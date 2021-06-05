UFC Fight Night 189: “Rozenstruik vs Sakai” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 189: “Rozenstruik vs Sakai.” The event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between strikers Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai, who both looked to rebound from defeats.

In the heavyweight co-main event, Walt “The Big Ticket” Harris squared off against Marcin “Tybur” Tybura. Elsewhere on the main card, Roman “The Caucasian” Dolidze faced Laureano “El Matador” Staropoli at middleweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 189 card.

Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai

Round 1:

After a cautious opening 90 seconds, Sakai landed a leg kick and Rozenstruik lunged forward with a one-two. Sakai switched stances and threw two more leg kicks while circling to his right. Rozenstruik landed a straight right hand and Sakai took a step backward. A lead left hook landed for Rozenstruik as the round entered its final minute and Sakai resumed circling on the outside. With mere seconds to go, Rozenstruik rushed in with two lead left hooks and a right hook to the temple that dropped Sakai against the cage. Rozenstruik dove in with a vicious hammerfist and two right hands that briefly knocked Sakai out and ended the fight.

Winner: Jairzinho Rozenstruik by KO (Punches) at 4:59 of round one. He improves to 12-2-0.

Marcin “Tybur” Tybura vs Walt “The Big Ticket” Harris

Round 1:

Harris just missed with two head kick attempts early in the fight, but he landed a spinning backfist after missing the second kick and that backed Tybura up. Harris closed in with heavy punches and Tybura covered up against the cage. Tybura countered two power hooks from Harris with a takedown attempt, but Harris stayed on his feet. He escaped from Tybura’s grasp, but Tybura closed the distance again and scored a takedown into side control. Harris turned and gave up his back, and Tybura landed short right hands to the side of his face while keeping Harris on the ground. Tybura flattened Harris out and continued to landed punches to both sides of Harris’s face until the fight was waved off.

Winner: Marcin Tybura by TKO (Punches) at 4:06 of round one. He improves to 22-6-0.

Roman “The Caucasian” Dolidze vs Laureano “El Matador” Staropoli

Round 1:

Staropoli landed two quick leg kicks and a body kick to begin the fight, which led Dolidze to take him down. Staropoli stood up and Dolidze maintained back control against the cage. He threw knees to Staropoli’s thighs and prevented him from turning into the clinch. Dolidze finally tripped Staropoli again, but he could not keep him down and Dolidze remained holding Staropoli in back control against the cage. This continued all the way until the bell. 10-9 Dolidze.

Round 2:

Dolidze secured another lengthy back clinch against the cage in round two and he ultimately took Staropoli down after the fighters had briefly separated. Staropoli stood up and Dolidze held him against the cage. Staropoli reversed a takedown and Dolidze attempted a heel hook from the bottom. Staropoli spun free and both men stood up. The round ended with a brief striking exchange and a clinch against the cage. 10-9 Dolidze.

Round 3:

Staropoli was able to keep his distance in the final round, which allowed him to land single kicks and right hands in what was clearly his most successful stretch of the fight so far. Dolidze clinched with three minutes to go and held Staropoli against the cage. Staropoli countered with a front choke attempt, which forced Dolidze to drop down to his knees as he pursued a takedown. Staropoli defended and stayed on his feet, and he reversed a second takedown attempt from Dolidze soon after. Dolidze rose to his feet and secured a back clinch that backed Staropoli up against the fence. Uneventful fight. 10-9 Staropoli in the final round due to the more effective offence.

Winner: Roman Dolidze by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 9-1-0.

Santiago “Gente Boa” Ponzinibbio vs Miguel “Caramel Thunder” Baeza

Round 1:

Ponzinibbio opened the fight with jabs and Baeza responded with two powerful leg kicks. He continued to attack Ponzinibbio’s lead leg with kicks and countered a kick from Ponzinibbio with a left hook that backed him up momentarily. A three-punch combo landed for Baeza, who continued to score with leg kicks each time Ponzinibbio tried to close the distance. Ponzinibbio became unsteady on his left leg and Baeza landed more kicks. Ponzinibbio backed Baeza up with a lengthy series of punches late in the round, but Baeza blocked most of the strikes and landed one final leg kick before the bell. 10-9 Baeza.

