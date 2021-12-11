Deep Jewels 35 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels held its final event of 2021 tonight at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The all-female Deep Jewels 35 card was headlined by a strawweight matchup between former champion Miki Motono and undefeated prospect Namiko “Hime” Kawabata, who looked for her third victory of the year.

In tonight’s featherweight co-feature, “King” Reina Miura returned to Deep Jewels and took on Tae “Te-a” Murayama. Elsewhere on the card, veteran Mizuki Furuse faced the unbeaten Aya Murakami in a 44.5kg microweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 35.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Miki Motono vs Namiko “Hime” Kawabata

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Motono counters early jabs from Kawabata with a single-leg takedown. She moves to side control and then to North-South position. Kawabata throws up her legs from the bottom and traps Motono’s head in between them. Motono pulls her head out and moves back to side control, but that is short-lived and soon she is in North-South again. Kawabata attempts another leg scissor choke, but Motono is wise to it and she escapes. The fighters return to their feet and Motono scores a takedown into mount. She looks for an armbar, but Kawabata escapes and stands up. Motono drags her back down and punches from the top in Kawabata’s half-guard. Kawabata kicks off of the cage and stands up, and the round ends with Motono holding back control on the feet.

Round 2:

Kawabata misses with lunging punches to begin the second round and Motono shoots in for a takedown. Kawabata sprawls and stands, then connects with a right cross. Motono clinches and uses a double-leg takedown to get Kawabata down. Kawabata tries to trap her in a triangle choke and throws punches from the bottom. She continues to punch, then kicks Motono in the stomach and that allows Kawabata to stand back up. She fights off one takedown attempt from Motono, but Motono succeeds on her second try. Once again, Kawabata punches from the bottom while trying to set up triangle chokes. Motono stands and Kawabata follows. Late in the fight, Motono takes Kawabata down and punches from side control as Kawabata covers up.

Judges Fukuda, Shibata and Wada all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Motono.

Winner: Miki Motono by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 6-3-0.

Featherweight Bout – 2×5

“King” Reina Miura vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Miura knocks Murayama off-balance with an early right hook, then follows her to the ground and takes her back. Murayama rolls to try to break free, but fails and gives up mount in the process. However, she is then able to roll to her side and gets back to her feet. Miura misses with a right hook, but she clinches and takes Murayama’s back. She lands knees to Murayama’s thigh and then takes her down with a kosoto gari. From the top, in Murayama’s half-guard, Miura lands punches. She passes to mount and continues to punch until Murayama sweeps out from the bottom and stands up. Miura follows and lands a right hook that sets up a double-leg takedown. On the mat, Miura quickly passes to mount and secures an armbar that forces Murayama to submit.

Winner: Reina Miura by Submission (Armbar) at 4:55 of round one. She improves to 13-4-0.

Microweight Bout – 2×5

Aya Murakami vs Mizuki Furuse

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Murakami clinches and attempts an early standing guillotine choke, but Furuse frees her head as Murakami pulls her down to the ground. Murakami holds on from the bottom until Furuse opts to stand up. Murakami follows her to her feet and clinches, then pulls Furuse down to the mat once more. Again, Furuse stands up, and she lands knees in a clinch after Murakami stands as well. Murakami uses an osoto gari throw to get Furuse down into side control. Furuse briefly fights her way back to half-guard before Murakami moves to side control and then to mount. She punches from the top and works for an armbar. Furuse defends once, but Murakami lands more punches and locks on a second armbar, prompting referee Shibata to wave off the fight.

Winner: Aya Murakami by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:58 of round one. She improves to 4-0-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Kate “Lotus” Oyama vs Aoi Kuriyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Kuriyama jabs and Oyama secures a clinch, where she lands knees to the body. More knees score for Oyama and Kuriyama stomps on her foot. Oyama keeps Kuriyama trapped in a clinch and she continues to knee her in the body until the end of the round.

Round 2:

Oyama slips while throwing a body kick early in the second round, but she rises to her feet and uses a right hook to set up a clinch. She resumes landing knees and attempts a kosoto gari throw, but Kuriyama sprawls. The fighters are separated and Kuriyama misses with a right hook. Oyama clinches and lands more knees, but she still cannot get Kuriyama down. Kuriyama stomps on Oyama’s foot again as Oyama lands knees until referee Shibata separates the fighters. Kuriyama misses with two left hooks, but she fends off Oyama’s clinch attempts until the bell.

