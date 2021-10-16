UFC Fight Night 195: “Ladd vs Dumont” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 195: “Ladd vs Dumont.” The event was headlined by a women’s featherweight matchup between Aspen Ladd, who moved up in weight for the fight, and Norma “The Immortal” Dumont Viana.

In the heavyweight co-main event, Andrei “The Pitbull” Arlovski battled rising star Carlos “Boi” Felipe. Also on the main card tonight, Jim “A-10” Miller took on Erick “The Ghost Pepper” Gonzalez in a featured lightweight fight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 195 card.

Norma “The Immortal” Dumont Viana vs Aspen Ladd

Round 1:

Dumont jabbed during the opening minute and she landed an overhand right while Ladd was cautious and threw very few strikes in return. Another right hand and a stiff jab scored for Dumont as Ladd’s face reddened. Dumont continue to land occasional jabs and Ladd finally landed a straight left late in the round. 10-9 Dumont.

Round 2:

In the second round, Dumont continued to land jabs and she sidestepped Ladd’s counterpunches. Ladd finally clinched after landing a lead left hook and she held Dumont against the cage. Dumont stayed on her feet and broke free from the clinch. She resumed jabbing and followed with a left-right combo. Another uneventful round. 10-9 Dumont.

Round 3:

Ladd landed a lead left hand in round three and Dumont countered with a one-two before easily stuffing a Ladd takedown attempt. Ladd clinched again, but Dumont reversed it and Ladd landed a knee on the break. Dumont connected with a left-right combo and followed with another one-two while circling to her right. She reversed another clinch from Ladd and landed a knee to the body. In the final 30 seconds, Dumont landed a front kick to the body and a jab. Closer round. Still 10-9 Ladd.

Round 4:

The fourth round began with Ladd clinching right away, but she could not take Dumont down and Dumont eventually broke free with a knee to the body. She landed a hard jab and prevented Ladd from closing the distance. Dumont blocked a head kick and Ladd clinched. Dumont countered with a takedown and she tried to pass to side control. Ladd maintained full guard and she secured a sweep in the final seconds. The round ended with Ladd landing her best strikes of the fight from the top. 10-9 Dumont by a slim margin. Ladd may have stolen it late.

Round 5:

Ladd clinched in the final round and the fighters battled for position against the cage. Dumont prevented her from getting a takedown, but Ladd controlled the clinch and she began to land knees to Dumont’s thighs. Ladd mixed in short elbows to Dumont’s face as Ladd’s coach begged for more action. Dumont landed a knee to the body and maintained her balance against the cage, but blood began to pour from Dumont’s nose as a result of the elbows from Ladd. Both women landed knees to the body and Dumont’s strikes were more effective even with her back against the fence. 10-9 Ladd.

Winner: Norma Dumont Viana by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) after five rounds. She improves to 7-1-0.

Andrei “The Pitbull” Arlovski vs Carlos “Boi” Felipe

Round 1:

After a slow start in the opening minute, Arlovski landed a hard body kick and Felipe responded with a leg kick. Arlovski seemed to favour his leg and he switched stances during the next minute. Felipe came up short with wild right hooks and he landed a step-in right-left combo. Arlovski jabbed and then used a four-punch combination to set up a body kick. Another jab landed for Arlovski and he ducked under an overhand right from Felipe. Late in the round, Arlovski finished another flurry of punches with a body kick. 10-9 Arlovski.

Round 2:

The second round began with Arlovski landing a body kick and a combination. Felipe answered with a flurry and the fighters exchanged punches for the next 20 seconds. An overhand right landed for Felipe, but Arlovski chopped away at his lead leg with kicks and followed with a spinning backfist. A calf kick scored for Arlovski and he stayed outside of Felipe’s punching range. Felipe slowed down and Arlovski landed a leg kick, right cross combo. Another flurry landed for Arlovski, but Felipe scored with two right hooks – his best punches of the fight so far – in the final seconds. Closer round. 10-9 Arlovski.

Round 3:

Felipe landed two flurries of punches early in the second round and Arlovski jabbed. Another flurry scored for Felipe and Arlovski landed three punches in return, but Felipe cracked him with a counter right hook as Arlovski landed a leg kick. Arlovski fell to his knees and Felipe landed left hands as he returned to his feet. With just over one minute remaining, the fatigued fighters clinched and Arlovski landed a knee. Felipe tied him up and the fighters were separated when nothing happened. Arlovski landed a right cross before the final bell. 10-9 Felipe.

Winner: Andrei Arlovski by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 32-20-0, 2 NC.