Round 2:

Baeza mixed up his strikes in the second round with front kicks to the body and more kicks to Ponzinibbio’s lead leg. He wobbled Ponzinibbio with a right hook and stuffed a takedown. Ponzinibbio recovered and the fighters traded jabs. Just when Ponzinibbio built up some momentum with his jab, Baeza stopped it with a leg kick and a right hand. Ponzinibbio used his jab to set up a combination and he scored with more jabs in the ensuing minute. Baeza avoided a takedown attempt and ate a hard leg kick. He responded with two leg kicks of his own late in the close round. 10-9 Ponzinibbio due to his late rally.

Round 3:

Ponzinibbio remained aggressive in the final round with jabs and leg kicks. Baeza landed a leg kick and an overhand right, and the fighters continued to trade jab-cross combos as the pace remained high. Ponzinibbio cracked Baeza with a three-punch combo, then wobbled him with two more punches soon after. Baeza recovered and both men landed leg kicks. Ponzinibbio connected with another combination and a lead left hook. He snapped Baeza’s head back with lead left hooks and the fighters threw non-stop punches until the final bell. Tremendous fight. 10-9 Ponzinibbio.

Winner: Santiago Ponzinibbio by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 28-4-0.

Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues vs Duško “Thunder” Todorović

Round 1:

Todorović initiated an early clinch against the fence, but Rodrigues countered with a body-lock takedown. Todorović scrambled up and he fought through jabs from Rodrigues in order to clinch again. Rodrigues stuffed a takedown and landed a hard three-punch flurry. Todorović was unfazed and he jabbed, but Rodrigues put together another combination and finished with a knee. A solid right hand scored for Rodrigues, who kept the pressure on with more punches as Todorović circled away. Late in the round, Rodrigues landed a pair of overhand rights. 10-9 Rodrigues.

Round 2:

Rodrigues scored with a one-two and a left hook to the liver in the second round, and he countered Todorović’s forward movement with short left hooks. Seconds later, Rodrigues pressed forward and secured an emphatic takedown. He took Todorović’s back, but Todorović was able to turn into the clinch and Rodrigues landed a one-two as the fighters separated. Rodrigues appeared to slow down, but he still managed to counter jabs from Todorović with a quick combination. Todorović landed a stiff jab and Rodrigues closed out the round with a chopping leg kick. 10-9 Rodrigues.

Round 3:

Todorović began the final round with a flying knee to the jaw of Rodrigues, who responded with two uppercuts in close and a takedown attempt. Todorović stayed on his feet, but Rodrigues timed his punches well and he repeatedly connected with right hooks. A three-punch combo from Rodrigues was answered by a pair of step-in jabs from Todorović. Big power punches were exchanged with 75 seconds remaining and Todorović attempted a head kick that was blocked. He landed a right hook to the body and Rodrigues countered with a nice one-two, and the fight ended with an exchange of punches. Close final round. 10-9 Rodrigues.

Winner: Gregory Rodrigues by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 10-3-0.

Tom Breese vs Antonio Arroyo

Fight cancelled shortly before the start of the main card due to a Breese medical issue.

Montana De La Rosa vs Ariane “Queen of Violence” Lipski

Round 1:

Following an exchange of jabs, Lipski landed a right hook and an uppercut as De La Rosa tried to close the distance and clinch. Lipski ducked under a right hand from De La Rosa and landed a counter hook to the body. The fighters exchanged right hands and Lipski flurried to the body again. De La Rosa secured a body lock and tripped her to the mat. From Lipski’s half-guard, De La Rosa threw short knees to the body until Lipski got back to full guard. She landed a hard elbow from the bottom and tried to posture for a triangle choke. De La Rosa landed elbows and punches that opened a bad cut beside Lipski’s left eye. Lipski tried to spin into an armbar, but De La Rosa kept her in place and landed more short right hands. 10-9 De La Rosa.

Round 2:

Lipski stunned De La Rosa with a right hook very early in round two and he landed an uppercut as De La Rosa dropped levels for a takedown. De La Rosa got Lipski down and Lipski threw elbows from the bottom. Stewart stood up and Lipki attempted a heel hook, but De La Rosa spun to her right and dropped down into side control. She opened a second cut, this time above Lipski’s left eye, with an elbow and continued to land more elbows in the ensuing minute. De La Rosa mounted Lipski with one minute remaining and she rained down elbows and punches until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Montana De La Rosa by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 4:27 of round two. She improves to 12-6-1.

