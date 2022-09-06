Izawa vs Svetkivska, Hamasaki vs Park GP Bouts Set For Rizin FF 38

Semi-final matchups in the Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Grand Prix are now official for Rizin Fighting Federation 38, which takes place on September 25th in Saitama, Japan. Unbeaten champion Seika Izawa will face Anastasiya Svetkivska, who steps in for an injured Rena Kubota.

Svetkivska re-entered the tournament after it was determined that Kubota, who sustained a fractured left orbital bone during their quarterfinal bout in July, would not be cleared to compete. In the second grand prix semi-final matchup, former champion Ayaka Hamasaki will take on Si Woo Park.

Izawa (7-0-0) captured the Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Championship in mid-April when she defeated Hamasaki for a second time at Rizin FF 35. The title win made Izawa a double champion, as she also holds the Deep Jewels strawweight title. In the opening round of the Rizin GP, Izawa took on PAWFC champion Maria Laura Alves Fontoura, and she handed the Brazilian her first career defeat via a first-round guillotine choke.

Svetkivska (2-1-0) began her pro career in late 2021 following a lengthy stint as an amateur, and posted a pair of first-round TKO victories to earn a call from Rizin to compete in the 49kg tournament. She engaged in a very competitive bout with the favoured Kubota but ultimately dropped a close decision. However, with Kubota unable to compete, Svetkivska will receive a second chance in the grand prix when she faces Izawa later this month.

Hamasaki (24-5-0) had her second Rizin FF title reign come to an end with the April loss to Izawa, but she showed in her grand prix quarterfinal bout against Jessica “Jag” Aguilar that she is still a force to be reckoned with in the super atomweight division. Hamasaki dominated the fight with Aguilar en route to a lopsided Unanimous Decision win, and she now looks to advance on to the tournament final by ending Park’s three-fight winning streak.

Park (8-4-0) has had considerable success during the past two years while training with the Krazy Bee team. She first upset Saori Oshima at Deep Jewels 31, then followed that up with a victory over Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro at Deep Jewels 32. Park was defeated by Oshima in a rematch, and dropped a narrow decision to Izawa at Deep: “104 Impact,” but she has since won three straight fights including Rizin FF victories over Kubota and former title challenger Kanna Asakura.

Rizin Fighting Federation 38 is set for September 25th at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

(Photo Credit: Deep Jewels)