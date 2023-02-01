Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For February 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship crowned two new champions at its first pay-per-view event of 2023 on January 21st in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the UFC 283 main event, Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill defeated former champ Glover Teixeira to win the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Also at UFC 283, Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno earned his second victory over Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo in their fourth fight and claimed the UFC Flyweight Championship. In women’s flyweight action, Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade easily defeated “Lucky” Lauren Murphy.

