Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2021

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman retained his title with a close and hard-fought Unanimous Decision win on November 6th at UFC 268 in New York City. Usman defeated Colby “Chaos” Covington in a main event rematch to remain atop the 170-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 268, “Thug” Rose Namajunas held on to her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship by edging out former champ Weili “Magnum” Zhang in a rematch. Meanwhile, Rena Kubota re-enters the women’s super atomweight rankings following her win over Miyuu Yamamoto at Rizin FF 32.

