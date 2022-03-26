Saori Oshima vs Moeri Suda Title Fight Added To Deep Jewels 37

A third title fight has been added to the stacked Deep Jewels 37 card, which takes place on May 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion Saori Oshima defends against 17-year-old rising star Moeri Suda, who looks to become the promotion’s youngest champion.

Deep Jewels officials announced the championship fight today. Both fighters competed two weeks ago at Deep Jewels 36, with very different outcomes. Oshima suffered a decision loss to Namiko “Hime” Kawabata in a non-title 49kg bout, while Suda quickly finished former title challenger Hikaru Aono.

Oshima (7-3-0) captured the vacant Deep Jewels atomweight title this past June when she won two fights in one night at Deep Jewels 33. She avenged a past loss to Si Woo Park in the process, and her strong performance in the championship final against Aono earned her a call from Rizin, who matched her up against former two-time title challenger Kanna Asakura at Rizin FF 31. Oshima upset Asakura in their fight, which has since garnered 4.4 million views on Rizin’s YouTube page, but her momentum was halted on March 12th when she dropped a lopsided decision to Kawabata. With Kawabata setting her sights on a Rizin debut, Deep Jewels opted not to book a rematch for the time being.

Suda (5-2-0) has racked up five straight wins after beginning her pro career at age 16 with a pair of decision defeats. She has taken gradual steps up in competition, and scored notable wins over fellow prospects Otoha Nagao and Eru Takebayashi in late 2021. Suda’s most impressive performance came two weeks ago when she picked up a first-round technical submission stoppage against Aono, and she publicly requested an atomweight title shot following her victory. Suda’s wish has been granted, and the talented young grappler has an opportunity to make history as the youngest Deep Jewels champion if she can defeat Oshima in their May showdown.

Deep Jewels 37 takes place on May 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event will feature the semi-finals and championship final of the Deep Jewels Flyweight Grand Prix, as Rin Nakai, Shizuka Sugiyama, Aoi Kuriyama and Tae “Te-a” Murayama compete to become Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion. Semi-final grand prix matchups will be announced at a later date.

Deep Jewels 37 Fight Card (to date; subject to change):

– Winner of Semi-Final #1 vs Winner of Semi-Final #2 [Flyweight GP Championship Final – 2×5]

– TBD (Random Draw) vs TBD (Random Draw) [Flyweight GP Semi-Final #2 – 2×5]

– TBD (Random Draw) vs TBD (Random Draw) [Flyweight GP Semi-Final #1 – 2×5]

– Saori Oshima vs Moeri Suda [Atomweight Championship – 3×5]

– Yoko Higashi vs “King” Reina Miura [Featherweight Championship – 3×5]

– Mika “Future Princess” Nagano vs Kate “Lotus” Oyama [Strawweight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Momoko Yamazaki vs Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa [44.5kg Microweight MMA Bout – 2×5]