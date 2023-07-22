UFC Fight Night 224: “Aspinall vs Tybura” Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to O 2 Arena in London, England today for UFC Fight Night 224: “Aspinall vs Tybura.” The card was headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall, returning from a one-year layoff due to injury, and veteran contender Marcin “Tybur” Tybura.

In the flyweight co-main event, “Meatball” Molly McCann took on Julija Stoliarenko. Elsewhere on the main card today, Nathaniel “The Prospect” Wood squared off against Andre “Touchy” Fili in a featured featherweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for today’s UFC main card.

Tom Aspinall vs Marcin “Tybur” Tybura

Round 1:

Aspinall landed a head kick right away and he followed with a combination. Tybura answered with a lead right hook and Aspinall landed a front kick to the body. Aspinall landed an elbow and then dropped Tybura with a straight right hand. He stood over him and rained down more right hands as Tybura covered up, and the brief fight was stopped.

Winner: Tom Aspinall by TKO (Punches) at 1:13 of round one. He improves to 13-3-0.

Julija Stoliarenko vs “Meatball” Molly McCann

Round 1:

Stoliarenko scored an early takedown into back control. She briefly looked to secure a rear-naked choke before transitioning to a belly-down armbar. Stoliarenko rolled through with the armbar and bent McCann’s elbow back as McCann tapped out in great pain.

Winner: Julija Stoliarenko by Submission (Armbar) at 1:55 of round one. She improves to 11-7-2.

Nathaniel “The Prospect” Wood vs Andre “Touchy” Fili

Round 1:

Fili dropped Wood with a straight left hand early in the fight. Wood stood and Fili threw a head kick that was blocked. Wood attacked Fili’s lead leg with two kicks and then landed a third. He backed Fili up with an overhand right and dropped him with a second one. Wood swarmed with punches from the top as Fili held on and narrowly survived. Wood landed short elbows that cut Fili near his left eye. Fili stood and Wood landed a vicious leg kick. Wood blocked a head kick and just missed with a right hand. 10-9 Wood.

Round 2:

Wood hurt Fili right away in the second round with a lead left hook. Fili recovered and threw a head kick. Both men landed leg kicks and Fili froze Wood in place with a left hook. He immediately attacked with knees from a Thai clinch and then took Wood down into back control. Wood managed to shake him off and he took Fili’s back. Fili turned over into Wood’s guard and spent the remainder of the round landing short right hands. 10-9 Fili.

Round 3:

The final round began with Wood landing another nice lead left hook. He followed with a leg kick and Fili countered with a left cross. Wood blocked a head kick and landed a leg kick. Fili jabbed and Wood landed another kick to his leg. Action slowed way down until Wood landed a hard left hook. He scored with a jab and tried unsuccessfully for a late takedown. 10-9 Wood.

Winner: Nathaniel Wood by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 19-5-0.

Paul “Bearjew” Craig vs André “Sergipano” Muniz

Round 1:

Muniz landed a spinning back kick to the body and rushed forward with a lunging three-punch combo. Craig threw body kicks and a stiff jab as Muniz stepped forward. Muniz went high with a head kick that was blocked. He caught a body kick and took Craig down, then landed short punches from the top. 10-9 Muniz.

Round 2:

Craig took Muniz down into half-guard and briefly punched from the top. He stood over Muniz and then dropped back down into his guard. Muniz countered with a triangle choke, but Craig countered with right hands and Muniz let it go. He stood up and then took Craig down into full guard. Muniz postured up and then drove forward with a headbutt. Time was called and Muniz was warned. The fight restarted on the feet and Craig took Muniz down. He worked for a Brabo choke from the top and then passed to side control. Craig mounted Muniz and rained down punches. He switched to elbows and continued to land them until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Paul Craig by TKO (Elbows) at 4:40 of round two. He improves to 17-6-1.

Fares “Smile Killer” Ziam vs Jai “The Black Country Banger” Herbert

Round 1:

Very little happened in the opening minute until Herbert landed a hard leg kick. He clinched and kneed Ziam in the body. The fighters eventually separated and Ziam jabbed. Left hooks were exchanged just before the bell and Ziam landed a front kick. Uneventful round. 10-9 Herbert due to control.

Round 2:

Herbert attacked Ziam’s body in the second round and then clinched with him again. The fighters separated momentarily and traded strikes before Herbert clinched again. Ziam countered with a takedown, but Herbert swept and got back to his feet. Herbert landed a kick to Ziam’s upper body and a right hook, and Ziam answered with a short uppercut before the bell. Another lacklustre round. 10-9 Herbert by a slim margin.

