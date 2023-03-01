Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2023

By Robert Sargent on March 1, 2023  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2023UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev narrowly retained his title with a close decision victory on February 12th at UFC 284 in Perth, Western Australia. Makhachev edged out featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski, who was looking to become a two-division titleholder.

On the same UFC 284 card, Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to become the UFC Interim Featherweight Champion. He ascends the 145-pound rankings as a result. At UFC Fight Night 219, Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield finished Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade at flyweight.

