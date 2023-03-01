Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2023

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev narrowly retained his title with a close decision victory on February 12th at UFC 284 in Perth, Western Australia. Makhachev edged out featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski, who was looking to become a two-division titleholder.

On the same UFC 284 card, Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to become the UFC Interim Featherweight Champion. He ascends the 145-pound rankings as a result. At UFC Fight Night 219, Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield finished Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade at flyweight.