Round 3:

Ziam hurt Herbert with a leg kick in the final round, but action remained sparse. Herbert clinched and he took Ziam’s back. Ziam turned into the clinch and he kneed Herbert in the ribs. The fighters separated with 90 seconds to go, but Ziam clinched and briefly took Herbet down just before the end of the fight. 10-9 Ziam.

Winner: Fares Ziam by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 14-4-0.

Lerone “The Miracle” Murphy vs Joshua “Kuya” Culibao

Round 1:

Murphy struck first with two calf kicks, but he lost his balance while throwing a spinning back kick and Culibao closed in with a quick flurry of punches. Murphy clinched and Culibao circled away. Culibao landed a kick to Murphy’s upper body and followed with a one-two. Culibao connected with a three-punch combo and Murphy replied with a right cross. He hurt Culibao with a calf kick and then scored with two hooks before dropping levels for a takedown. He took Culibao’s back and kneed him in the face. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Murphy.

Round 2:

Culibao clinched and tripped Murphy to a knee. Murphy stood and he backed away after landing a one-two. Culibao stunned Murphy with two left hooks and Murphy clinched. He took Culibao down into back control and worked for a rear-naked choke during the final minute. 10-9 Murphy.

Round 3:

Culibao used a front choke to fight off a Murphy takedown attempt and then held Murphy against the cage. The fighters separated and Murphy landed a grazing liver kick. Culibao had a delayed reaction and collapsed, and Murphy pounced with punches from the top. Culibao sat up and Murphy trapped him in a Brabo choke. Culibao was in trouble, but he managed to escape and Murphy landed elbows from the top. He secured another Brabo choke and Culibao escaped again. Murphy took Culibao’s back and slammed him down, then finished the round with elbows and punches. 10-8 Murphy.

Winner: Lerone Murphy by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 13-0-1.

Daniel “Soncora” Marcos vs “Dangerous” Davey Grant

Round 1:

Leg kicks were exchanged throughout the opening 90 seconds and Grant missed with a spinning backfist attempt. Marcos landed two more leg kicks and he avoided flashy attacks from Grant. Marcos kept the pressure on with leg kicks and Grant missed with two lead left hook attempts. An overhand right landed for Marcos shortly before the bell. Close opening round. 10-9 Marcos.

Round 2:

Grant opened the second round with two front kicks to Marcos’s body and a side kick attempt that grazed his face. Marcos landed a right hook and Grant threw a flying switch knee. Marcos spun Grant around with a calf kick and Grant landed a counter right hook. He followed with a three-punch combo and a high knee. Grant picked up the pace with his punches and narrowly missed with a head kick. Time was called when Grant was kicked in the groin. The fight resumed after a minute and Grant landed an inside-leg kick. He countered a leg kick from Marcos with a right hook. Another right hand scored for Grant in the final seconds. 10-9 Grant.

Round 3:

Marcos landed a jab and avoided a spinning wheel kick from Grant. Soon after, Grant moved forward with a leg kick and a right hook. Marcos jumped in with a flying knee that landed. Back elbow strikes were exchanged and Grant landed a right hand to the body. He followed with another right hook and a front kick. An overhand right and a jab also landed for Grant, as well as a switch kick to the body. Marcos scored with an overhand right and he tripped Grant to the mat. Grant stood and pushed Marcos away. He landed a spinning back kick to the body and a right hand before the end of the close fight. 10-9 Grant.

Winner: Daniel Marcos by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 15-0-0.

Undercard Fights:

– Jonny “The Sluggernaut” Parsons defeated Danny “Hot Chocolate” Roberts by TKO (Punches) at 4:57 of round two. He improves to 9-3-0 with the win.

– Joel “El Fenomeno” Alvarez defeated Marc “Bonecrusher” Diakiese by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 4:26 of round two. He improves to 20-3-0 with the win.

– Michael “Mick” Parkin defeated Jamal “The Stormtrooper” Pogues by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 7-0-0 with the win.

– Makhmud “Mach” Muradov defeated Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 26-8-0 with the win.

– Ketlen “Fenômeno” Vieira defeated Pannie “Banzai” Kianzad by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 14-3-0 with the win.

– Chris “The Problem” Duncan defeated Yanal “Red Fox” Ashmoz by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 11-1-0 with the win.

– Bruna “The Special One” Brasil defeated Shauna “Mama B” Bannon by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 9-3-1 with the win.

– Jafel “Pastor” Filho defeated Daniel Barez by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:26 of round one. He improves to 15-3-0 with the win.