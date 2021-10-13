Rena Kubota vs Miyuu Yamamoto Rematch Announced For Rizin FF 32

In what will likely be one of her final professional fights, Rena Kubota will make her return to action on November 20th at Rizin Fighting Federation 32 in Okinawa, Japan. Kubota is scheduled to face off against a familiar foe, Miyuu Yamamoto, in a rematch from Rizin FF 2 in September 2016.

Rizin FF officials announced the matchup earlier today, though a contracted weight was not specified. Kubota submitted Yamamoto in the pair’s first meeting, but Yamamoto has rallied with wins in five of her past seven fights including a victory over 2017 Rizin FF Grand Prix champ Kanna Asakura.

Kubota (11-3-0) spoke candidly about her fighting future and impending plans for retirement following her most recent fight – a short-notice Unanimous Decision win over former Deep Jewels champion Emi Tomimatsu – at Rizin FF 24 one year ago. Her plan to face former Rizin titleholder Seo Hee Ham may no longer be a possibility due to Ham’s signing with ONE Championship, but Kubota will instead look for her second victory over Yamamoto, who has improved considerably since their first meeting that saw Kubota prevail via rear-naked choke late in the first round.

Yamamoto (6-5-0), after posting just one victory in her first four MMA bouts, bounced back with an impressive four-fight winning streak that included the upset victory over Asakura in June 2019. Asakura had previously defeated Kubota twice, but Yamamoto’s wrestling pedigree was too much for Asakura and her takedowns and ground and pound propelled her to a Unanimous Decision win. Yamamoto’s bid for Rizin title gold ended in a submission defeat against Ayaka Hamasaki on New Year’s Eve, but avenging her past loss to Kubota would put Yamamoto right back in contention.

Rizin Fighting Federation 32 takes place on November 20th at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan. The 2016 bout between Kubota and Yamamoto was contested at the 49kg super atomweight limit, but Kubota has more recently competed at higher weights that do not require such a significant cut, and next month’s rematch will likely be contested at 51kg or 52kg.

