late in the round. 10-9 Porter. 10-9 Porter.

Round 3:

Baudot kept Porter at bay with right uppercuts and long jabs in the final round. He landed a hard flurry and Porter began to bleed from a cut on his cheek. Baudot began to taunt and he landed a hard jab, but Porter dragged him down momentarily. Baudot stood and landed a knee to the body before Porter dumped him to the mat again. He landed on top in side control and tried to pass to mount. Baudot held him in half-guard and Porter eyed a keylock on Baudot’s left arm. Porter mounted Baudot with 30 seconds to go and he landed short punches and hammerfist strikes until the final bell. 10-9 Porter due to the late-round rally.

Winner: Parker Porter by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 12-6-0.

Jim “A-10” Miller vs Nikolas “Iron” Motta

Round 1:

Motta connected with an overhand right early in the fight and Miller answered with a one-two and an elbow. He followed with a head kick attempt, but Motta cracked him with a huge right hand. Miller stayed on his feet and recovered quickly, then resumed attacking with leg kicks. He knocked Motta off-balance with one and tried to clinch, but Motta was able to push him away. Soon after, Motta landed a three-punch combo and Miller shot in for a takedown after landing a leg kick. Motta defended well and broke free from the clinch. Miller landed two more leg kicks before the bell. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Miller.

Round 2:

Miller landed a lead right hook in the second round and Motta replied with a hard leg kick. Seconds later, a lead right hook from Miller sent Motta crashing to the mat. Miller followed up with a barrage of punches on the ground as Motta tried to block them, to little avail, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Jim Miller by TKO (Punches) at 1:58 of round two. He improves to 34-16-0, 1 NC.

Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley vs Abdul Razak “Judo Thunder” Alhassan

Round 1:

After a cautious opening minute, Alhassan landed a hard leg kick and Buckley countered with two straight left hands. Time was briefly called when Buckley was poked in the eye. Alhassan landed an overhand right after the restart and Buckley took him down into half-guard. Alhassan stood and Buckley suplexed him back down. He could not hold him there and Alhassan returned to his feet. Alhassan blocked a head kick and landed a strong right cross. Buckley charged forward and took him down against the cage. Alhassan stood and he landed an elbow, then a hard one-two. As the fighters separated, Alhassan landed a right cross. Buckley attempted a spinning back kick and Alhassan stuffed a takedown. 10-9 Buckley by a slim margin.

Round 2:

Alhassan jabbed in the second round until Buckley clinched and tried to take him down. Alhassan stayed on his feet and Buckley landed jabs and straight lefts after the fighters separated. Alhassan connected with a nice combination, but he began to slow down and Buckley took advantage by backing him up against the cage with a flurry to the body and head. Alhassan fought off a takedown attempt and Buckley landed a hard knee to the body. Alhassan countered with an elbow, but Buckley took him down before the bell. 10-9 Buckley.

Round 3:

The fighters clinched in the final round and Alhassan tripped Buckley, then landed a huge right hand as Buckley got to his knees. The fight returned to the feet and Alhassan took Buckley down. He stood over Buckley and dropped punches to his face that bloodied Buckley’s mouth. Buckley tried to get back to his feet, but Alhassan kept him down and he landed elbows from top position in Buckley’s half-guard. The round ended with Alhassan landing punches and elbows from mount. 10-8 Alhassan.

Winner: Joaquin Buckley by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 14-4-0.