Judge Fukuda scores the fight 20-18 for Oyama. Judges Toyonaga and Wada each have it even at 19-19, but both award their Must Decisions to Oyama for a Unanimous Decision win.

Winner: Kate Oyama by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Oyama], 19-19 [Must Decision: Oyama]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-2-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko Kiryu vs Tomoko Inoue

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Kiryu takes the centre of the cage as Inoue moves to the side and Kiryu lands a right hook. She takes Inoue down and Inoue counters with a kimura from the bottom. Kiryu escapes and lands hammerfists to the body from Inoue’s half-guard. When Inoue tries to stand up, Kiryu holds her down and quickly transitions to a triangle choke. Inoue gets out of it, however, and she moves from top position to Kiryu’s back. The round ends with Inoue attempting a rear-naked choke.

Round 2:

Inoue lands a right cross early in round two and Kiryu promptly takes her down. As Kiryu strikes from the top, Inoue hunts for a kimura and then a leg lock. Kiryu defends well and stays on top, where she drops punches to Inoue’s face. Inoue attemps more leg locks and Kiryu continues to punish her with ground and pound. She frees her leg and stands up, then kicks at Inoue’s legs and drops down into side control. Kiryu lands hammerfists from the top until a scramble ensues, with Inoue tying up Kiryu’s arm and trying for an armbar before the end of the fight.

Judges Shibata and Fukuda score the fight 20-17 and 20-18, respectively, for Kiryu. Judge Uematsu has it even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Kiryu for a Unanimous Decision win.

Winner: Yuko Kiryu by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Kiryu]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 10-8-0.

58kg Bout – 2×5

Shoko Fujita vs Yurina Horiguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Horiguchi lands an early right hook and then clinches. Fujita counters with knees to Horiguchi’s head and body, then pushes her away. Horiguchi clinches again and eats more knees to the body from Fujita before referee Fukuda separates the fighters. Horiguchi misses with a right hook and clinches once more, but again she is pushed away by Fujita. Horiguchi chases after her and tries to close the distance before the bell.

Round 2:

Horiguchi looks to initiate a clinch after connecting with a right hook in the second round, but Fujita uses a front kick to keep her at bay. Horiguchi lands another right hand and manages to clinch, but she can only get Fujita down to a knee and Fujita returns to her feet. A front kick scores for Fujita and Horiguchi lands a right hook. She clinches and lands short punches until Fujita pushes her away again, and the fight ends in a final clinch.

Judges Shibata, Uematsu and Wada all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Fujita.

Winner: Shoko Fujita by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-1-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Moeri Suda vs Eru Takebayashi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Suda dashes in to clinch and Takebayashi traps her neck in a guillotine choke as the fighters hit the mat. Suda pulls her head out and Takebayashi begins to attempt leg locks. Suda counters with a heel hook attempt from the 50/50 position. She then gets to her knees and tries for a front choke, but Takebayashi quickly escapes and takes top position. Suda locks on an armbar from the bottom and Takebayashi taps out.

Winner: Moeri Suda by Submission (Armbar) at 4:41 of round one. She improves to 4-2-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Hanako Sawa vs Kano Kagaya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Sawa fakes a right hook and shoots in for a single-leg takedown. She gets Kagaya down and lands punches from the top while Kagaya attempts an armbar. Sawa continues to land punches and she pulls her arm free from the armbar. Kagaya gives up her back and then stands up, but Sawa drags her back down. Kagaya tries to roll free and Sawa chases after her on the ground.

Round 2:

Sawa secures an early takedown and moves to side control immediately. Kagaya rolls to her side and manages to stand up. A clinch ensues on the feet and the fighters are separated. Sawa attempts a takedown and Kagaya sprawls. Sawa stands and tries again to take Kagaya down. She is successful, but Kagaya counters with a guillotine choke from half-guard. It is not effective and Sawa easily frees her head, then moves to back control. Kagaya stands and Sawa follows her to her feet.

Judge Wada scores the fight 20-17, while judges Nagase and Hashimoto both have it 20-18. All three see it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Sawa.

