Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2022

By Robert Sargent on August 1, 2022  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2022UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes regained her title and the top spot at 135 pounds on July 30th at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas. Nunes took a clear-cut Unanimous Decision win over Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña in a rematch from their first fight in December.

Also at UFC 277, Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno captured the UFC Interim Flyweight Championship by stopping Kai “Don’t Blink” Kara-France in the co-main event. At Rizin FF 37 on July 31st, four women advanced on in the Super Atomweight Grand Prix including champion Seika Izawa.

Read More…

Your Comment