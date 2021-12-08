Ayaka Hamasaki vs Seika Izawa Announced For Rizin FF 33 Card

Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki seeks her third victory of the year when she competes on December 31st at Rizin Fighting Federation 33 in Saitama, Japan. Hamasaki will face off against Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Seika Izawa in a 49kg non-title bout.

Rizin FF officials announced the matchup today. Hamasaki is coming off of a hard-fought decision victory over Emi Fujino in a rematch at Rizin FF 30 in September. The undefeated Izawa makes her promotional debut following her first 49kg super atomweight victory in October at Deep: “104 Impact.”

Hamasaki (23-3-0) regained her Rizin FF women’s super atomweight title one year ago at Rizin FF 26 when she quickly submitted Miyuu Yamamoto with a first-round leg scissor choke. She retained the championship in March with a narrow Split Decision win over Kanna Asakura at Rizin FF 27 before returning to action in September against friend and rival Fujino. Hamasaki, who is 9-1 under the Rizin FF banner, will now look to cap off the year by handing the highly-touted Izawa her first defeat.

Izawa (4-0-0) kicked off her professional MMA career in October 2020 with a successful debut for Deep Jewels. She then made a quick return to action and shocked onlookers by upsetting then-champion Miki Motono in a non-title bout at Deep Jewels 31. A rematch was booked for Motono’s Deep Jewels Strawweight Championship in June, and Izawa captured the title with a first-round armbar. The talented grappler most recently made her 49kg debut against Si Woo Park on October 23rd and scored a close decision victory, which earned her a spot on the New Year’s Eve card.

Rizin Fighting Federation 33 takes place on December 31st at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

(Photo Credit: Rizin Fighting Federation)