Jim “A-10” Miller vs Erick “The Ghost Pepper” Gonzalez

Round 1:

Miller followed up on an early body kick with a left cross and a head kick. Gonzalez clinched and Miller held him against the cage. Gonzalez reversed and tripped Miller to the mat. Miller was able to get back to his feet and he blocked a head kick as he stood. Gonzalez rocked Miller with a barrage of punches and Miller dove at his leg and he used an ankle pick to take Gonzalez down. Miller punched from the top and Gonzalez worked back to his feet. He landed a combination and avoided a knee from Miller. Soon after, Miller stunned Gonzalez with a left hook and then backed him up to the cage with three more lefts including an uppercut. He tripped Gonzalez and finished the round with four punches and a knee when Gonzalez stood up. 10-9 Miller due to the late-round rally.

Round 2:

As Gonzalez stepped forward in the second round, Miller dropped him with a left hook to the temple. An unconscious Gonzalez crumpled to the mat and referee Mark Smith dove in as Miller landed follow-up shots.

Winner: Jim Miller by KO (Punch) at 0:14 of round two. He improves to 33-16-0, 1 NC.

Manon “The Beast” Fiorot vs Mayra “Sheetara” Bueno Silva

Round 1:

Silva struck first with a body kick and she landed another one after avoiding jabs from Fiorot. A one-two and a side kick to the body landed for Fiorot. She threw two more side kicks and used them to set up a quick flurry of punches as Silva covered up to block them. Fiorot darted in and out with punches and more side kicks. Silva switched stances and landed a leg kick, but Fiorot punched in combinations and knocked Silva down with a side kick. Silva stood up and Fiorot continued to throw three-punch combos. Silva partially landed with a head kick, but Fiorot ducked under a punch and took her down. Silva tried to spin into an armbar and then a kneebar, but Fiorot escaped from both. 10-9 Fiorot.

Round 2:

Fiorot attempted a sloppy takedown in the second round and Silva easily stayed on her feet, which led to a clinch against the cage. The fighters were separated and Fiorot resumed throwing quick combinations and side kicks to the body. She outlanded Silva by a significant margin and mixed in leg and body kicks as well. Late in the round, Fiorot landed a kick to Silva’s upper body and one to her liver, but Silva came back with a left hook and a grazing head kick at the bell. 10-9 Fiorot.

Round 3:

Silva countered a combination from Fiorot with a head kick in the final round. Fiorot punched her way into a clinch and took Silva down into half-guard. Silva rolled over to her knees and Fiorot bloodied her nose with a series of left hands. Fiorot stood up and time was called to replace Silva’s mouthpiece. Action resumed on the feet and Fiorot landed a nice one-two. A stalemate ensued in the clinch and the fighters were separated with one minute remaining. Silva landed a quick combination and stuffed a takedown attempt. Fiorot landed a side kick and a three-punch combo late in the fight. 10-9 Fiorot.

Winner: Manon Fiorot by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 8-1-0.

Nate “The Train” Landwehr vs Ludovit “Mr. Highlight” Klein

Round 1:

Landwehr opened the fight with kicks to Klein’s body and right leg. Klein fired back with a head kick that was partially blocked. He followed with a knee to the liver and Landwehr reversed a clinch against the cage. The fighters battled for position and Landwehr landed two knees to the body on the break. Body kicks were exchanged and Landwehr countered a one-two from Klein with a straight right. Klein landed another body kick, but Landwehr snapped his head back with a right cross. As Landwehr pressed forward late in the round, Klein cracked him with a left-right combo and a body kick, and the close round ended with both men landing power punches. 10-9 Klein.

Round 2:

Klein scored with a head kick early in round two and Landwehr quickly clinched. Klein landed an elbow over the top and the fighters separated after trading punches. Klein landed two more combinations, but Landwehr stunned him with a counter flurry and pulled him down to the mat with a Brabo choke after landing knees. Klein broke Landwehr’s grip and got back to his feet. Klein just missed with a head kick and Landwehr punched his way into a clinch. He wobbled Klein with a right hook and kept the pressure on with knees to the body and short uppercuts against the cage. Landwehr battered Klein with more knees and standing elbows until the bell. 10-9 Landwehr. Close to a 10-8 due to the late dominance.

Round 3:

Landwehr landed a combination in the final round and Klein responded with two left hooks. Landwehr backed him up with another flurry and Klein clinched, but Landwehr reversed a takedown and Klein got to his knees. Landwehr trapped him in an Anaconda Choke and rolled to tighten it, forcing a fatigued Klein to tap out.

Winner: Nate Landwehr by Submission (Anaconda Choke) at 2:22 of round three. He improves to 15-4-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)