Winner: Hanako Sawa by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

50kg Kickboxing Bout – 3×3

Haruka Yamaguchi vs Otoha Nagao

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryogaku Wada. Nagao strikes first with a leg kick and Yamaguchi lands one to the body. Nagao jabs and attempts a head kick that is blocked. She follows with a body kick and then catches a kick from Yamaguchi, who frees her leg and lands a knee to the body. Nagao misses with a head kick and Yamaguchi lands a body kick before time expires.

Round 2:

Yamaguchi scores with a head kick and a nice right hand early in the second round. Nagao lands a straight right and Yamaguchi kicks to the body. She lands a front kick as well and that leads to an exchange of leg kicks. The fighters clinch and are quickly separated. Nagao stuns Yamaguchi with a right hook, but Yamaguchi remains on her feet. Nagao finishes the round with a front kick.

Round 3:

Kicks are exchanged early in round three, with Yamaguchi attacking Nagao’s body again. Nagao ties Yamaguchi up in a clinch and the fighters are separated. Nagao lands a body kick and misses with a spinning backfist attempt. Yamaguchi jabs and lands a spinning back kick to the body. Both fighters land jab-cross combinations in the final seconds.

Judge Nagase scores the fight 30-29 for Yamaguchi, while judges Fukuda and Toyonaga both have it even at 29-29 for a Majority Draw.

Result: Majority Draw (30-29 [Yamaguchi], 29-29, 29-29) after three 3:00 rounds.

68kg Bout – 2×5

Marina Kumagai vs Yuko “Pochan Z”

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Kumagai lands a left cross and stays out of range of Yuko’s wild hooks. Kumagai continues to score with more straight lefts and then clinches. Punches are exchanged and Kumagai backs away to avoid hooks from Yuko, who initiates her own clinch. The fighters are separated following a lull in the action, but Yuko clinches again. Kumagai throws her to the mat with a kosoto gari and takes top position. Yuko closes her guard and Kumagai lands hammerfists. Yuko kicks her off and then stands back up. She attempts a double-leg takedown, but Kumagai pushes her down to the ground and takes top position again before the end of the round.

Round 2:

Kumagai uses her jab to set up a left cross and Yuko clinches. Kumagai throws her down to the ground and lands hammerfists from Yuko’s half-guard. She alternates between punches and hammerfists until Yuko kicks off of the cage and tries to stand up. Kumagai changes angles and keeps her pinned down. More punches and hammerfists score for Kumagai. Yuko rolls and gives up her back. Kumagai attacks the sides of her head with hammerfists until the end of the one-sided fight.

Judge Tazawa scores the fight 20-17, while judges Hashimoto and Wada both have it 20-18. All three see it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kumagai.

Winner: Marina Kumagai by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-4-0.

54kg Amateur Kickboxing Bout – 2×1.5

Rajina Bista vs Saki Nakamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Nakamura lands a body kick and Bista answers with a straight right. Nakamura lands another kick to the body and then follows up with a right hook. The fighters trade body kicks before the bell.

Round 2:

Nakamura opens the second round with a right hook and another body kick. Bista responds with one of her own. Nakamura lands a body kick, jab combination soon after, and Bista lands a lead left kick to the body before the end of the close fight.

Judge Tazawa scores the bout 20-19 for Nakamura, but judges Nagase and Hashimoto both have it 20-19 for the winner by Split Decision, Bista.

Winner: Rajina Bista by Split Decision (20-19, 20-19, 19-20) after two 90-second rounds.

Deep Jewels – “Amateur Fight” Results:

49kg Bout [2×3]: Nodoka “Non-Chan” defeated Miyu Kohinata by Split Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Kohinata]).

51kg Bout [2×3]: Honami Maruyama defeated Midori by Submission (Armbar) at 0:38 of round two.

Strawweight Bout [2×3]: Karin Horii defeated Sarah Suzuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18).

Bantamweight Bout [2×3]: Haruka “Boss” Suzuki defeated Miyu Tsunoda by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:44 of round one.

Microweight Bout [2×3]: Runa Kawai defeated Koyuki by Submission (Armbar) at 2:14 of round two.

47kg Bout [2×3]: Kimika “Jaca” Kawaguchi defeated Yukari “Yuka” Suzuki by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:29 of round two.

55kg Bout [2×3]: Arisa Matsuda defeated Machi Fukuda by Split Decision (20-17, 19-18, 18-19).

Lightweight Bout [2×3]: Chieko Hosoya defeated Konatsu Kuwahara by Submission (Armbar) at 1:46 of round two.