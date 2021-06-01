Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2021

Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira’s long road to UFC title gold concluded with a thrilling victory on May 15th at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, an 11-year UFC veteran, rallied to knock out former Bellator champ “Iron” Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event.

Also at UFC 262, Beneil Dariush continued his impressive winning streak at 155 pounds by defeating Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino retained her title by stopping Leslie “The Peacemaker” Smith in a rematch at Bellator 259.

Read More…