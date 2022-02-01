Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For February 2022

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis “The Predator” Ngannou overcame a knee injury and rallied to retain his undisputed title on January 22nd at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California. Ngannou edged out Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane on the scorecards and he remains at the top of the heavyweight rankings.

Also at UFC 270, Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo regained the UFC Flyweight Championship with a narrow Unanimous Decision victory over Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno in the pair’s third meeting. At Invicta FC 45, Jéssica Correa Delboni captured the promotion’s atomweight title.

