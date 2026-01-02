Bantamweight Title Bout Headlines Deep Jewels 52 On February 23

A new bantamweight champion will be crowned on February 23rd when Deep Jewels returns to New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Momoko Saito and Juki Sue are set to face off for the vacant title in the main event of Deep Jewels 52, which had a total of 13 fights confirmed earlier this week.

Saito went undefeated in four fights for Deep Jewels in 2024, but she has not fought since scoring a TKO victory at Deep Jewels 47. Sue earned quick submissions in all three of her Deep bouts in 2025, with the longest fight lasting a mere 73 seconds, and she is unbeaten since December 2022.

Saito (3-2-0, 1 NC) began her pro career as a flyweight in September 2023, but she suffered defeats in her first two bouts and then had a would-be victory against Yuka Okutomi ruled a No Contest due to Saito’s failure to make weight. She moved up to 130 pounds and stopped Tae Murayama at Deep Jewels 45, then outpointed Mana Akagi in a 132-pound contest at Deep Jewels 46, before setting in at bantamweight and finishing Yurina Horiguchi in the second round of their November 2024 matchup.

Sue (5-1-0, 1 NC), much like her opponent next month, also struggled initially with the weight cut down to 125 pounds. She also had a victory nullified due to coming in heavy at flyweight at the end of 2024, but she has since established herself as a dominant force at bantamweight. Sue used straight armbars to submit Akagi and Kuriyama in successive sub-minute bouts this past year, then choked Haruka Suzuki unconscious with a leg scissor choke during their Deep showdown in Osaka on December 7th.

The bout next month between Saito and Sue, who have both been proven finishers, will be contested for the vacant Deep Jewels Bantamweight Championship.

Also at Deep Jewels 52, reigning strawweight champ Machi Fukuda (9-2-0) will clash with Road FC representative Dan Bi Kim (2-1-0) in a non-title matchup. Fukuda captured the title in September when she won her rematch against Si Woo Park at Deep Jewels 50, and she is currently on a five-fight winning streak that dates back to her narrow loss to Park in May 2024. Kim opened her career with a pair of victories at strawweight, but a move down to atomweight in June ended in a second-round TKO loss to Bo Mi Lee at Road FC 73, and she now hopes to get back on track in the strawweight class.

Eru Takebayashi (4-4-0, 1 NC), who made a successful return to action in November after more than two years away due to a severe jaw fracture, is set to face off against recent Rizin FF competitor Misaki “Iruka Umisaki” Suda (2-1-0) in a 49kg super atomweight bout. Takebayashi was handily winning her Deep Jewels 42 bout against Saki Kitamura until a single Kitamura punch shattered Takebayashi’s jaw and ended the fight. She defeated Sarah Ellen in her comeback fight at Deep Jewels 51. Suda is 2-0 as a pro for Deep Jewels, but her Rizin FF bout in November ended in a loss to Noeru Narita.

Also at 49kg, Yuko Kiryu (13-14-0) hopes to halt the longest losing streak of her career when she faces Karin Horii (1-3-0). Kiryu was once a top contender in Deep Jewels, and also had a successful stint with ONE Championship, but she has struggled recently and has dropped four straight fights including a one-punch knockout defeat in September. Horii, meanwhile, earned her first pro win at a Deep Osaka event in September before falling to Miki Oka at Deep Jewels 51.

Rounding out the professional bouts on the card, Yua Yokose (3-2-0) faces the aforementioned Miki Oka (1-0-0) in a strawweight MMA matchup, Miku Yokose (1-2-0) meets highly-touted grappler Hanami Watanabe (2-0-0 amateur) in a 49kg super atomweight MMA clash, Ruka Sakamoto battles the newly-freelance Yura “Dynamite” Narumoto in strawweight kickboxing action, and Yuka Shimamura takes on Ryoka Nakazawa in a 50kg kickboxing match.

In amateur MMA fights, Marin Yamabuki (2-0-0 amateur) faces Narumi “Zacky” Murai (0-0-0 amateur) at 49kg, former Rizin FF ring girl Akipi (2-3-0 amateur) battles Chanrina (1-1-0 amateur) at strawweight, Cocoro Taniyama (1-1-0 amateur) tangles with Mina Muramatsu (0-1-0 amateur) in another strawweight matchup, Serina Wada (0-3-0 amateur) seeks her first win against Kanon Yamagishi (0-0-0 amateur) at 50kg, and Takara Kii (0-1-0 amateur) faces Maho Tagawa (0-0-0 amateur) at flyweight.

Deep Jewels 52 takes place on February 23rd at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.