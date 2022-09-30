Satomi Takano vs Laura Fontoura Set For Rizin FF: Landmark Vol. 4

Shooto Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Satomi “Sarami” Takano makes her second Rizin FF appearance on November 6th at Rizin Fighting Federation: “Landmark Vol. 4” in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Takano will face PAWFC strawweight champ Maria Laura Alves Fontoura in a 49kg matchup.

Rizin FF officials announced the bout today. Takano captured the Shooto 110-pound title this past November by defeating Mina Kurobe in a trilogy fight. Fontoura claimed her PAWFC title in January by submitting Andy Nguyen at the inaugural PAWFC event. Both seek a first Rizin FF win.

Takano (16-13-0) has been competing professionally for more than ten years, dating back to Jewels: “20th Ring” in July 2012. Following a lengthy Deep Jewels career, where she thrice defeated future atomweight champion Tomo Maesawa, Takano moved on to ONE Championship and then to Shooto in 2020. She is 3-0 under the Shooto banner, and became the promotion’s 110-pound women’s champion by defeating Kurobe last year. At Rizin FF 35 in April, Takano made her promotional debut against former two-time title challenger Kanna Asakura and dropped a hard-fought Unanimous Decision.

Fontoura (7-1-0) gives up a six-year edge in experience to Takano, but the talented Brazilian grappler has proven to be a formidable threat on the ground with five of her wins coming via submission. She finished four of her first five opponents with armbars, including two within the first 22 seconds, and earned a spot on the PAWFC 1 card following a sixth win this past year. In the main event, Fontoura submitted Nguyen in the fourth round to become the inaugural PAWFC Strawweight Champion. She looks to rebound from her first defeat, a first-round submission loss to Seika Izawa, at Rizin FF 37.

Rizin Fighting Federation: “Landmark Vol. 4” takes place on November 6th at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena) in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan.

